|Account: 363471
|Name: davidke20 on the way to take out yeoeleven
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 19, 06:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7047951
|2007.01.18 17:32
|buy
|1.10
|eurusd
|1.2946
|1.2855
|1.2974
|2007.01.19 04:05
|1.2974
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.07
|308.00
|7046200
|2007.01.18 16:45
|sell
|1.10
|eurusd
|1.2939
|1.3030
|1.2911
|2007.01.18 17:32
|1.2947
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-88.00
|7047328
|2007.01.18 17:17
|sell
|2.20
|eurusd
|1.2959
|1.3032
|1.2931
|2007.01.18 17:31
|1.2947
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|264.00
|7044779
|2007.01.18 16:21
|sell
|1.10
|eurusd
|1.2930
|1.3021
|1.2902
|2007.01.18 16:45
|1.2941
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-121.00
|7045578
|2007.01.18 16:34
|sell
|2.20
|eurusd
|1.2950
|1.3023
|1.2922
|2007.01.18 16:45
|1.2940
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|220.00
|7030815
|2007.01.18 05:28
|buy
|1.10
|eurusd
|1.2972
|1.2881
|1.3000
|2007.01.18 16:21
|1.2929
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-473.00
|7036789
|2007.01.18 11:01
|buy
|2.20
|eurusd
|1.2953
|1.2880
|1.2981
|2007.01.18 16:21
|1.2928
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-550.00
|7040652
|2007.01.18 14:04
|buy
|4.40
|eurusd
|1.2932
|1.2877
|1.2960
|2007.01.18 16:21
|1.2928
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-176.00
|7042832
|2007.01.18 15:30
|buy
|8.80
|eurusd
|1.2908
|1.2871
|1.2936
|2007.01.18 16:20
|1.2926
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 584.00
|7028416
|2007.01.18 00:27
|buy
|1.10
|eurusd
|1.2942
|1.2851
|1.2970
|2007.01.18 05:28
|1.2970
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|308.00
|7022521
|2007.01.17 17:32
|buy
|1.10
|eurusd
|1.2947
|1.2856
|1.2975
|2007.01.18 00:27
|1.2939
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.21
|-88.00
|7026902
|2007.01.17 21:27
|buy
|2.20
|eurusd
|1.2929
|1.2856
|1.2957
|2007.01.18 00:27
|1.2940
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.42
|242.00
|7019446
|2007.01.17 16:23
|buy
|1.10
|eurusd
|1.2919
|1.2828
|1.2947
|2007.01.17 17:32
|1.2947
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|308.00
|7012501
|2007.01.17 10:18
|buy
|1.10
|eurusd
|1.2927
|1.2836
|1.2965
|2007.01.17 16:23
|1.2918
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-99.00
|7019183
|2007.01.17 16:17
|buy
|2.20
|eurusd
|1.2907
|1.2834
|1.2935
|2007.01.17 16:23
|1.2917
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|220.00
|7010244
|2007.01.17 08:21
|buy
|1.10
|eurusd
|1.2937
|1.2846
|1.2975
|2007.01.17 10:18
|1.2926
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-121.00
|7012148
|2007.01.17 10:02
|buy
|2.20
|eurusd
|1.2919
|1.2846
|1.2957
|2007.01.17 10:18
|1.2927
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|176.00
|6987361
|2007.01.16 09:18
|buy
|3.10
|eurusd
|1.2954
|1.2863
|1.2992
|2007.01.17 08:20
|1.2934
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.47
|-620.00
|6998571
|2007.01.16 16:27
|buy
|2.20
|eurusd
|1.2936
|1.2863
|1.2974
|2007.01.17 08:20
|1.2935
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.14
|-22.00
|7002345
|2007.01.16 18:50
|buy
|4.40
|eurusd
|1.2917
|1.2862
|1.2955
|2007.01.17 08:20
|1.2934
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.28
|748.00
|6976848
|2007.01.15 17:25
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2939
|1.3030
|1.2901
|2007.01.16 09:17
|1.2955
|0.00
|0.00
|0.45
|-48.00
|6986986
|2007.01.16 09:06
|sell
|6.20
|eurusd
|1.2959
|1.3032
|1.2921
|2007.01.16 09:17
|1.2957
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|124.00
|6968708
|2007.01.15 12:04
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2948
|1.2857
|1.2986
|2007.01.15 17:25
|1.2939
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.00
|6976105
|2007.01.15 16:59
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.2930
|1.2857
|1.2968
|2007.01.15 17:24
|1.2938
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|6964016
|2007.01.15 09:54
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2956
|1.2865
|1.2994
|2007.01.15 12:03
|1.2946
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|6965168
|2007.01.15 10:24
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.2937
|1.2864
|1.2975
|2007.01.15 12:03
|1.2945
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|6945488
|2007.01.12 16:13
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2916
|1.2825
|1.2954
|2007.01.15 09:54
|1.2954
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.11
|114.00
|6924154
|2007.01.11 17:05
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2904
|1.2995
|1.2866
|2007.01.12 16:13
|1.2915
|0.00
|0.00
|0.45
|-33.00
|6945149
|2007.01.12 16:06
|sell
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.2922
|1.2995
|1.2884
|2007.01.12 16:13
|1.2914
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|6921160
|2007.01.11 15:54
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2944
|1.3035
|1.2906
|2007.01.11 17:05
|1.2906
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|114.00
|6918004
|2007.01.11 14:39
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2988
|1.2897
|1.3026
|2007.01.11 15:54
|1.2943
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-135.00
|6919783
|2007.01.11 15:36
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.2970
|1.2897
|1.3008
|2007.01.11 15:54
|1.2944
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-156.00
|6920247
|2007.01.11 15:41
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.2951
|1.2896
|1.2989
|2007.01.11 15:54
|1.2943
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-96.00
|6920846
|2007.01.11 15:51
|buy
|2.40
|eurusd
|1.2931
|1.2894
|1.2969
|2007.01.11 15:54
|1.2946
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|360.00
|6915964
|2007.01.11 14:06
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2994
|1.2903
|1.3032
|2007.01.11 14:39
|1.2985
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.00
|6917234
|2007.01.11 14:27
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.2976
|1.2903
|1.3014
|2007.01.11 14:39
|1.2985
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|54.00
|6909601
|2007.01.11 10:20
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2958
|1.2867
|1.2996
|2007.01.11 14:06
|1.2996
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|114.00
|6897007
|2007.01.10 18:05
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2949
|1.3040
|1.2911
|2007.01.11 10:20
|1.2959
|0.00
|0.00
|1.35
|-30.00
|6908845
|2007.01.11 09:57
|sell
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.2967
|1.3040
|1.2929
|2007.01.11 10:20
|1.2959
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|6883303
|2007.01.10 08:36
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2979
|1.2888
|1.3017
|2007.01.10 18:05
|1.2949
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-90.00
|6894296
|2007.01.10 16:46
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.2961
|1.2888
|1.2999
|2007.01.10 18:05
|1.2950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-66.00
|6895300
|2007.01.10 17:16
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.2937
|1.2882
|1.2975
|2007.01.10 18:05
|1.2951
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|168.00
|6879831
|2007.01.10 03:19
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2969
|1.3060
|1.2911
|2007.01.10 08:36
|1.2980
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.00
|6882644
|2007.01.10 07:51
|sell
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.2987
|1.3060
|1.2949
|2007.01.10 08:36
|1.2979
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|6844783
|2007.01.08 16:14
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2998
|1.2907
|1.3056
|2007.01.10 03:19
|1.2970
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.22
|-84.00
|6878657
|2007.01.10 02:15
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.2978
|1.2905
|1.3036
|2007.01.10 03:19
|1.2969
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-54.00
|6879573
|2007.01.10 03:02
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.2956
|1.2901
|1.3014
|2007.01.10 03:18
|1.2970
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|168.00
|6832029
|2007.01.08 03:12
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3004
|0.0000
|1.3062
|2007.01.08 16:14
|1.2995
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.00
|6843974
|2007.01.08 15:58
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.2986
|1.2913
|1.3044
|2007.01.08 16:13
|1.2996
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|6830593
|2007.01.08 01:00
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3012
|0.0000
|1.3070
|2007.01.08 03:12
|1.3001
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.00
|6831619
|2007.01.08 02:39
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.2992
|0.0000
|1.3050
|2007.01.08 03:12
|1.3002
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|6829975
|2007.01.06 12:00
|balance
|Deposit
|25 000.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-77.67
|2 627.00
|Closed P/L:
|2 549.33
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7055935
|2007.01.19 04:06
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.2979
|1.2888
|1.3007
|
|1.2993
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|168.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|168.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|168.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|25 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 549.33
|Floating P/L:
|168.00
|Margin:
|311.50
|Balance:
|27 549.33
|Equity:
|27 717.33
|Free Margin:
|27 405.83
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|5 908.12
|Gross Loss:
|3 358.79
|Total Net Profit:
|2 549.33
|Profit Factor:
|1.76
|Expected Payoff:
|49.99
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|1 199.00 (4.26%)
|
|
|Total Trades:
|51
|Short Positions (won %):
|13 (53.85%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|38 (47.37%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|25 (49.02%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|26 (50.98%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 584.00
|loss trade:
|-631.47
|Average
|profit trade:
|236.32
|loss trade:
|-129.18
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (1 892.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-1 199.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 892.00 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 199.00 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|1