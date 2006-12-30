|Account: 369377
|Name: fozzy_EA
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 16, 11:49
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|9566833
|2006.12.30 10:10
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|9567782
|2007.01.02 08:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3235
|1.3180
|1.3435
|2007.01.03 16:08
|1.3180
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.90
|-550.00
|9567827
|2007.01.02 08:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1646
|1.1591
|1.1846
|2007.01.12 12:50
|1.1734
|0.00
|0.00
|16.35
|749.96
|9567874
|2007.01.02 08:01
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2146
|1.2201
|1.1946
|2007.01.03 11:17
|1.2201
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.38
|-450.67
|9643562
|2007.01.05 01:01
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7830
|0.0000
|0.7630
|2007.01.12 12:50
|0.7796
|0.00
|0.00
|-43.20
|680.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-45.13
|429.29
|Closed P/L:
|384.16
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|9883115
|2007.01.12 12:50
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1735
|0.0000
|1.1535
|1.1657
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.82
|669.13
|9863706
|2007.01.12 01:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|120.33
|119.78
|122.33
|120.31
|0.00
|0.00
|23.75
|-16.62
|9909355
|2007.01.15 01:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9604
|1.9425
|1.9804
|1.9649
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.82
|315.00
|9909383
|2007.01.15 01:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|235.76
|233.87
|237.76
|236.43
|0.00
|0.00
|15.98
|389.83
|0.00
|0.00
|29.09
|1 357.34
|Floating P/L:
|1 386.43
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|384.16
|Floating P/L:
|1 386.43
|Margin:
|4 744.14
|Balance:
|50 384.16
|Equity:
|51 770.59
|Free Margin:
|47 026.45
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 403.11
|Gross Loss:
|1 018.95
|Total Net Profit:
|384.16
|Profit Factor:
|1.38
|Expected Payoff:
|96.04
|Absolute Drawdown:
|1 018.95
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 018.95 (2.04%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.04% (1 018.95)
|Total Trades:
|4
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|766.31
|loss trade:
|-557.90
|Average
|profit trade:
|701.56
|loss trade:
|-509.48
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (1 403.11)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-1 018.95)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 403.11 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 018.95 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2