Alpari Ltd

Account: 369377 Name: fozzy_EA Currency: USD 2007 January 23, 09:28
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
95668332006.12.30 10:10balanceDeposit50 000.00
95677822007.01.02 08:00buy1.00eurusd1.32351.31801.34352007.01.03 16:081.31800.000.00-7.90-550.00
95678272007.01.02 08:00buy1.00usdcad1.16461.15911.18462007.01.12 12:501.17340.000.0016.35749.96
95678742007.01.02 08:01sell1.00usdchf1.21461.22011.19462007.01.03 11:171.22010.000.00-10.38-450.67
96435622007.01.05 01:01sell1.00audusd0.78300.00000.76302007.01.12 12:500.77960.000.00-43.20680.00
99093552007.01.15 01:00buy1.00gbpusd1.96041.94251.98042007.01.23 08:341.98040.000.00-14.561 400.00
99093832007.01.15 01:00buy1.00gbpjpy235.76233.87237.762007.01.17 18:00237.760.000.0031.931 161.35
  0.00 0.00 -27.76 2 990.64
Closed P/L: 2 962.88
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
99892122007.01.17 01:00buy1.00audusd0.78260.77710.8026 0.78910.000.007.401 300.00
100714322007.01.19 01:01buy1.00eurusd1.29601.29051.3160 1.29780.000.00-16.40180.00
98831152007.01.12 12:50sell1.00usdcad1.17350.00001.1535 1.18280.000.00-39.31-786.27
98637062007.01.12 01:00buy1.00usdjpy120.33119.78122.33 121.410.000.00105.28889.55
  0.00 0.00 56.97 1 583.28
 Floating P/L: 1 640.25
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 962.88 Floating P/L: 1 640.25 Margin: 4 861.20
Balance: 52 962.88 Equity: 54 603.13 Free Margin: 49 741.93
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 981.83 Gross Loss: 1 018.95 Total Net Profit: 2 962.88
Profit Factor: 3.91 Expected Payoff: 493.81  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 018.95 Maximal Drawdown: 1 018.95 (2.04%) Relative Drawdown: 2.04% (1 018.95)
 
Total Trades: 6 Short Positions (won %): 2 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (75.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (66.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (33.33%)
Largest profit trade: 1 385.44 loss trade: -557.90
Average profit trade: 995.46 loss trade: -509.48
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (3 981.83) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-1 018.95)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 3 981.83 (4) consecutive loss (count): -1 018.95 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2