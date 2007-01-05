|Account: 495777
|Name: Superscalper EUR H1
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 12, 00:28
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5684800
|2007.01.05 01:43
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|5828252
|2007.01.10 21:40
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2936
|0.0000
|1.2836
|2007.01.11 14:12
|1.3011
|0.00
|0.00
|1.58
|-75.00
|
|10202
|RF1
|5830731
|2007.01.11 02:34
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2947
|0.0000
|1.2847
|2007.01.11 14:12
|1.3010
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-126.00
|
|10202
|RF1
|5831638
|2007.01.11 03:33
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2957
|0.0000
|1.2857
|2007.01.11 14:12
|1.3011
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-216.00
|
|10202
|RF1
|5838068
|2007.01.11 09:56
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2968
|0.0000
|1.2868
|2007.01.11 14:12
|1.3012
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-352.00
|
|10202
|RF1
|5842907
|2007.01.11 11:42
|sell
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.2978
|0.0000
|1.2878
|2007.01.11 14:12
|1.3012
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-544.00
|
|10202
|so: 99.8%/3437.9/3445.2
|5849667
|2007.01.11 14:12
|buy
|1.60
|usdchf
|1.2429
|0.0000
|1.2529
|2007.01.11 14:49
|1.2415
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-180.43
|
|10201
|so: 98.3%/3109.6/3164.7
|
|0.00
|0.00
|1.58
|-1 493.43
|Closed P/L:
|-1 491.85
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5827732
|2007.01.10 20:34
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2936
|0.0000
|1.3036
|
|1.2895
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.68
|-41.00
|
|10201
|RF1
|5827744
|2007.01.10 20:35
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2466
|0.0000
|1.2366
|
|1.2495
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.91
|-23.21
|
|10202
|RF1
|5827776
|2007.01.10 20:37
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2473
|0.0000
|1.2573
|
|1.2492
|0.00
|0.00
|3.19
|15.21
|
|10201
|RF1
|5828132
|2007.01.10 21:24
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2463
|0.0000
|1.2563
|
|1.2492
|0.00
|0.00
|6.38
|46.43
|
|10201
|RF1
|5831541
|2007.01.11 03:28
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2452
|0.0000
|1.2552
|
|1.2492
|0.00
|0.00
|3.07
|128.08
|
|10201
|RF1
|5849068
|2007.01.11 14:10
|buy
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2442
|0.0000
|1.2542
|
|1.2492
|0.00
|0.00
|6.14
|320.20
|
|10201
|RF1
|5854840
|2007.01.11 14:49
|buy
|3.20
|usdchf
|1.2418
|0.0000
|1.2518
|
|1.2492
|0.00
|0.00
|24.54
|1 895.61
|
|10201
|RF1
|5855728
|2007.01.11 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2983
|0.0000
|1.2883
|
|1.2897
|0.00
|0.00
|0.48
|86.00
|
|10202
|RF1
|5862285
|2007.01.11 16:18
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2926
|0.0000
|1.3026
|
|1.2895
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.41
|-62.00
|
|10201
|RF1
|5862599
|2007.01.11 16:21
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2914
|0.0000
|1.3014
|
|1.2895
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.82
|-76.00
|
|10201
|RF1
|5862663
|2007.01.11 16:21
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2477
|0.0000
|1.2377
|
|1.2495
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.01
|-28.81
|
|10202
|RF1
|5865520
|2007.01.11 17:05
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2488
|0.0000
|1.2388
|
|1.2495
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.02
|-22.41
|
|10202
|RF1
|5865633
|2007.01.11 17:05
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2904
|0.0000
|1.3004
|
|1.2895
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.64
|-72.00
|
|10201
|RF1
|5866602
|2007.01.11 17:15
|sell
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2499
|0.0000
|1.2399
|
|1.2495
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.05
|25.61
|
|10202
|RF1
|5867277
|2007.01.11 17:30
|buy
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.2893
|0.0000
|1.2993
|
|1.2895
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.28
|32.00
|
|10201
|RF1
|
|0.00
|0.00
|1.98
|2 223.71
|
|Floating P/L:
|2 225.69
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-1 491.85
|Floating P/L:
|2 225.69
|Margin:
|3 535.69
|Balance:
|3 508.15
|Equity:
|5 733.84
|Free Margin:
|2 198.15
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|0.00
|Gross Loss:
|1 491.85
|Total Net Profit:
|-1 491.85
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|-248.64
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|1 491.85
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 491.85 (29.84%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|29.84% (1 491.85)
|
|Total Trades:
|6
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (100.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|-544.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|-248.64
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|0 (0.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|6 (-1 491.85)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|0.00 (0)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 491.85 (6)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|0
|consecutive losses:
|6