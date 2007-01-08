FIBO Group, Ltd.
A/C No: 40847Name: 888_fibo_8888882007.01.10 12:44 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceCommisSwapTrade P/L
1249808610122007.01.08 18:00buy0.10gbpusd1.93861.93421.95122007.01.10 03:151.93420.000.00-44.00
2250872210122007.01.10 08:00sell0.10gbpusd1.93931.94471.92972007.01.10 08:301.93860.000.007.00
0.000.00-37.00
 
Summary P/L:-37.00
 
Winning trades:(1) 7.00
Losing trades:(1) -44.00
Max summary P/L:0.00
Largest winning trade:7.00
Largest losing trade:-44.00
Max consecutive winners:1 (7.00)
Max consecutive losers:1 (-44.00)
Max consecutive profit:7.00 (1)
Max consecutive loss:-44.00 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:44.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:0.16
Avg. profit factor:0.16
Risk factor:-0.84
 
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