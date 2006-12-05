Strategy Tester Report
Firebird v065tf

SymbolUSDJPY (US Dollar vs Japanese Yen)
Period30 Minutes (M30) 2006.12.04 00:00 - 2006.12.10 00:00 (2006.12.03 - 2006.12.10)
ModelControl points (based on the nearest less timeframe with fractal interpolation of 12 control points)
ParametersMA_length=10; MA_timeframe=0; MAtype=0; Percent=0.3; TradeOnFriday=1; slip=100; Lots=0.1; TakeProfit=120; Stoploss=200; PipStep=30; IncreasementType=0; MagicNumber=12345; UseTrailingStop=true; TrailingStop=15; UseHourTrade=true; FromHourTrade=8; ToHourTrade=18;
Bars in test2048Ticks modelled3521Modelling quality50.00%
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit22.10Gross profit73.67Gross loss-51.57
Profit factor1.43Expected payoff3.16
Absolute drawdown0.00Maximal drawdown51.57 (0.51%)Relative drawdown0.51% (51.57)
Total trades7Short positions (won %)3 (33.33%)Long positions (won %)4 (100.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)5 (71.43%)Loss trades (% of total)2 (28.57%)
Largestprofit trade34.74loss trade-48.99
Averageprofit trade14.73loss trade-25.79
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)5 (73.67)consecutive losses (loss in money)2 (-51.57)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)73.67 (5)consecutive loss (count of losses)-51.57 (2)
Averageconsecutive wins5consecutive losses2
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12006.12.05 08:37buy10.10114.93112.93116.13
22006.12.05 11:40buy20.10114.62112.62115.82
32006.12.05 11:40modify10.10114.93113.78115.98
42006.12.05 11:40modify20.10114.62113.78115.98
52006.12.05 14:47modify20.10114.62114.63115.98
62006.12.05 14:52s/l20.10114.63114.63115.980.8710000.87
72006.12.05 16:40modify10.10114.93115.00115.98
82006.12.05 16:47s/l10.10115.00115.00115.986.0910006.96
92006.12.08 14:47buy30.10115.08113.08116.28
102006.12.08 14:52modify30.10115.08115.11116.28
112006.12.08 14:55modify30.10115.08115.48116.28
122006.12.08 14:59s/l30.10115.48115.48116.2834.7410041.70
132006.12.08 15:59buy40.10115.11113.11116.31
142006.12.08 16:29modify40.10115.11115.23116.31
152006.12.08 16:30modify40.10115.11115.24116.31
162006.12.08 16:35modify40.10115.11115.26116.31
172006.12.08 16:37modify40.10115.11115.36116.31
182006.12.08 16:47s/l40.10115.36115.36116.3121.6710063.37
192006.12.08 17:47sell50.10115.77117.77114.57
202006.12.08 17:50sell60.10116.15118.15114.95
212006.12.08 17:50modify50.10115.77116.96114.76
222006.12.08 17:50modify60.10116.15116.96114.76
232006.12.08 17:52modify60.10116.15116.03114.76
242006.12.08 17:55s/l60.10116.03116.03114.7610.3010073.67
252006.12.08 18:55sell70.10116.31118.31115.11
262006.12.08 18:55modify50.10115.77117.04114.84
272006.12.08 18:55modify70.10116.31117.04114.84
282006.12.08 22:59close at stop70.10116.34117.04114.84-2.5810071.09
292006.12.08 22:59close at stop50.10116.34117.04114.84-48.9910022.10