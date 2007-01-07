FIBO Group, Ltd
|Account: 117100
|Name: .
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 10, 12:41
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2491234
|2007.01.07 20:21
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|2498087
|2007.01.08 18:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9386
|1.9342
|1.9512
|2007.01.10 03:15
|1.9342
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|-44.00
|2508725
|2007.01.10 08:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9393
|1.9447
|1.9297
|2007.01.10 08:30
|1.9386
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|-37.00
|Closed P/L:
|-37.24
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-37.24
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|4 962.76
|Equity:
|4 962.76
|Free Margin:
|4 962.76