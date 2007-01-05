Alpari Ltd

Account: 373724 Name: newstrader_20 Currency: USD 2007 January 5, 19:34
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
96660352007.01.05 13:18balanceDeposit5 000.00
96682502007.01.05 14:25buy stop0.20eurusd1.31071.30571.31572007.01.05 14:301.3024cancelled
96682532007.01.05 14:30sell0.20eurusd1.30641.31141.30142007.01.05 14:311.30140.000.000.00100.00
96682642007.01.05 14:25buy stop0.20gbpusd1.94161.93661.95162007.01.05 14:301.9338cancelled
96682652007.01.05 14:30sell0.20gbpusd1.93721.93191.92722007.01.05 15:451.93190.000.000.0074.20
96682672007.01.05 14:30buy0.20usdjpy118.35118.73119.352007.01.05 15:59118.730.000.000.0064.01
96682692007.01.05 14:25sell stop0.20usdjpy117.92118.42116.922007.01.05 14:30118.25cancelled
96682722007.01.05 14:25buy stop0.20gbpusd1.94161.93661.94662007.01.05 14:301.9341cancelled
96682772007.01.05 14:30sell0.20gbpusd1.93721.94221.93222007.01.05 14:311.93220.000.000.0070.00
96682782007.01.05 14:25buy stop0.20eurusd1.31061.30561.32062007.01.05 14:301.3056cancelled
96682792007.01.05 14:30sell0.20eurusd1.30631.30141.29632007.01.05 18:231.30140.000.000.0098.00
96682822007.01.05 14:30buy0.20usdchf1.23231.22731.23732007.01.05 14:321.23730.000.000.0080.81
96682832007.01.05 14:25sell stop0.20usdchf1.22781.23281.22282007.01.05 14:301.2355cancelled
96682842007.01.05 14:30buy0.20usdjpy118.35117.85118.852007.01.05 15:11118.850.000.000.0084.14
96682852007.01.05 14:25sell stop0.20usdjpy117.92118.42117.422007.01.05 14:30118.24cancelled
96683132007.01.05 14:30buy0.20usdchf1.23251.23641.24252007.01.05 17:221.23640.000.000.0063.09
96683142007.01.05 14:25sell stop0.20usdchf1.22801.23301.21802007.01.05 14:301.2355cancelled
  0.00 0.00 0.00 634.25
Closed P/L: 634.25
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 634.25 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 634.25 Equity: 5 634.25 Free Margin: 5 634.25
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 634.25 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 634.25
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 79.28  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 8 Short Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 100.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 79.28 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (634.25) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 634.25 (8) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 8 consecutive losses: 0