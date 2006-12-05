|Symbol
|USDJPY (US Dollar vs Japanese Yen)
|Period
|30 Minutes (M30) 2006.12.04 00:00 - 2006.12.10 00:00 (2006.12.03 - 2006.12.10)
|Model
|Control points (based on the nearest less timeframe with fractal interpolation of 12 control points)
|Parameters
|MA_length=10; MA_timeframe=0; MAtype=0; Percent=0.3; TradeOnFriday=1; slip=100; Lots=0.1; TakeProfit=120; Stoploss=200; PipStep=30; IncreasementType=0; MagicNumber=12345; UseTrailingStop=true; TrailingStop=15; UseHourTrade=true; FromHourTrade=8; ToHourTrade=18;
|Bars in test
|2048
|Ticks modelled
|3521
|Modelling quality
|50.00%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|22.10
|Gross profit
|73.67
|Gross loss
|-51.57
|Profit factor
|1.43
|Expected payoff
|3.16
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown
|51.57 (0.51%)
|Relative drawdown
|0.51% (51.57)
|Total trades
|7
|Short positions (won %)
|3 (33.33%)
|Long positions (won %)
|4 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|5 (71.43%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|2 (28.57%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|34.74
|loss trade
|-48.99
|Average
|profit trade
|14.73
|loss trade
|-25.79
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|5 (73.67)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|2 (-51.57)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|73.67 (5)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-51.57 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|5
|consecutive losses
|2
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.12.05 08:37
|buy
|1
|0.10
|114.93
|112.93
|116.13
|2
|2006.12.05 11:40
|buy
|2
|0.10
|114.62
|112.62
|115.82
|3
|2006.12.05 11:40
|modify
|1
|0.10
|114.93
|113.78
|115.98
|4
|2006.12.05 11:40
|modify
|2
|0.10
|114.62
|113.78
|115.98
|5
|2006.12.05 14:47
|modify
|2
|0.10
|114.62
|114.63
|115.98
|6
|2006.12.05 14:52
|s/l
|2
|0.10
|114.63
|114.63
|115.98
|0.87
|10000.87
|7
|2006.12.05 16:40
|modify
|1
|0.10
|114.93
|115.00
|115.98
|8
|2006.12.05 16:47
|s/l
|1
|0.10
|115.00
|115.00
|115.98
|6.09
|10006.96
|9
|2006.12.08 14:47
|buy
|3
|0.10
|115.08
|113.08
|116.28
|10
|2006.12.08 14:52
|modify
|3
|0.10
|115.08
|115.11
|116.28
|11
|2006.12.08 14:55
|modify
|3
|0.10
|115.08
|115.48
|116.28
|12
|2006.12.08 14:59
|s/l
|3
|0.10
|115.48
|115.48
|116.28
|34.74
|10041.70
|13
|2006.12.08 15:59
|buy
|4
|0.10
|115.11
|113.11
|116.31
|14
|2006.12.08 16:29
|modify
|4
|0.10
|115.11
|115.23
|116.31
|15
|2006.12.08 16:30
|modify
|4
|0.10
|115.11
|115.24
|116.31
|16
|2006.12.08 16:35
|modify
|4
|0.10
|115.11
|115.26
|116.31
|17
|2006.12.08 16:37
|modify
|4
|0.10
|115.11
|115.36
|116.31
|18
|2006.12.08 16:47
|s/l
|4
|0.10
|115.36
|115.36
|116.31
|21.67
|10063.37
|19
|2006.12.08 17:47
|sell
|5
|0.10
|115.77
|117.77
|114.57
|20
|2006.12.08 17:50
|sell
|6
|0.10
|116.15
|118.15
|114.95
|21
|2006.12.08 17:50
|modify
|5
|0.10
|115.77
|116.96
|114.76
|22
|2006.12.08 17:50
|modify
|6
|0.10
|116.15
|116.96
|114.76
|23
|2006.12.08 17:52
|modify
|6
|0.10
|116.15
|116.03
|114.76
|24
|2006.12.08 17:55
|s/l
|6
|0.10
|116.03
|116.03
|114.76
|10.30
|10073.67
|25
|2006.12.08 18:55
|sell
|7
|0.10
|116.31
|118.31
|115.11
|26
|2006.12.08 18:55
|modify
|5
|0.10
|115.77
|117.04
|114.84
|27
|2006.12.08 18:55
|modify
|7
|0.10
|116.31
|117.04
|114.84
|28
|2006.12.08 22:59
|close at stop
|7
|0.10
|116.34
|117.04
|114.84
|-2.58
|10071.09
|29
|2006.12.08 22:59
|close at stop
|5
|0.10
|116.34
|117.04
|114.84
|-48.99
|10022.10