MetaQuotes Software Corp.

Account: 426885 Name: TrendLab Currency: USD 2007 January 5, 23:14
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
44327862007.01.03 15:54buy stop0.70gbpusd1.96041.95741.96692007.01.03 16:001.9557cancelled
44327872007.01.03 16:00sell0.70gbpusd1.95611.95241.94972007.01.03 16:171.95240.000.000.00259.00
44345612007.01.04 16:09buy0.80gbpusd1.94581.94621.95232007.01.04 16:151.94620.000.000.0032.00
44345622007.01.04 15:54sell stop0.80gbpusd1.94161.94461.93512007.01.04 16:091.9461cancelled
44360632007.01.05 14:24buy stop0.80gbpusd1.94171.93871.95172007.01.05 14:301.9336cancelled
44360642007.01.05 14:30sell0.80gbpusd1.93561.93111.92752007.01.05 14:561.93110.000.000.00360.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 651.00
Closed P/L: 651.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 651.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 423.00 Equity: 5 423.00 Free Margin: 5 423.00
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 651.00 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 651.00
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 217.00  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.00%)  
 
Total Trades: 3 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 360.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 217.00 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (651.00) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 651.00 (3) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 0