Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1342763 Name: . Currency: USD 2007 January 10, 11:41
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
191466012007.01.07 19:02balanceDeposit5 000.00
192109602007.01.08 17:00buy0.10gbpusd1.93861.93431.95132007.01.10 02:151.93430.000.00-0.24-43.00
193671592007.01.10 08:00sell0.10gbpusd1.94031.94571.92952007.01.10 08:301.94230.000.000.00-20.00
  0.00 0.00 -0.24 -63.00
Closed P/L: -63.24
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -63.24 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 4 936.76 Equity: 4 936.76 Free Margin: 4 936.76