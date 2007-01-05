FXDD

Account: 495777 Name: Superscalper EUR H1 Currency: USD 2007 January 12, 00:28
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
56848002007.01.05 01:43balanceDeposit5 000.00
58282522007.01.10 21:40sell0.10eurusd1.29360.00001.28362007.01.11 14:121.30110.000.001.58-75.00
 10202RF1
58307312007.01.11 02:34sell0.20eurusd1.29470.00001.28472007.01.11 14:121.30100.000.000.00-126.00
 10202RF1
58316382007.01.11 03:33sell0.40eurusd1.29570.00001.28572007.01.11 14:121.30110.000.000.00-216.00
 10202RF1
58380682007.01.11 09:56sell0.80eurusd1.29680.00001.28682007.01.11 14:121.30120.000.000.00-352.00
 10202RF1
58429072007.01.11 11:42sell1.60eurusd1.29780.00001.28782007.01.11 14:121.30120.000.000.00-544.00
 10202so: 99.8%/3437.9/3445.2
58496672007.01.11 14:12buy1.60usdchf1.24290.00001.25292007.01.11 14:491.24150.000.000.00-180.43
 10201so: 98.3%/3109.6/3164.7
  0.00 0.00 1.58 -1 493.43
Closed P/L: -1 491.85
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
58277322007.01.10 20:34buy0.10eurusd1.29360.00001.3036 1.28950.000.00-2.68-41.00
 10201RF1
58277442007.01.10 20:35sell0.10usdchf1.24660.00001.2366 1.24950.000.00-3.91-23.21
 10202RF1
58277762007.01.10 20:37buy0.10usdchf1.24730.00001.2573 1.24920.000.003.1915.21
 10201RF1
58281322007.01.10 21:24buy0.20usdchf1.24630.00001.2563 1.24920.000.006.3846.43
 10201RF1
58315412007.01.11 03:28buy0.40usdchf1.24520.00001.2552 1.24920.000.003.07128.08
 10201RF1
58490682007.01.11 14:10buy0.80usdchf1.24420.00001.2542 1.24920.000.006.14320.20
 10201RF1
58548402007.01.11 14:49buy3.20usdchf1.24180.00001.2518 1.24920.000.0024.541 895.61
 10201RF1
58557282007.01.11 15:00sell0.10eurusd1.29830.00001.2883 1.28970.000.000.4886.00
 10202RF1
58622852007.01.11 16:18buy0.20eurusd1.29260.00001.3026 1.28950.000.00-1.41-62.00
 10201RF1
58625992007.01.11 16:21buy0.40eurusd1.29140.00001.3014 1.28950.000.00-2.82-76.00
 10201RF1
58626632007.01.11 16:21sell0.20usdchf1.24770.00001.2377 1.24950.000.00-2.01-28.81
 10202RF1
58655202007.01.11 17:05sell0.40usdchf1.24880.00001.2388 1.24950.000.00-4.02-22.41
 10202RF1
58656332007.01.11 17:05buy0.80eurusd1.29040.00001.3004 1.28950.000.00-5.64-72.00
 10201RF1
58666022007.01.11 17:15sell0.80usdchf1.24990.00001.2399 1.24950.000.00-8.0525.61
 10202RF1
58672772007.01.11 17:30buy1.60eurusd1.28930.00001.2993 1.28950.000.00-11.2832.00
 10201RF1
  0.00 0.00 1.98 2 223.71
 Floating P/L: 2 225.69
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -1 491.85 Floating P/L: 2 225.69 Margin: 3 535.69
Balance: 3 508.15 Equity: 5 733.84 Free Margin: 2 198.15
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 0.00 Gross Loss: 1 491.85 Total Net Profit: -1 491.85
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: -248.64  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 491.85 Maximal Drawdown: 1 491.85 (29.84%) Relative Drawdown: 29.84% (1 491.85)
 
Total Trades: 6 Short Positions (won %): 5 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (100.00%)
Largest profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: -544.00
Average profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: -248.64
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 0 (0.00) consecutive losses ($): 6 (-1 491.85)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 0.00 (0) consecutive loss (count): -1 491.85 (6)
Average consecutive wins: 0 consecutive losses: 6