Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1344602 Name: Goblin Currency: USD 2007 January 9, 21:53
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
192585332007.01.09 08:51balanceDeposit10 000.00
192591502007.01.09 08:58buy0.10usdchfm1.23750.00001.24152007.01.09 11:411.23850.000.000.000.81
192591582007.01.09 08:58sell0.10eurusdm1.30270.00001.29882007.01.09 11:411.30260.000.000.000.10
192593612007.01.09 09:00buy0.10eurusdm1.30320.00001.30722007.01.09 11:411.30240.000.000.00-0.80
192594492007.01.09 09:00sell0.10usdchfm1.23700.00001.23302007.01.09 11:411.23910.000.000.00-1.69
192629582007.01.09 11:08buy0.15usdchfm1.23650.00001.24052007.01.09 11:401.23860.000.000.002.54
192629952007.01.09 11:08sell0.15eurusdm1.30370.00001.29972007.01.09 11:411.30260.000.000.001.65
192641102007.01.09 11:35sell0.18usdchfm1.23790.00001.23392007.01.09 11:411.23900.000.000.00-1.60
192648892007.01.09 11:41buy0.10usdchfm1.23900.00001.24302007.01.09 12:581.23890.000.000.00-0.08
192649362007.01.09 11:41sell0.10eurusdm1.30230.00001.29832007.01.09 12:581.30170.000.000.000.60
192657912007.01.09 12:01sell0.10usdchfm1.23850.00001.23452007.01.09 12:171.23910.000.000.00-0.48
192659252007.01.09 12:02sell0.18usdchfm1.23920.00001.23532007.01.09 12:171.23900.000.000.000.29
192669672007.01.09 12:16buy0.10eurusdm1.30260.00001.30662007.01.09 12:581.30150.000.000.00-1.10
192669922007.01.09 12:17sell0.10usdchfm1.23870.00001.23472007.01.09 12:581.23930.000.000.00-0.48
192674602007.01.09 12:27buy0.18eurusdm1.30170.00001.30572007.01.09 12:581.30160.000.000.00-0.18
192675302007.01.09 12:28sell0.18usdchfm1.23950.00001.23552007.01.09 12:581.23920.000.000.000.44
192687752007.01.09 12:39buy0.32eurusdm1.30090.00001.30492007.01.09 12:581.30160.000.000.002.24
192695722007.01.09 12:59buy0.10usdchfm1.23940.00001.24142007.01.09 14:041.24050.000.000.000.89
192696242007.01.09 13:00sell0.10eurusdm1.30140.00001.29942007.01.09 14:221.30070.000.000.000.70
192696322007.01.09 13:00sell0.10usdchfm1.23890.00001.23692007.01.09 17:531.24040.000.000.00-1.21
192696682007.01.09 13:01buy0.10eurusdm1.30170.00001.30372007.01.09 17:561.30090.000.000.00-0.80
192707542007.01.09 13:20sell0.18eurusdm1.30220.00001.30022007.01.09 14:221.30020.000.000.003.60
192708142007.01.09 13:20buy0.18usdchfm1.23870.00001.24062007.01.09 14:041.24060.000.000.002.76
192739792007.01.09 13:44sell0.18usdchfm1.23970.00001.23772007.01.09 17:531.24050.000.000.00-1.16
192763042007.01.09 14:04sell0.32usdchfm1.24060.00001.23862007.01.09 17:531.24060.000.000.000.00
192763252007.01.09 14:04buy0.10usdchfm1.24090.00001.24292007.01.09 16:501.24290.000.000.001.61
192764692007.01.09 14:04buy0.18eurusdm1.30090.00001.30292007.01.09 17:561.30090.000.000.000.00
192769272007.01.09 14:06sell0.58usdchfm1.24140.00001.23942007.01.09 17:531.24070.000.000.003.27
192926222007.01.09 15:54buy0.32eurusdm1.30000.00001.30202007.01.09 17:561.30090.000.000.002.88
192985412007.01.09 16:50sell1.04usdchfm1.24260.00001.24062007.01.09 17:531.24060.000.000.0016.77
192985982007.01.09 16:50buy0.58eurusdm1.29890.00001.30092007.01.09 17:541.30090.000.000.0011.60
  0.00 0.00 0.00 43.17
Closed P/L: 43.17
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
192802692007.01.09 14:22sell0.10eurusdm1.30060.00001.2986 1.30010.000.000.000.50
193071412007.01.09 17:56buy0.10eurusdm1.30120.00001.3032 1.29990.000.000.00-1.30
193189002007.01.09 20:37buy0.18eurusdm1.30020.00001.3022 1.29990.000.000.00-0.54
192987962007.01.09 16:50buy0.10usdchfm1.24350.00001.2455 1.24090.000.000.00-2.10
192991142007.01.09 16:51buy0.18usdchfm1.24270.00001.2447 1.24090.000.000.00-2.61
193000012007.01.09 16:58buy0.32usdchfm1.24180.00001.2437 1.24090.000.000.00-2.32
193035552007.01.09 17:23buy0.58usdchfm1.24090.00001.2428 1.24090.000.000.000.00
193061962007.01.09 17:53sell0.10usdchfm1.23980.00001.2378 1.24140.000.000.00-1.29
193100802007.01.09 18:34buy1.04usdchfm1.23990.00001.2419 1.24090.000.000.008.38
193189212007.01.09 20:37sell0.18usdchfm1.24070.00001.2387 1.24140.000.000.00-1.01
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -2.29
 Floating P/L: -2.29
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 43.17 Floating P/L: -2.29 Margin: 125.00
Balance: 10 043.17 Equity: 10 040.88 Free Margin: 9 915.88
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 52.75 Gross Loss: 9.58 Total Net Profit: 43.17
Profit Factor: 5.51 Expected Payoff: 1.44  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.64 Maximal Drawdown: 3.18 (0.03%) Relative Drawdown: 0.03% (3.18)
 
Total Trades: 30 Short Positions (won %): 16 (62.50%) Long Positions (won %): 14 (64.29%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 19 (63.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 11 (36.67%)
Largest profit trade: 16.77 loss trade: -1.69
Average profit trade: 2.78 loss trade: -0.87
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (29.60) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-2.49)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 29.60 (8) consecutive loss (count): -2.49 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2