|Account: 369377
|Name: fozzy_EA
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 18, 09:03
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|9566833
|2006.12.30 10:10
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|9567782
|2007.01.02 08:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3235
|1.3180
|1.3435
|2007.01.03 16:08
|1.3180
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.90
|-550.00
|9567827
|2007.01.02 08:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1646
|1.1591
|1.1846
|2007.01.12 12:50
|1.1734
|0.00
|0.00
|16.35
|749.96
|9567874
|2007.01.02 08:01
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2146
|1.2201
|1.1946
|2007.01.03 11:17
|1.2201
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.38
|-450.67
|9643562
|2007.01.05 01:01
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7830
|0.0000
|0.7630
|2007.01.12 12:50
|0.7796
|0.00
|0.00
|-43.20
|680.00
|9909383
|2007.01.15 01:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|235.76
|233.87
|237.76
|2007.01.17 18:00
|237.76
|0.00
|0.00
|31.93
|1 161.35
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.20
|1 590.64
|Closed P/L:
|1 577.44
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|9989212
|2007.01.17 01:00
|buy
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7826
|0.7771
|0.8026
|0.7877
|0.00
|0.00
|4.80
|1 020.00
|9909355
|2007.01.15 01:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9604
|1.9425
|1.9804
|1.9746
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.10
|994.00
|9883115
|2007.01.12 12:50
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1735
|0.0000
|1.1535
|1.1733
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.21
|17.05
|9863706
|2007.01.12 01:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|120.33
|119.78
|122.33
|121.25
|0.00
|0.00
|70.76
|758.76
|0.00
|0.00
|40.25
|2 789.81
|Floating P/L:
|2 830.06
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 577.44
|Floating P/L:
|2 830.06
|Margin:
|4 937.48
|Balance:
|51 577.44
|Equity:
|54 407.50
|Free Margin:
|49 470.02
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 596.39
|Gross Loss:
|1 018.95
|Total Net Profit:
|1 577.44
|Profit Factor:
|2.55
|Expected Payoff:
|315.49
|Absolute Drawdown:
|1 018.95
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 018.95 (2.04%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.04% (1 018.95)
|Total Trades:
|5
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (60.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (40.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 193.28
|loss trade:
|-557.90
|Average
|profit trade:
|865.46
|loss trade:
|-509.48
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (2 596.39)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-1 018.95)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2 596.39 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 018.95 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2