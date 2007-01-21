Alpari Ltd

Account: 386886 Name: newstrader_223 Currency: USD 2007 January 22, 08:41
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
101083702007.01.21 16:52balanceDeposit5 000.00
101099712007.01.22 01:25buy stop0.10audusd0.79100.78900.79202007.01.22 01:400.7908cancelled
101099752007.01.22 01:25sell stop0.10audusd0.78860.79060.78762007.01.22 01:410.7902cancelled
101155912007.01.22 07:55buy stop0.40gbpusd1.97571.97071.97722007.01.22 08:101.9746cancelled
101155922007.01.22 07:55sell stop0.40gbpusd1.97331.97831.97182007.01.22 08:111.9741cancelled
101155982007.01.22 07:55buy stop0.30eurusd1.29761.29561.29862007.01.22 08:101.2968cancelled
101156012007.01.22 07:55sell stop0.30eurusd1.29531.29731.29432007.01.22 08:101.2963cancelled
101156352007.01.22 07:56buy stop0.30usdchf1.24971.24771.25072007.01.22 08:111.2490cancelled
101156392007.01.22 07:56sell stop0.30usdchf1.24721.24921.24622007.01.22 08:121.2488cancelled
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Closed P/L: 0.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 0.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 000.00 Equity: 5 000.00 Free Margin: 5 000.00
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 0.00 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 0.00
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 0.00  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 0 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 0 (0.00) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 0.00 (0) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 0 consecutive losses: 0