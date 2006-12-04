North Finance Co Ltd
Account: xxxxxx6 Name: NF_Fozzy_1 Currency: USD 2007 January 12, 23:00
Closed Transactions:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit Pips
6618468 2006.12.20 00:03 buy 0.2 euraud 1.6834 1.6866 1.6978 2006.12.20 09:48 1.6866 0 0 0 50.12 32
6658042 2006.12.22 00:04 buy 0.2 euraud 1.6805 1.6750 1.6949 2006.12.22 18:40 1.6750 0 0 0 -86.2 -55
2     0.2 euraud Total         0 -36.08 -23
6350241 2006.12.06 00:02 sell 0.1 eurusd 1.3317 1.3288 1.3173 2006.12.06 13:27 1.3288 0 0 0 29 29
6618455 2006.12.20 00:03 buy 0.2 eurusd 1.3198 1.3218 1.3342 2006.12.20 09:36 1.3218 0 0 0 40 20
6658007 2006.12.22 00:02 buy 0.2 eurusd 1.3177 1.3122 1.3321 2006.12.22 19:00 1.3122 0 0 0 -110 -55
3     0.2 eurusd Total         0 -41 -6
6371603 2006.12.07 00:02 sell 0.2 gbpchf 2.3514 2.3483 2.3370 2006.12.07 15:42 2.3483 0 0 0 51.87 31
6387636 2006.12.07 15:42 sell 0.2 gbpchf 2.3472 2.3449 2.3328 2006.12.08 15:48 2.3449 0 0 -2.54 38.5 23
6658023 2006.12.22 00:03 sell 0.2 gbpchf 2.3856 2.3911 2.3712 2006.12.22 19:01 2.3911 0 0 0 -90.03 -55
3     0.2 gbpchf Total         -2.54 0.34 -1
6593519 2006.12.19 00:02 sell 0.1 gbpjpy 230.06 230.61 228.62 2006.12.19 09:36 230.61 0 0 0 -46.53 -55
1     0.1 gbpjpy Total         0 -46.53 -55
6350269 2006.12.06 00:04 sell 0.1 gbpusd 1.9729 1.9661 1.9585 2006.12.06 13:08 1.9661 0 0 0 68 68
6618484 2006.12.20 00:04 buy 0.2 gbpusd 1.9701 1.9722 1.9845 2006.12.20 09:13 1.9722 0 0 0 42 21
6931199 2007.01.12 01:00 buy 0.2 gbpusd 1.9448 1.9470 1.9648 2007.01.12 15:30 1.9470 0 0 0 44 22
3     0.2 gbpusd Total         0 154 111
6303846 2006.12.04 01:00 buy 0.1 usdchf 1.1910 1.1955 1.2054 2006.12.04 10:43 1.1955 0 0 0 37.64 45
6658031 2006.12.22 00:03 sell 0.2 usdchf 1.2164 1.2144 1.2020 2006.12.22 13:13 1.2144 0 0 0 32.94 20
2     0.2 usdchf Total         0 70.58 65
6371606 2006.12.07 00:02 buy 0.2 usdjpy 115.26 115.62 116.70 2006.12.08 15:41 115.62 0 0 1.09 62.27 36
1     0.2 usdjpy Total         1.09 62.27 36
      Grand Total         -1.45 163.58 127
Closed P/L: 162.13
Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P   Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
6931256 2007.01.12 01:04 buy 0.2 usdjpy 120.46 119.91 122.46   120.34 0 0 1.05 -19.94
  18888 FozzyExpert_v1.2 BUY  
0 0 1.05 -19.94
Floating P/L: -18.89
Working Orders:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Market Price  
No transactions