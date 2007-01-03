North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 360793 Name: Khari Hampton Currency: USD 2007 January 5, 18:21
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
67796382007.01.03 17:46balanceDeposit1 000.00
67811832007.01.03 18:52buy0.10gbpusd1.95010.00000.00002007.01.03 18:551.94970.000.000.00-4.00
67812332007.01.03 18:56buy0.10gbpusd1.95001.94151.96152007.01.04 00:451.95150.000.00-0.8115.00
67904652007.01.04 10:07buy0.10usdchf1.22711.21711.23212007.01.04 12:391.23210.000.000.0040.58
67949532007.01.04 13:04buy0.10usdchf1.23201.22201.23702007.01.04 16:501.23120.000.000.00-6.50
67955402007.01.04 13:30sell0.10eurusd1.31071.32071.30572007.01.04 16:501.30870.000.000.0020.00
67956932007.01.04 13:36sell0.10eurusd1.31001.32001.30502007.01.04 16:501.30870.000.000.0013.00
67990232007.01.04 16:16sell0.10eurusd1.30831.31831.30332007.01.04 16:501.30870.000.000.00-4.00
68243132007.01.05 17:30buy0.10usdchf1.23691.20691.24192007.01.05 18:031.23820.000.000.0010.50
68245042007.01.05 17:37sell0.10gbpusd1.93061.96061.92562007.01.05 18:031.92790.000.000.0027.00
68248722007.01.05 17:51sell0.10gbpusd1.92971.95971.92472007.01.05 18:021.92790.000.000.0018.00
68249942007.01.05 17:53sell0.10gbpusd1.92881.95881.92382007.01.05 18:021.92790.000.000.009.00
68251992007.01.05 17:57sell0.10gbpusd1.92711.95711.92212007.01.05 18:031.92740.000.000.00-3.00
  0.00 0.00 -0.81 135.58
Closed P/L: 134.77
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 134.77 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 134.77 Equity: 1 134.77 Free Margin: 1 134.77
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 152.27 Gross Loss: 17.50 Total Net Profit: 134.77
Profit Factor: 8.70 Expected Payoff: 11.23  
Absolute Drawdown: 4.00 Maximal Drawdown: 10.50 (1.00%) Relative Drawdown: 1.00% (10.50)
 
Total Trades: 12 Short Positions (won %): 7 (71.43%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (60.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (66.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (33.33%)
Largest profit trade: 40.58 loss trade: -6.50
Average profit trade: 19.03 loss trade: -4.38
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (97.50) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-10.50)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 97.50 (6) consecutive loss (count): -10.50 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 1