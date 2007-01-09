|Account: 1344602
|Name: Goblin
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 9, 21:53
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|19258533
|2007.01.09 08:51
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|19259150
|2007.01.09 08:58
|buy
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2375
|0.0000
|1.2415
|2007.01.09 11:41
|1.2385
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.81
|19259158
|2007.01.09 08:58
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.3027
|0.0000
|1.2988
|2007.01.09 11:41
|1.3026
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|19259361
|2007.01.09 09:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.3032
|0.0000
|1.3072
|2007.01.09 11:41
|1.3024
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|19259449
|2007.01.09 09:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2370
|0.0000
|1.2330
|2007.01.09 11:41
|1.2391
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.69
|19262958
|2007.01.09 11:08
|buy
|0.15
|usdchfm
|1.2365
|0.0000
|1.2405
|2007.01.09 11:40
|1.2386
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.54
|19262995
|2007.01.09 11:08
|sell
|0.15
|eurusdm
|1.3037
|0.0000
|1.2997
|2007.01.09 11:41
|1.3026
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.65
|19264110
|2007.01.09 11:35
|sell
|0.18
|usdchfm
|1.2379
|0.0000
|1.2339
|2007.01.09 11:41
|1.2390
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.60
|19264889
|2007.01.09 11:41
|buy
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2390
|0.0000
|1.2430
|2007.01.09 12:58
|1.2389
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|19264936
|2007.01.09 11:41
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.3023
|0.0000
|1.2983
|2007.01.09 12:58
|1.3017
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|19265791
|2007.01.09 12:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2385
|0.0000
|1.2345
|2007.01.09 12:17
|1.2391
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|19265925
|2007.01.09 12:02
|sell
|0.18
|usdchfm
|1.2392
|0.0000
|1.2353
|2007.01.09 12:17
|1.2390
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.29
|19266967
|2007.01.09 12:16
|buy
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.3026
|0.0000
|1.3066
|2007.01.09 12:58
|1.3015
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.10
|19266992
|2007.01.09 12:17
|sell
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2387
|0.0000
|1.2347
|2007.01.09 12:58
|1.2393
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|19267460
|2007.01.09 12:27
|buy
|0.18
|eurusdm
|1.3017
|0.0000
|1.3057
|2007.01.09 12:58
|1.3016
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|19267530
|2007.01.09 12:28
|sell
|0.18
|usdchfm
|1.2395
|0.0000
|1.2355
|2007.01.09 12:58
|1.2392
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|19268775
|2007.01.09 12:39
|buy
|0.32
|eurusdm
|1.3009
|0.0000
|1.3049
|2007.01.09 12:58
|1.3016
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.24
|19269572
|2007.01.09 12:59
|buy
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2394
|0.0000
|1.2414
|2007.01.09 14:04
|1.2405
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.89
|19269624
|2007.01.09 13:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.3014
|0.0000
|1.2994
|2007.01.09 14:22
|1.3007
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|19269632
|2007.01.09 13:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2389
|0.0000
|1.2369
|2007.01.09 17:53
|1.2404
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.21
|19269668
|2007.01.09 13:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.3017
|0.0000
|1.3037
|2007.01.09 17:56
|1.3009
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|19270754
|2007.01.09 13:20
|sell
|0.18
|eurusdm
|1.3022
|0.0000
|1.3002
|2007.01.09 14:22
|1.3002
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.60
|19270814
|2007.01.09 13:20
|buy
|0.18
|usdchfm
|1.2387
|0.0000
|1.2406
|2007.01.09 14:04
|1.2406
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.76
|19273979
|2007.01.09 13:44
|sell
|0.18
|usdchfm
|1.2397
|0.0000
|1.2377
|2007.01.09 17:53
|1.2405
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.16
|19276304
|2007.01.09 14:04
|sell
|0.32
|usdchfm
|1.2406
|0.0000
|1.2386
|2007.01.09 17:53
|1.2406
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19276325
|2007.01.09 14:04
|buy
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2409
|0.0000
|1.2429
|2007.01.09 16:50
|1.2429
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.61
|19276469
|2007.01.09 14:04
|buy
|0.18
|eurusdm
|1.3009
|0.0000
|1.3029
|2007.01.09 17:56
|1.3009
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19276927
|2007.01.09 14:06
|sell
|0.58
|usdchfm
|1.2414
|0.0000
|1.2394
|2007.01.09 17:53
|1.2407
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.27
|19292622
|2007.01.09 15:54
|buy
|0.32
|eurusdm
|1.3000
|0.0000
|1.3020
|2007.01.09 17:56
|1.3009
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.88
|19298541
|2007.01.09 16:50
|sell
|1.04
|usdchfm
|1.2426
|0.0000
|1.2406
|2007.01.09 17:53
|1.2406
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.77
|19298598
|2007.01.09 16:50
|buy
|0.58
|eurusdm
|1.2989
|0.0000
|1.3009
|2007.01.09 17:54
|1.3009
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|43.17
|Closed P/L:
|43.17
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|19280269
|2007.01.09 14:22
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.3006
|0.0000
|1.2986
|1.3001
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|19307141
|2007.01.09 17:56
|buy
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.3012
|0.0000
|1.3032
|1.2999
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.30
|19318900
|2007.01.09 20:37
|buy
|0.18
|eurusdm
|1.3002
|0.0000
|1.3022
|1.2999
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.54
|19298796
|2007.01.09 16:50
|buy
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2435
|0.0000
|1.2455
|1.2409
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.10
|19299114
|2007.01.09 16:51
|buy
|0.18
|usdchfm
|1.2427
|0.0000
|1.2447
|1.2409
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.61
|19300001
|2007.01.09 16:58
|buy
|0.32
|usdchfm
|1.2418
|0.0000
|1.2437
|1.2409
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.32
|19303555
|2007.01.09 17:23
|buy
|0.58
|usdchfm
|1.2409
|0.0000
|1.2428
|1.2409
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19306196
|2007.01.09 17:53
|sell
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2398
|0.0000
|1.2378
|1.2414
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.29
|19310080
|2007.01.09 18:34
|buy
|1.04
|usdchfm
|1.2399
|0.0000
|1.2419
|1.2409
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.38
|19318921
|2007.01.09 20:37
|sell
|0.18
|usdchfm
|1.2407
|0.0000
|1.2387
|1.2414
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.29
|Floating P/L:
|-2.29
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|43.17
|Floating P/L:
|-2.29
|Margin:
|125.00
|Balance:
|10 043.17
|Equity:
|10 040.88
|Free Margin:
|9 915.88
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|52.75
|Gross Loss:
|9.58
|Total Net Profit:
|43.17
|Profit Factor:
|5.51
|Expected Payoff:
|1.44
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.64
|Maximal Drawdown:
|3.18 (0.03%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.03% (3.18)
|Total Trades:
|30
|Short Positions (won %):
|16 (62.50%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|14 (64.29%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|19 (63.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|11 (36.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|16.77
|loss trade:
|-1.69
|Average
|profit trade:
|2.78
|loss trade:
|-0.87
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (29.60)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-2.49)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|29.60 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-2.49 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2