|A/C No: 40847
|Name: 888_fibo_888888
|2007.01.10 12:44 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commis
|Swap
|Trade P/L
|1
|2498086
|1012
|2007.01.08 18:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9386
|1.9342
|1.9512
|2007.01.10 03:15
|1.9342
|0.00
|0.00
|-44.00
|2
|2508722
|1012
|2007.01.10 08:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9393
|1.9447
|1.9297
|2007.01.10 08:30
|1.9386
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-37.00
|Summary P/L:
|-37.00
|Winning trades:
|(1) 7.00
|Losing trades:
|(1) -44.00
|Max summary P/L:
|0.00
|Largest winning trade:
|7.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-44.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|1 (7.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|1 (-44.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|7.00 (1)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-44.00 (1)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|44.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|0.16
|Avg. profit factor:
|0.16
|Risk factor:
|-0.84