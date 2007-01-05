|North Finance Co Ltd
|
|
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|Account: xxxxx5
|Name: NFP1
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 5, 23:00
|
|Closed Transactions:
|
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|Pips
|
|6818737
|2007.01.05 15:25
|sell stop
|0.1
|usdchf
|1.2274
|1.2324
|1.2174
|2007.01.05 15:31
|1.2331
|cancelled
|
|6818720
|2007.01.05 15:25
|buy stop
|0.1
|eurusd
|1.3111
|1.3061
|1.3211
|2007.01.05 15:33
|1.3010
|cancelled
|
|6818756
|2007.01.05 15:25
|buy stop
|0.1
|nzdusd
|0.6957
|0.6907
|0.7057
|2007.01.05 15:35
|0.6899
|cancelled
|
|6818715
|2007.01.05 15:25
|buy stop
|0.1
|gbpusd
|1.9421
|1.9371
|1.9521
|2007.01.05 15:35
|1.9318
|cancelled
|
|6818726
|2007.01.05 15:25
|sell stop
|0.1
|usdjpy
|117.87
|118.37
|116.87
|2007.01.05 15:35
|118.55
|cancelled
|
|6818718
|2007.01.05 15:30
|sell
|0.1
|gbpusd
|1.9367
|1.9367
|1.9267
|2007.01.05 15:46
|1.9309
|0
|0
|0
|58
|58
|
|6818722
|2007.01.05 15:30
|sell
|0.1
|eurusd
|1.3059
|1.3050
|1.2959
|2007.01.05 15:46
|1.3006
|0
|0
|0
|53
|53
|
|6818725
|2007.01.05 15:30
|buy
|0.1
|usdjpy
|118.40
|118.44
|119.40
|2007.01.05 15:46
|118.63
|0
|0
|0
|19.39
|23
|
|6818736
|2007.01.05 15:30
|buy
|0.1
|usdchf
|1.2328
|1.2337
|1.2428
|2007.01.05 15:46
|1.2365
|0
|0
|0
|29.92
|37
|
|6818757
|2007.01.05 15:32
|sell
|0.1
|nzdusd
|0.6903
|0.6953
|0.6803
|2007.01.05 15:46
|0.6901
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|
|Closed P/L:
|162.31
|173
|
|Open Trades:
|
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|
|No transactions
|
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Floating P/L:
|0
|
|Working Orders:
|
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|
|No transactions
|
|
|
|
|
|
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|
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