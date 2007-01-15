|Account: 9005431
|Name: FHFGH
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 19, 11:58
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1107272
|2007.01.15 18:30
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|1107321
|2007.01.15 18:46
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2488
|0.0000
|1.2388
|2007.01.18 14:27
|1.2496
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.34
|-6.40
|1107322
|2007.01.15 18:49
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2937
|1.2967
|1.3107
|2007.01.16 12:04
|1.2970
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.82
|33.00
|1107349
|2007.01.15 19:04
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2935
|0.0000
|1.2835
|2007.01.19 10:19
|1.2960
|0.00
|0.00
|2.64
|-25.00
|1108158
|2007.01.16 00:59
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2927
|1.2968
|1.3108
|2007.01.16 12:03
|1.2968
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|82.00
|1108218
|2007.01.16 01:06
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2499
|0.0000
|1.2399
|2007.01.18 14:27
|1.2495
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.53
|6.40
|1109390
|2007.01.16 05:40
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2947
|0.0000
|1.2847
|2007.01.19 10:19
|1.2961
|0.00
|0.00
|4.40
|-28.00
|1109746
|2007.01.16 07:06
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2960
|0.0000
|1.2860
|2007.01.19 10:19
|1.2960
|0.00
|0.00
|8.80
|0.00
|1113046
|2007.01.16 14:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2951
|0.0000
|1.2966
|2007.01.16 16:23
|1.2936
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.00
|1113624
|2007.01.16 14:26
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2940
|0.0000
|1.2955
|2007.01.16 16:23
|1.2937
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|1114324
|2007.01.16 15:39
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2922
|0.0000
|1.2937
|2007.01.16 16:23
|1.2937
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|1114719
|2007.01.16 16:23
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2939
|0.0000
|1.2954
|2007.01.17 06:20
|1.2935
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.82
|-4.00
|1114863
|2007.01.16 16:38
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2931
|0.0000
|1.2946
|2007.01.17 06:19
|1.2934
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.64
|6.00
|1114946
|2007.01.16 16:50
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2919
|0.0000
|1.2934
|2007.01.17 06:19
|1.2934
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.28
|60.00
|1118062
|2007.01.17 06:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2938
|0.0000
|1.2953
|2007.01.17 14:51
|1.2937
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|1118196
|2007.01.17 07:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2930
|0.0000
|1.2945
|2007.01.17 14:51
|1.2935
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|1118661
|2007.01.17 07:52
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2921
|0.0000
|1.2936
|2007.01.17 14:51
|1.2936
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|1121312
|2007.01.17 14:51
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2941
|0.0000
|1.2956
|2007.01.17 15:31
|1.2945
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|1121417
|2007.01.17 15:04
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2932
|0.0000
|1.2947
|2007.01.17 15:31
|1.2947
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|1121647
|2007.01.17 15:32
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2951
|0.0000
|1.2966
|2007.01.17 15:59
|1.2945
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|1121693
|2007.01.17 15:37
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2940
|0.0000
|1.2955
|2007.01.17 15:59
|1.2947
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|1121744
|2007.01.17 15:41
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2932
|0.0000
|1.2947
|2007.01.17 15:59
|1.2947
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|1121921
|2007.01.17 15:59
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2949
|0.0000
|1.2964
|2007.01.17 22:36
|1.2944
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.46
|-5.00
|1122034
|2007.01.17 16:18
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2940
|0.0000
|1.2955
|2007.01.17 22:35
|1.2945
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.92
|10.00
|1122560
|2007.01.17 19:26
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2932
|0.0000
|1.2947
|2007.01.17 22:35
|1.2947
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.84
|60.00
|1123120
|2007.01.17 22:36
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2945
|0.0000
|1.2960
|2007.01.18 02:08
|1.2951
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|1123330
|2007.01.18 00:55
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2936
|0.0000
|1.2951
|2007.01.18 02:08
|1.2951
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|1123499
|2007.01.18 02:09
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2952
|0.0000
|1.2967
|2007.01.18 03:28
|1.2967
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|1123871
|2007.01.18 03:28
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2970
|0.0000
|1.2985
|2007.01.18 20:23
|1.2965
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|1125059
|2007.01.18 06:36
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2960
|0.0000
|1.2975
|2007.01.18 20:23
|1.2966
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|1126868
|2007.01.18 09:03
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2951
|0.0000
|1.2966
|2007.01.18 20:23
|1.2966
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|1127702
|2007.01.18 10:09
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2509
|0.0000
|1.2494
|2007.01.18 14:27
|1.2494
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.03
|1129920
|2007.01.18 14:27
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2494
|0.0000
|1.2479
|2007.01.18 14:35
|1.2479
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.02
|1130061
|2007.01.18 14:35
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2477
|0.0000
|1.2462
|2007.01.18 17:14
|1.2492
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.01
|1130162
|2007.01.18 14:38
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2486
|0.0000
|1.2471
|2007.01.18 17:14
|1.2491
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.01
|1131760
|2007.01.18 17:00
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2507
|0.0000
|1.2492
|2007.01.18 17:14
|1.2492
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.03
|1131854
|2007.01.18 17:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2488
|0.0000
|1.2473
|2007.01.18 20:17
|1.2473
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.03
|1132540
|2007.01.18 20:17
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2470
|0.0000
|1.2455
|2007.01.19 04:10
|1.2455
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.07
|12.04
|1132574
|2007.01.18 20:23
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2968
|0.0000
|1.2983
|2007.01.19 02:05
|1.2977
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.82
|9.00
|1133465
|2007.01.18 23:28
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2959
|0.0000
|1.2974
|2007.01.19 02:05
|1.2974
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|1133977
|2007.01.19 02:05
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2975
|0.0000
|1.2960
|2007.01.19 10:19
|1.2960
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.70
|788.13
|Closed P/L:
|764.43
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1107343
|2007.01.15 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2491
|0.0000
|1.2591
|1.2489
|0.00
|0.00
|4.03
|-1.60
|1109266
|2007.01.16 04:41
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2481
|0.0000
|1.2581
|1.2489
|0.00
|0.00
|6.74
|12.81
|1109626
|2007.01.16 06:33
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2470
|0.0000
|1.2570
|1.2489
|0.00
|0.00
|13.46
|60.85
|1112227
|2007.01.16 12:05
|buy
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2447
|0.0000
|1.2547
|1.2489
|0.00
|0.00
|26.94
|269.04
|1135606
|2007.01.19 08:16
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2467
|0.0000
|1.2452
|1.2492
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.01
|1136161
|2007.01.19 09:48
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2476
|0.0000
|1.2461
|1.2492
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.62
|1136349
|2007.01.19 10:19
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2957
|0.0000
|1.2942
|1.2961
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|1136354
|2007.01.19 10:19
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2495
|0.0000
|1.2480
|1.2492
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.61
|1136528
|2007.01.19 11:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2963
|0.0000
|1.2978
|1.2959
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|51.17
|297.08
|Floating P/L:
|348.25
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|764.43
|Floating P/L:
|348.25
|Margin:
|2 459.20
|Balance:
|3 764.43
|Equity:
|4 112.68
|Free Margin:
|1 653.48
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|889.56
|Gross Loss:
|125.13
|Total Net Profit:
|764.43
|Profit Factor:
|7.11
|Expected Payoff:
|19.11
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|45.96 (1.21%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.21% (45.96)
|Total Trades:
|40
|Short Positions (won %):
|13 (53.85%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|27 (74.07%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|27 (67.50%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|13 (32.50%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|120.00
|loss trade:
|-23.60
|Average
|profit trade:
|32.95
|loss trade:
|-9.63
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (177.95)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-45.96)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|177.95 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-45.96 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1