North Finance Co Ltd
Account: xxxxx5 Name: NFP1 Currency: USD 2007 January 5, 23:00
Closed Transactions:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit Pips
6818737 2007.01.05 15:25 sell stop 0.1 usdchf 1.2274 1.2324 1.2174 2007.01.05 15:31 1.2331 cancelled
6818720 2007.01.05 15:25 buy stop 0.1 eurusd 1.3111 1.3061 1.3211 2007.01.05 15:33 1.3010 cancelled
6818756 2007.01.05 15:25 buy stop 0.1 nzdusd 0.6957 0.6907 0.7057 2007.01.05 15:35 0.6899 cancelled
6818715 2007.01.05 15:25 buy stop 0.1 gbpusd 1.9421 1.9371 1.9521 2007.01.05 15:35 1.9318 cancelled
6818726 2007.01.05 15:25 sell stop 0.1 usdjpy 117.87 118.37 116.87 2007.01.05 15:35 118.55 cancelled
6818718 2007.01.05 15:30 sell 0.1 gbpusd 1.9367 1.9367 1.9267 2007.01.05 15:46 1.9309 0 0 0 58 58
6818722 2007.01.05 15:30 sell 0.1 eurusd 1.3059 1.3050 1.2959 2007.01.05 15:46 1.3006 0 0 0 53 53
6818725 2007.01.05 15:30 buy 0.1 usdjpy 118.40 118.44 119.40 2007.01.05 15:46 118.63 0 0 0 19.39 23
6818736 2007.01.05 15:30 buy 0.1 usdchf 1.2328 1.2337 1.2428 2007.01.05 15:46 1.2365 0 0 0 29.92 37
6818757 2007.01.05 15:32 sell 0.1 nzdusd 0.6903 0.6953 0.6803 2007.01.05 15:46 0.6901 0 0 0 2 2
Closed P/L: 162.31 173
Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P   Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
No transactions
0 0 0 0
Floating P/L: 0
Working Orders:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Market Price  
No transactions