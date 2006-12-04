|North Finance Co Ltd
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|Account: xxxxxx6
|Name: NF_Fozzy_1
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 12, 23:00
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|Closed
Transactions:
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|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|Pips
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|6618468
|2006.12.20 00:03
|buy
|0.2
|euraud
|1.6834
|1.6866
|1.6978
|2006.12.20 09:48
|1.6866
|0
|0
|0
|50.12
|32
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|6658042
|2006.12.22 00:04
|buy
|0.2
|euraud
|1.6805
|1.6750
|1.6949
|2006.12.22 18:40
|1.6750
|0
|0
|0
|-86.2
|-55
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|2
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|0.2
|euraud Total
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|0
|-36.08
|-23
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|6350241
|2006.12.06 00:02
|sell
|0.1
|eurusd
|1.3317
|1.3288
|1.3173
|2006.12.06 13:27
|1.3288
|0
|0
|0
|29
|29
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|6618455
|2006.12.20 00:03
|buy
|0.2
|eurusd
|1.3198
|1.3218
|1.3342
|2006.12.20 09:36
|1.3218
|0
|0
|0
|40
|20
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|6658007
|2006.12.22 00:02
|buy
|0.2
|eurusd
|1.3177
|1.3122
|1.3321
|2006.12.22 19:00
|1.3122
|0
|0
|0
|-110
|-55
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|3
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|0.2
|eurusd Total
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|0
|-41
|-6
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|6371603
|2006.12.07 00:02
|sell
|0.2
|gbpchf
|2.3514
|2.3483
|2.3370
|2006.12.07 15:42
|2.3483
|0
|0
|0
|51.87
|31
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|6387636
|2006.12.07 15:42
|sell
|0.2
|gbpchf
|2.3472
|2.3449
|2.3328
|2006.12.08 15:48
|2.3449
|0
|0
|-2.54
|38.5
|23
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|6658023
|2006.12.22 00:03
|sell
|0.2
|gbpchf
|2.3856
|2.3911
|2.3712
|2006.12.22 19:01
|2.3911
|0
|0
|0
|-90.03
|-55
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|3
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|0.2
|gbpchf Total
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|-2.54
|0.34
|-1
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|6593519
|2006.12.19 00:02
|sell
|0.1
|gbpjpy
|230.06
|230.61
|228.62
|2006.12.19 09:36
|230.61
|0
|0
|0
|-46.53
|-55
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|1
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|0.1
|gbpjpy Total
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|0
|-46.53
|-55
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|6350269
|2006.12.06 00:04
|sell
|0.1
|gbpusd
|1.9729
|1.9661
|1.9585
|2006.12.06 13:08
|1.9661
|0
|0
|0
|68
|68
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|6618484
|2006.12.20 00:04
|buy
|0.2
|gbpusd
|1.9701
|1.9722
|1.9845
|2006.12.20 09:13
|1.9722
|0
|0
|0
|42
|21
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|6931199
|2007.01.12 01:00
|buy
|0.2
|gbpusd
|1.9448
|1.9470
|1.9648
|2007.01.12 15:30
|1.9470
|0
|0
|0
|44
|22
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|3
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|0.2
|gbpusd Total
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|0
|154
|111
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|6303846
|2006.12.04 01:00
|buy
|0.1
|usdchf
|1.1910
|1.1955
|1.2054
|2006.12.04 10:43
|1.1955
|0
|0
|0
|37.64
|45
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|6658031
|2006.12.22 00:03
|sell
|0.2
|usdchf
|1.2164
|1.2144
|1.2020
|2006.12.22 13:13
|1.2144
|0
|0
|0
|32.94
|20
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|2
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|0.2
|usdchf Total
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|0
|70.58
|65
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|6371606
|2006.12.07 00:02
|buy
|0.2
|usdjpy
|115.26
|115.62
|116.70
|2006.12.08 15:41
|115.62
|0
|0
|1.09
|62.27
|36
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|1
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|0.2
|usdjpy Total
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|1.09
|62.27
|36
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|Grand Total
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|-1.45
|163.58
|127
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|Closed P/L:
|162.13
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|Open Trades:
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|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
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|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
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|6931256
|2007.01.12 01:04
|buy
|0.2
|usdjpy
|120.46
|119.91
|122.46
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|120.34
|0
|0
|1.05
|-19.94
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|18888
|FozzyExpert_v1.2 BUY
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|0
|0
|1.05
|-19.94
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|Floating P/L:
|-18.89
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|Working Orders:
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|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
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|No transactions
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