|Account: 386886
|Name: newstrader_223
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 22, 08:41
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|10108370
|2007.01.21 16:52
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|10109971
|2007.01.22 01:25
|buy stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7910
|0.7890
|0.7920
|2007.01.22 01:40
|0.7908
|cancelled
|10109975
|2007.01.22 01:25
|sell stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7886
|0.7906
|0.7876
|2007.01.22 01:41
|0.7902
|cancelled
|10115591
|2007.01.22 07:55
|buy stop
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9757
|1.9707
|1.9772
|2007.01.22 08:10
|1.9746
|cancelled
|10115592
|2007.01.22 07:55
|sell stop
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9733
|1.9783
|1.9718
|2007.01.22 08:11
|1.9741
|cancelled
|10115598
|2007.01.22 07:55
|buy stop
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2976
|1.2956
|1.2986
|2007.01.22 08:10
|1.2968
|cancelled
|10115601
|2007.01.22 07:55
|sell stop
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2953
|1.2973
|1.2943
|2007.01.22 08:10
|1.2963
|cancelled
|10115635
|2007.01.22 07:56
|buy stop
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2497
|1.2477
|1.2507
|2007.01.22 08:11
|1.2490
|cancelled
|10115639
|2007.01.22 07:56
|sell stop
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2472
|1.2492
|1.2462
|2007.01.22 08:12
|1.2488
|cancelled
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Closed P/L:
|0.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 000.00
|Equity:
|5 000.00
|Free Margin:
|5 000.00
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|0.00
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|0.00
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|0.00
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|0
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|0 (0.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|0.00 (0)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|0
|consecutive losses:
|0