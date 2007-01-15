Velocity4x

Account: 9005431 Name: FHFGH Currency: USD 2007 January 19, 11:58
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
11072722007.01.15 18:30balanceDeposit3 000.00
11073212007.01.15 18:46sell0.10usdchf1.24880.00001.23882007.01.18 14:271.24960.000.00-5.34-6.40
11073222007.01.15 18:49buy0.10eurusd1.29371.29671.31072007.01.16 12:041.29700.000.00-0.8233.00
11073492007.01.15 19:04sell0.10eurusd1.29350.00001.28352007.01.19 10:191.29600.000.002.64-25.00
11081582007.01.16 00:59buy0.20eurusd1.29271.29681.31082007.01.16 12:031.29680.000.000.0082.00
11082182007.01.16 01:06sell0.20usdchf1.24990.00001.23992007.01.18 14:271.24950.000.00-8.536.40
11093902007.01.16 05:40sell0.20eurusd1.29470.00001.28472007.01.19 10:191.29610.000.004.40-28.00
11097462007.01.16 07:06sell0.40eurusd1.29600.00001.28602007.01.19 10:191.29600.000.008.800.00
11130462007.01.16 14:00buy0.10eurusd1.29510.00001.29662007.01.16 16:231.29360.000.000.00-15.00
11136242007.01.16 14:26buy0.20eurusd1.29400.00001.29552007.01.16 16:231.29370.000.000.00-6.00
11143242007.01.16 15:39buy0.40eurusd1.29220.00001.29372007.01.16 16:231.29370.000.000.0060.00
11147192007.01.16 16:23buy0.10eurusd1.29390.00001.29542007.01.17 06:201.29350.000.00-0.82-4.00
11148632007.01.16 16:38buy0.20eurusd1.29310.00001.29462007.01.17 06:191.29340.000.00-1.646.00
11149462007.01.16 16:50buy0.40eurusd1.29190.00001.29342007.01.17 06:191.29340.000.00-3.2860.00
11180622007.01.17 06:20buy0.10eurusd1.29380.00001.29532007.01.17 14:511.29370.000.000.00-1.00
11181962007.01.17 07:00buy0.20eurusd1.29300.00001.29452007.01.17 14:511.29350.000.000.0010.00
11186612007.01.17 07:52buy0.40eurusd1.29210.00001.29362007.01.17 14:511.29360.000.000.0060.00
11213122007.01.17 14:51buy0.10eurusd1.29410.00001.29562007.01.17 15:311.29450.000.000.004.00
11214172007.01.17 15:04buy0.20eurusd1.29320.00001.29472007.01.17 15:311.29470.000.000.0030.00
11216472007.01.17 15:32buy0.10eurusd1.29510.00001.29662007.01.17 15:591.29450.000.000.00-6.00
11216932007.01.17 15:37buy0.20eurusd1.29400.00001.29552007.01.17 15:591.29470.000.000.0014.00
11217442007.01.17 15:41buy0.40eurusd1.29320.00001.29472007.01.17 15:591.29470.000.000.0060.00
11219212007.01.17 15:59buy0.10eurusd1.29490.00001.29642007.01.17 22:361.29440.000.00-2.46-5.00
11220342007.01.17 16:18buy0.20eurusd1.29400.00001.29552007.01.17 22:351.29450.000.00-4.9210.00
11225602007.01.17 19:26buy0.40eurusd1.29320.00001.29472007.01.17 22:351.29470.000.00-9.8460.00
11231202007.01.17 22:36buy0.10eurusd1.29450.00001.29602007.01.18 02:081.29510.000.000.006.00
11233302007.01.18 00:55buy0.20eurusd1.29360.00001.29512007.01.18 02:081.29510.000.000.0030.00
11234992007.01.18 02:09buy0.10eurusd1.29520.00001.29672007.01.18 03:281.29670.000.000.0015.00
11238712007.01.18 03:28buy0.10eurusd1.29700.00001.29852007.01.18 20:231.29650.000.000.00-5.00
11250592007.01.18 06:36buy0.20eurusd1.29600.00001.29752007.01.18 20:231.29660.000.000.0012.00
11268682007.01.18 09:03buy0.40eurusd1.29510.00001.29662007.01.18 20:231.29660.000.000.0060.00
11277022007.01.18 10:09sell0.40usdchf1.25090.00001.24942007.01.18 14:271.24940.000.000.0048.03
11299202007.01.18 14:27sell0.10usdchf1.24940.00001.24792007.01.18 14:351.24790.000.000.0012.02
11300612007.01.18 14:35sell0.10usdchf1.24770.00001.24622007.01.18 17:141.24920.000.000.00-12.01
11301622007.01.18 14:38sell0.20usdchf1.24860.00001.24712007.01.18 17:141.24910.000.000.00-8.01
11317602007.01.18 17:00sell0.40usdchf1.25070.00001.24922007.01.18 17:141.24920.000.000.0048.03
11318542007.01.18 17:15sell0.10usdchf1.24880.00001.24732007.01.18 20:171.24730.000.000.0012.03
11325402007.01.18 20:17sell0.10usdchf1.24700.00001.24552007.01.19 04:101.24550.000.00-1.0712.04
11325742007.01.18 20:23buy0.10eurusd1.29680.00001.29832007.01.19 02:051.29770.000.00-0.829.00
11334652007.01.18 23:28buy0.20eurusd1.29590.00001.29742007.01.19 02:051.29740.000.000.0030.00
11339772007.01.19 02:05sell0.80eurusd1.29750.00001.29602007.01.19 10:191.29600.000.000.00120.00
  0.00 0.00 -23.70 788.13
Closed P/L: 764.43
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
11073432007.01.15 19:00buy0.10usdchf1.24910.00001.2591 1.24890.000.004.03-1.60
11092662007.01.16 04:41buy0.20usdchf1.24810.00001.2581 1.24890.000.006.7412.81
11096262007.01.16 06:33buy0.40usdchf1.24700.00001.2570 1.24890.000.0013.4660.85
11122272007.01.16 12:05buy0.80usdchf1.24470.00001.2547 1.24890.000.0026.94269.04
11356062007.01.19 08:16sell0.10usdchf1.24670.00001.2452 1.24920.000.000.00-20.01
11361612007.01.19 09:48sell0.20usdchf1.24760.00001.2461 1.24920.000.000.00-25.62
11363492007.01.19 10:19sell0.10eurusd1.29570.00001.2942 1.29610.000.000.00-4.00
11363542007.01.19 10:19sell0.40usdchf1.24950.00001.2480 1.24920.000.000.009.61
11365282007.01.19 11:00buy0.10eurusd1.29630.00001.2978 1.29590.000.000.00-4.00
  0.00 0.00 51.17 297.08
 Floating P/L: 348.25
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 764.43 Floating P/L: 348.25 Margin: 2 459.20
Balance: 3 764.43 Equity: 4 112.68 Free Margin: 1 653.48
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 889.56 Gross Loss: 125.13 Total Net Profit: 764.43
Profit Factor: 7.11 Expected Payoff: 19.11  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 45.96 (1.21%) Relative Drawdown: 1.21% (45.96)
 
Total Trades: 40 Short Positions (won %): 13 (53.85%) Long Positions (won %): 27 (74.07%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 27 (67.50%) Loss trades (% of total): 13 (32.50%)
Largest profit trade: 120.00 loss trade: -23.60
Average profit trade: 32.95 loss trade: -9.63
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (177.95) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-45.96)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 177.95 (5) consecutive loss (count): -45.96 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1