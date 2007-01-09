|Account: 1344724
|Name: ProteX
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 10, 15:28
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|19266377
|2007.01.09 12:06
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|19266600
|2007.01.09 12:10
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2396
|1.2256
|1.2426
|2007.01.09 14:22
|1.2416
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.11
|19280744
|2007.01.09 14:24
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2416
|1.2286
|1.2436
|2007.01.10 00:07
|1.2422
|0.00
|0.00
|0.99
|4.83
|19282860
|2007.01.09 14:39
|buy
|0.18
|usdchf
|1.2406
|1.2286
|1.2426
|2007.01.09 15:43
|1.2426
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.97
|19286098
|2007.01.09 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3002
|1.3132
|1.2982
|2007.01.09 22:41
|1.2992
|0.00
|0.00
|0.59
|10.00
|19300958
|2007.01.09 17:06
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7796
|0.7926
|0.7776
|2007.01.10 13:17
|0.7795
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|1.00
|19306515
|2007.01.09 17:54
|buy
|0.18
|usdchf
|1.2401
|1.2281
|1.2421
|2007.01.10 00:06
|1.2421
|0.00
|0.00
|1.78
|28.98
|19308877
|2007.01.09 18:20
|sell
|0.18
|audusd
|0.7807
|0.7927
|0.7787
|2007.01.10 13:17
|0.7796
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.43
|19.80
|19310109
|2007.01.09 18:35
|sell
|0.18
|eurusd
|1.3013
|1.3133
|1.2993
|2007.01.09 22:41
|1.2993
|0.00
|0.00
|1.06
|36.00
|19322421
|2007.01.09 21:27
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9392
|1.9522
|1.9372
|2007.01.10 00:14
|1.9372
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|20.00
|19325643
|2007.01.09 22:42
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2990
|1.3120
|1.2970
|2007.01.10 00:19
|1.2970
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|19332289
|2007.01.10 00:07
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2425
|1.2295
|1.2445
|2007.01.10 01:02
|1.2445
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.07
|19334996
|2007.01.10 00:18
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9359
|1.9489
|1.9339
|2007.01.10 02:15
|1.9350
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|19336060
|2007.01.10 00:19
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2964
|1.3097
|1.2947
|2007.01.10 13:18
|1.2989
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.00
|19342978
|2007.01.10 01:05
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2446
|1.2316
|1.2466
|2007.01.10 08:24
|1.2419
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.74
|19344176
|2007.01.10 01:19
|buy
|0.18
|usdchf
|1.2435
|1.2315
|1.2455
|2007.01.10 08:23
|1.2421
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.29
|19345027
|2007.01.10 01:24
|sell
|0.18
|gbpusd
|1.9369
|1.9489
|1.9349
|2007.01.10 02:14
|1.9349
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|19345430
|2007.01.10 01:28
|sell
|0.18
|eurusd
|1.2974
|1.3094
|1.2954
|2007.01.10 13:18
|1.2989
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.00
|19349803
|2007.01.10 02:15
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9342
|1.9472
|1.9322
|2007.01.10 06:45
|1.9364
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.00
|19350850
|2007.01.10 02:21
|sell
|0.18
|gbpusd
|1.9352
|1.9472
|1.9332
|2007.01.10 06:45
|1.9363
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.80
|19356305
|2007.01.10 03:52
|sell
|0.32
|gbpusd
|1.9363
|1.9473
|1.9343
|2007.01.10 06:45
|1.9364
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.20
|19359164
|2007.01.10 05:44
|buy
|0.32
|usdchf
|1.2425
|1.2315
|1.2445
|2007.01.10 08:23
|1.2421
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.31
|19360235
|2007.01.10 05:51
|sell
|0.58
|gbpusd
|1.9381
|1.9481
|1.9361
|2007.01.10 06:41
|1.9361
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|116.00
|19360244
|2007.01.10 05:51
|buy
|0.58
|usdchf
|1.2414
|1.2314
|1.2434
|2007.01.10 08:23
|1.2425
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|51.35
|19360272
|2007.01.10 05:52
|sell
|0.32
|eurusd
|1.2985
|1.3095
|1.2965
|2007.01.10 13:18
|1.2989
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.80
|19362104
|2007.01.10 06:45
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9359
|1.9489
|1.9339
|2007.01.10 09:30
|1.9371
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|19362253
|2007.01.10 06:51
|sell
|0.18
|gbpusd
|1.9369
|1.9489
|1.9349
|2007.01.10 09:30
|1.9371
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.60
|19363213
|2007.01.10 07:01
|sell
|0.32
|gbpusd
|1.9387
|1.9497
|1.9367
|2007.01.10 09:30
|1.9371
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|51.20
|19364767
|2007.01.10 07:31
|buy
|1.04
|usdchf
|1.2404
|1.2314
|1.2424
|2007.01.10 08:22
|1.2424
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|167.42
|19365117
|2007.01.10 07:36
|sell
|0.58
|gbpusd
|1.9398
|1.9498
|1.9378
|2007.01.10 09:30
|1.9378
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|116.00
|19368485
|2007.01.10 08:22
|sell
|0.58
|eurusd
|1.2995
|1.3095
|1.2975
|2007.01.10 13:18
|1.2989
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.80
|19368710
|2007.01.10 08:23
|sell
|1.04
|gbpusd
|1.9410
|1.9500
|1.9390
|2007.01.10 09:30
|1.9390
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|208.00
|19368755
|2007.01.10 08:24
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2424
|1.2294
|1.2444
|2007.01.10 13:36
|1.2444
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.07
|19372936
|2007.01.10 09:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9364
|1.9494
|1.9344
|2007.01.10 13:18
|1.9379
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.00
|19373313
|2007.01.10 09:33
|sell
|0.18
|gbpusd
|1.9374
|1.9494
|1.9354
|2007.01.10 13:17
|1.9380
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.80
|19373782
|2007.01.10 09:43
|sell
|0.32
|gbpusd
|1.9385
|1.9495
|1.9365
|2007.01.10 13:17
|1.9381
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.80
|19380655
|2007.01.10 11:54
|sell
|0.58
|gbpusd
|1.9395
|1.9495
|1.9375
|2007.01.10 13:17
|1.9380
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|87.00
|19385591
|2007.01.10 13:17
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7791
|0.7921
|0.7771
|2007.01.10 13:48
|0.7771
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|19385635
|2007.01.10 13:18
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9376
|1.9506
|1.9356
|2007.01.10 13:35
|1.9356
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|19385648
|2007.01.10 13:18
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2988
|1.3118
|1.2968
|2007.01.10 13:35
|1.2968
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|19389421
|2007.01.10 13:36
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2965
|1.3095
|1.2945
|2007.01.10 15:09
|1.2956
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|19389444
|2007.01.10 13:36
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2448
|1.2318
|1.2468
|2007.01.10 15:10
|1.2456
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.42
|19389457
|2007.01.10 13:36
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9354
|1.9484
|1.9334
|2007.01.10 15:10
|1.9347
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|19391714
|2007.01.10 13:44
|sell
|0.18
|eurusd
|1.2975
|1.3095
|1.2955
|2007.01.10 15:09
|1.2955
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|19393223
|2007.01.10 13:55
|buy
|0.18
|usdchf
|1.2437
|1.2317
|1.2457
|2007.01.10 15:09
|1.2457
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.90
|19393872
|2007.01.10 14:00
|sell
|0.18
|gbpusd
|1.9366
|1.9486
|1.9346
|2007.01.10 15:09
|1.9346
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|19403825
|2007.01.10 15:10
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9345
|1.9475
|1.9325
|2007.01.10 15:26
|1.9325
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.79
|1 107.18
|Closed P/L:
|1 110.97
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|19392274
|2007.01.10 13:48
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7768
|0.7898
|0.7748
|0.7766
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|19393923
|2007.01.10 14:00
|sell
|0.18
|audusd
|0.7778
|0.7898
|0.7758
|0.7766
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.60
|19403480
|2007.01.10 15:10
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2947
|1.3077
|1.2927
|1.2939
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|19403750
|2007.01.10 15:10
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2461
|1.2331
|1.2481
|1.2465
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.21
|19409830
|2007.01.10 15:26
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9321
|1.9451
|1.9301
|1.9335
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|19410748
|2007.01.10 15:28
|sell
|0.18
|gbpusd
|1.9331
|1.9451
|1.9311
|1.9335
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.61
|Floating P/L:
|13.61
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 110.97
|Floating P/L:
|13.61
|Margin:
|760.00
|Balance:
|6 110.97
|Equity:
|6 124.58
|Free Margin:
|5 364.58
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 314.51
|Gross Loss:
|203.54
|Total Net Profit:
|1 110.97
|Profit Factor:
|6.46
|Expected Payoff:
|24.15
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|64.80 (1.09%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.09% (64.80)
|Total Trades:
|46
|Short Positions (won %):
|33 (69.70%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|13 (76.92%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|33 (71.74%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|13 (28.26%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|208.00
|loss trade:
|-27.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|39.83
|loss trade:
|-15.66
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|12 (346.42)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-64.80)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|375.20 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-64.80 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|3