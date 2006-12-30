Alpari Ltd

Account: 369377 Name: fozzy_EA Currency: USD 2007 January 16, 11:49
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
95668332006.12.30 10:10balanceDeposit50 000.00
95677822007.01.02 08:00buy1.00eurusd1.32351.31801.34352007.01.03 16:081.31800.000.00-7.90-550.00
95678272007.01.02 08:00buy1.00usdcad1.16461.15911.18462007.01.12 12:501.17340.000.0016.35749.96
95678742007.01.02 08:01sell1.00usdchf1.21461.22011.19462007.01.03 11:171.22010.000.00-10.38-450.67
96435622007.01.05 01:01sell1.00audusd0.78300.00000.76302007.01.12 12:500.77960.000.00-43.20680.00
  0.00 0.00 -45.13 429.29
Closed P/L: 384.16
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
98831152007.01.12 12:50sell1.00usdcad1.17350.00001.1535 1.16570.000.00-8.82669.13
98637062007.01.12 01:00buy1.00usdjpy120.33119.78122.33 120.310.000.0023.75-16.62
99093552007.01.15 01:00buy1.00gbpusd1.96041.94251.9804 1.96490.000.00-1.82315.00
99093832007.01.15 01:00buy1.00gbpjpy235.76233.87237.76 236.430.000.0015.98389.83
  0.00 0.00 29.09 1 357.34
 Floating P/L: 1 386.43
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 384.16 Floating P/L: 1 386.43 Margin: 4 744.14
Balance: 50 384.16 Equity: 51 770.59 Free Margin: 47 026.45
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 403.11 Gross Loss: 1 018.95 Total Net Profit: 384.16
Profit Factor: 1.38 Expected Payoff: 96.04  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 018.95 Maximal Drawdown: 1 018.95 (2.04%) Relative Drawdown: 2.04% (1 018.95)
 
Total Trades: 4 Short Positions (won %): 2 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (50.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (50.00%)
Largest profit trade: 766.31 loss trade: -557.90
Average profit trade: 701.56 loss trade: -509.48
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (1 403.11) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-1 018.95)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 403.11 (2) consecutive loss (count): -1 018.95 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2