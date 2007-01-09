Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1344724 Name: ProteX Currency: USD 2007 January 10, 15:28
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
192663772007.01.09 12:06balanceDeposit5 000.00
192666002007.01.09 12:10buy0.10usdchf1.23961.22561.24262007.01.09 14:221.24160.000.000.0016.11
192807442007.01.09 14:24buy0.10usdchf1.24161.22861.24362007.01.10 00:071.24220.000.000.994.83
192828602007.01.09 14:39buy0.18usdchf1.24061.22861.24262007.01.09 15:431.24260.000.000.0028.97
192860982007.01.09 15:00sell0.10eurusd1.30021.31321.29822007.01.09 22:411.29920.000.000.5910.00
193009582007.01.09 17:06sell0.10audusd0.77960.79260.77762007.01.10 13:170.77950.000.00-0.241.00
193065152007.01.09 17:54buy0.18usdchf1.24011.22811.24212007.01.10 00:061.24210.000.001.7828.98
193088772007.01.09 18:20sell0.18audusd0.78070.79270.77872007.01.10 13:170.77960.000.00-0.4319.80
193101092007.01.09 18:35sell0.18eurusd1.30131.31331.29932007.01.09 22:411.29930.000.001.0636.00
193224212007.01.09 21:27sell0.10gbpusd1.93921.95221.93722007.01.10 00:141.93720.000.000.0420.00
193256432007.01.09 22:42sell0.10eurusd1.29901.31201.29702007.01.10 00:191.29700.000.000.0020.00
193322892007.01.10 00:07buy0.10usdchf1.24251.22951.24452007.01.10 01:021.24450.000.000.0016.07
193349962007.01.10 00:18sell0.10gbpusd1.93591.94891.93392007.01.10 02:151.93500.000.000.009.00
193360602007.01.10 00:19sell0.10eurusd1.29641.30971.29472007.01.10 13:181.29890.000.000.00-25.00
193429782007.01.10 01:05buy0.10usdchf1.24461.23161.24662007.01.10 08:241.24190.000.000.00-21.74
193441762007.01.10 01:19buy0.18usdchf1.24351.23151.24552007.01.10 08:231.24210.000.000.00-20.29
193450272007.01.10 01:24sell0.18gbpusd1.93691.94891.93492007.01.10 02:141.93490.000.000.0036.00
193454302007.01.10 01:28sell0.18eurusd1.29741.30941.29542007.01.10 13:181.29890.000.000.00-27.00
193498032007.01.10 02:15sell0.10gbpusd1.93421.94721.93222007.01.10 06:451.93640.000.000.00-22.00
193508502007.01.10 02:21sell0.18gbpusd1.93521.94721.93322007.01.10 06:451.93630.000.000.00-19.80
193563052007.01.10 03:52sell0.32gbpusd1.93631.94731.93432007.01.10 06:451.93640.000.000.00-3.20
193591642007.01.10 05:44buy0.32usdchf1.24251.23151.24452007.01.10 08:231.24210.000.000.00-10.31
193602352007.01.10 05:51sell0.58gbpusd1.93811.94811.93612007.01.10 06:411.93610.000.000.00116.00
193602442007.01.10 05:51buy0.58usdchf1.24141.23141.24342007.01.10 08:231.24250.000.000.0051.35
193602722007.01.10 05:52sell0.32eurusd1.29851.30951.29652007.01.10 13:181.29890.000.000.00-12.80
193621042007.01.10 06:45sell0.10gbpusd1.93591.94891.93392007.01.10 09:301.93710.000.000.00-12.00
193622532007.01.10 06:51sell0.18gbpusd1.93691.94891.93492007.01.10 09:301.93710.000.000.00-3.60
193632132007.01.10 07:01sell0.32gbpusd1.93871.94971.93672007.01.10 09:301.93710.000.000.0051.20
193647672007.01.10 07:31buy1.04usdchf1.24041.23141.24242007.01.10 08:221.24240.000.000.00167.42
193651172007.01.10 07:36sell0.58gbpusd1.93981.94981.93782007.01.10 09:301.93780.000.000.00116.00
193684852007.01.10 08:22sell0.58eurusd1.29951.30951.29752007.01.10 13:181.29890.000.000.0034.80
193687102007.01.10 08:23sell1.04gbpusd1.94101.95001.93902007.01.10 09:301.93900.000.000.00208.00
193687552007.01.10 08:24buy0.10usdchf1.24241.22941.24442007.01.10 13:361.24440.000.000.0016.07
193729362007.01.10 09:30sell0.10gbpusd1.93641.94941.93442007.01.10 13:181.93790.000.000.00-15.00
193733132007.01.10 09:33sell0.18gbpusd1.93741.94941.93542007.01.10 13:171.93800.000.000.00-10.80
193737822007.01.10 09:43sell0.32gbpusd1.93851.94951.93652007.01.10 13:171.93810.000.000.0012.80
193806552007.01.10 11:54sell0.58gbpusd1.93951.94951.93752007.01.10 13:171.93800.000.000.0087.00
193855912007.01.10 13:17sell0.10audusd0.77910.79210.77712007.01.10 13:480.77710.000.000.0020.00
193856352007.01.10 13:18sell0.10gbpusd1.93761.95061.93562007.01.10 13:351.93560.000.000.0020.00
193856482007.01.10 13:18sell0.10eurusd1.29881.31181.29682007.01.10 13:351.29680.000.000.0020.00
193894212007.01.10 13:36sell0.10eurusd1.29651.30951.29452007.01.10 15:091.29560.000.000.009.00
193894442007.01.10 13:36buy0.10usdchf1.24481.23181.24682007.01.10 15:101.24560.000.000.006.42
193894572007.01.10 13:36sell0.10gbpusd1.93541.94841.93342007.01.10 15:101.93470.000.000.007.00
193917142007.01.10 13:44sell0.18eurusd1.29751.30951.29552007.01.10 15:091.29550.000.000.0036.00
193932232007.01.10 13:55buy0.18usdchf1.24371.23171.24572007.01.10 15:091.24570.000.000.0028.90
193938722007.01.10 14:00sell0.18gbpusd1.93661.94861.93462007.01.10 15:091.93460.000.000.0036.00
194038252007.01.10 15:10sell0.10gbpusd1.93451.94751.93252007.01.10 15:261.93250.000.000.0020.00
  0.00 0.00 3.79 1 107.18
Closed P/L: 1 110.97
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
193922742007.01.10 13:48sell0.10audusd0.77680.78980.7748 0.77660.000.000.002.00
193939232007.01.10 14:00sell0.18audusd0.77780.78980.7758 0.77660.000.000.0021.60
194034802007.01.10 15:10sell0.10eurusd1.29471.30771.2927 1.29390.000.000.008.00
194037502007.01.10 15:10buy0.10usdchf1.24611.23311.2481 1.24650.000.000.003.21
194098302007.01.10 15:26sell0.10gbpusd1.93211.94511.9301 1.93350.000.000.00-14.00
194107482007.01.10 15:28sell0.18gbpusd1.93311.94511.9311 1.93350.000.000.00-7.20
  0.00 0.00 0.00 13.61
 Floating P/L: 13.61
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 110.97 Floating P/L: 13.61 Margin: 760.00
Balance: 6 110.97 Equity: 6 124.58 Free Margin: 5 364.58
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 314.51 Gross Loss: 203.54 Total Net Profit: 1 110.97
Profit Factor: 6.46 Expected Payoff: 24.15  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 64.80 (1.09%) Relative Drawdown: 1.09% (64.80)
 
Total Trades: 46 Short Positions (won %): 33 (69.70%) Long Positions (won %): 13 (76.92%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 33 (71.74%) Loss trades (% of total): 13 (28.26%)
Largest profit trade: 208.00 loss trade: -27.00
Average profit trade: 39.83 loss trade: -15.66
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 12 (346.42) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-64.80)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 375.20 (3) consecutive loss (count): -64.80 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 3