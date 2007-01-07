FIBO Group, Ltd

Account: 117100 Name: . Currency: USD 2007 January 10, 12:41
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
24912342007.01.07 20:21balanceDeposit5 000.00
24980872007.01.08 18:00buy0.10gbpusd1.93861.93421.95122007.01.10 03:151.93420.000.00-0.24-44.00
25087252007.01.10 08:00sell0.10gbpusd1.93931.94471.92972007.01.10 08:301.93860.000.000.007.00
  0.00 0.00 -0.24 -37.00
Closed P/L: -37.24
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -37.24 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 4 962.76 Equity: 4 962.76 Free Margin: 4 962.76