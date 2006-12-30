Alpari Ltd

Account: 369377 Name: fozzy_EA Currency: USD 2007 January 18, 09:03
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
95668332006.12.30 10:10balanceDeposit50 000.00
95677822007.01.02 08:00buy1.00eurusd1.32351.31801.34352007.01.03 16:081.31800.000.00-7.90-550.00
95678272007.01.02 08:00buy1.00usdcad1.16461.15911.18462007.01.12 12:501.17340.000.0016.35749.96
95678742007.01.02 08:01sell1.00usdchf1.21461.22011.19462007.01.03 11:171.22010.000.00-10.38-450.67
96435622007.01.05 01:01sell1.00audusd0.78300.00000.76302007.01.12 12:500.77960.000.00-43.20680.00
99093832007.01.15 01:00buy1.00gbpjpy235.76233.87237.762007.01.17 18:00237.760.000.0031.931 161.35
  0.00 0.00 -13.20 1 590.64
Closed P/L: 1 577.44
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
99892122007.01.17 01:00buy1.00audusd0.78260.77710.8026 0.78770.000.004.801 020.00
99093552007.01.15 01:00buy1.00gbpusd1.96041.94251.9804 1.97460.000.00-9.10994.00
98831152007.01.12 12:50sell1.00usdcad1.17350.00001.1535 1.17330.000.00-26.2117.05
98637062007.01.12 01:00buy1.00usdjpy120.33119.78122.33 121.250.000.0070.76758.76
  0.00 0.00 40.25 2 789.81
 Floating P/L: 2 830.06
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 577.44 Floating P/L: 2 830.06 Margin: 4 937.48
Balance: 51 577.44 Equity: 54 407.50 Free Margin: 49 470.02
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 596.39 Gross Loss: 1 018.95 Total Net Profit: 1 577.44
Profit Factor: 2.55 Expected Payoff: 315.49  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 018.95 Maximal Drawdown: 1 018.95 (2.04%) Relative Drawdown: 2.04% (1 018.95)
 
Total Trades: 5 Short Positions (won %): 2 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (60.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (40.00%)
Largest profit trade: 1 193.28 loss trade: -557.90
Average profit trade: 865.46 loss trade: -509.48
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (2 596.39) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-1 018.95)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 596.39 (3) consecutive loss (count): -1 018.95 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2