|Account: 373724
|Name: newstrader_20
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 5, 19:34
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|9666035
|2007.01.05 13:18
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|9668250
|2007.01.05 14:25
|buy stop
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3107
|1.3057
|1.3157
|2007.01.05 14:30
|1.3024
|cancelled
|9668253
|2007.01.05 14:30
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3064
|1.3114
|1.3014
|2007.01.05 14:31
|1.3014
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|9668264
|2007.01.05 14:25
|buy stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9416
|1.9366
|1.9516
|2007.01.05 14:30
|1.9338
|cancelled
|9668265
|2007.01.05 14:30
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9372
|1.9319
|1.9272
|2007.01.05 15:45
|1.9319
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|74.20
|9668267
|2007.01.05 14:30
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.35
|118.73
|119.35
|2007.01.05 15:59
|118.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.01
|9668269
|2007.01.05 14:25
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.92
|118.42
|116.92
|2007.01.05 14:30
|118.25
|cancelled
|9668272
|2007.01.05 14:25
|buy stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9416
|1.9366
|1.9466
|2007.01.05 14:30
|1.9341
|cancelled
|9668277
|2007.01.05 14:30
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9372
|1.9422
|1.9322
|2007.01.05 14:31
|1.9322
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|9668278
|2007.01.05 14:25
|buy stop
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3106
|1.3056
|1.3206
|2007.01.05 14:30
|1.3056
|cancelled
|9668279
|2007.01.05 14:30
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3063
|1.3014
|1.2963
|2007.01.05 18:23
|1.3014
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|98.00
|9668282
|2007.01.05 14:30
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2323
|1.2273
|1.2373
|2007.01.05 14:32
|1.2373
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.81
|9668283
|2007.01.05 14:25
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2278
|1.2328
|1.2228
|2007.01.05 14:30
|1.2355
|cancelled
|9668284
|2007.01.05 14:30
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.35
|117.85
|118.85
|2007.01.05 15:11
|118.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.14
|9668285
|2007.01.05 14:25
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.92
|118.42
|117.42
|2007.01.05 14:30
|118.24
|cancelled
|9668313
|2007.01.05 14:30
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2325
|1.2364
|1.2425
|2007.01.05 17:22
|1.2364
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|63.09
|9668314
|2007.01.05 14:25
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2280
|1.2330
|1.2180
|2007.01.05 14:30
|1.2355
|cancelled
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|634.25
|Closed P/L:
|634.25
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|634.25
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 634.25
|Equity:
|5 634.25
|Free Margin:
|5 634.25
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|634.25
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|634.25
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|79.28
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|8
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|100.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|79.28
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (634.25)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|634.25 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|8
|consecutive losses:
|0