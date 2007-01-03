MetaQuotes Software Corp.
|Account: 426885
|Name: TrendLab
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 5, 23:14
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4432786
|2007.01.03 15:54
|buy stop
|0.70
|gbpusd
|1.9604
|1.9574
|1.9669
|2007.01.03 16:00
|1.9557
|cancelled
|4432787
|2007.01.03 16:00
|sell
|0.70
|gbpusd
|1.9561
|1.9524
|1.9497
|2007.01.03 16:17
|1.9524
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|259.00
|4434561
|2007.01.04 16:09
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9458
|1.9462
|1.9523
|2007.01.04 16:15
|1.9462
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|4434562
|2007.01.04 15:54
|sell stop
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9416
|1.9446
|1.9351
|2007.01.04 16:09
|1.9461
|cancelled
|4436063
|2007.01.05 14:24
|buy stop
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9417
|1.9387
|1.9517
|2007.01.05 14:30
|1.9336
|cancelled
|4436064
|2007.01.05 14:30
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9356
|1.9311
|1.9275
|2007.01.05 14:56
|1.9311
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|360.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|651.00
|Closed P/L:
|651.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|651.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 423.00
|Equity:
|5 423.00
|Free Margin:
|5 423.00
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|651.00
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|651.00
|Profit Factor:
|
|Expected Payoff:
|217.00
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.00%)
|
|
|Total Trades:
|3
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|360.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|217.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (651.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|651.00 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|0