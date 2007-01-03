|Account: 360793
|Name: Khari Hampton
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 5, 18:21
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6779638
|2007.01.03 17:46
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|6781183
|2007.01.03 18:52
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9501
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.03 18:55
|1.9497
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|6781233
|2007.01.03 18:56
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9500
|1.9415
|1.9615
|2007.01.04 00:45
|1.9515
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.81
|15.00
|6790465
|2007.01.04 10:07
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2271
|1.2171
|1.2321
|2007.01.04 12:39
|1.2321
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.58
|6794953
|2007.01.04 13:04
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2320
|1.2220
|1.2370
|2007.01.04 16:50
|1.2312
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.50
|6795540
|2007.01.04 13:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3107
|1.3207
|1.3057
|2007.01.04 16:50
|1.3087
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|6795693
|2007.01.04 13:36
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3100
|1.3200
|1.3050
|2007.01.04 16:50
|1.3087
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|6799023
|2007.01.04 16:16
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3083
|1.3183
|1.3033
|2007.01.04 16:50
|1.3087
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|6824313
|2007.01.05 17:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2369
|1.2069
|1.2419
|2007.01.05 18:03
|1.2382
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.50
|6824504
|2007.01.05 17:37
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9306
|1.9606
|1.9256
|2007.01.05 18:03
|1.9279
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.00
|6824872
|2007.01.05 17:51
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9297
|1.9597
|1.9247
|2007.01.05 18:02
|1.9279
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|6824994
|2007.01.05 17:53
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9288
|1.9588
|1.9238
|2007.01.05 18:02
|1.9279
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|6825199
|2007.01.05 17:57
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9271
|1.9571
|1.9221
|2007.01.05 18:03
|1.9274
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.81
|135.58
|Closed P/L:
|134.77
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|134.77
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 134.77
|Equity:
|1 134.77
|Free Margin:
|1 134.77
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|152.27
|Gross Loss:
|17.50
|Total Net Profit:
|134.77
|Profit Factor:
|8.70
|Expected Payoff:
|11.23
|Absolute Drawdown:
|4.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|10.50 (1.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.00% (10.50)
|Total Trades:
|12
|Short Positions (won %):
|7 (71.43%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (60.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (66.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (33.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|40.58
|loss trade:
|-6.50
|Average
|profit trade:
|19.03
|loss trade:
|-4.38
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (97.50)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-10.50)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|97.50 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-10.50 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|1