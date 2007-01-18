North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 363471 Name: davidke20 on the way to take out yeoeleven Currency: USD 2007 January 19, 06:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
70479512007.01.18 17:32buy1.10eurusd1.29461.28551.29742007.01.19 04:051.29740.000.00-4.07308.00
70462002007.01.18 16:45sell1.10eurusd1.29391.30301.29112007.01.18 17:321.29470.000.000.00-88.00
70473282007.01.18 17:17sell2.20eurusd1.29591.30321.29312007.01.18 17:311.29470.000.000.00264.00
70447792007.01.18 16:21sell1.10eurusd1.29301.30211.29022007.01.18 16:451.29410.000.000.00-121.00
70455782007.01.18 16:34sell2.20eurusd1.29501.30231.29222007.01.18 16:451.29400.000.000.00220.00
70308152007.01.18 05:28buy1.10eurusd1.29721.28811.30002007.01.18 16:211.29290.000.000.00-473.00
70367892007.01.18 11:01buy2.20eurusd1.29531.28801.29812007.01.18 16:211.29280.000.000.00-550.00
70406522007.01.18 14:04buy4.40eurusd1.29321.28771.29602007.01.18 16:211.29280.000.000.00-176.00
70428322007.01.18 15:30buy8.80eurusd1.29081.28711.29362007.01.18 16:201.29260.000.000.001 584.00
70284162007.01.18 00:27buy1.10eurusd1.29421.28511.29702007.01.18 05:281.29700.000.000.00308.00
70225212007.01.17 17:32buy1.10eurusd1.29471.28561.29752007.01.18 00:271.29390.000.00-12.21-88.00
70269022007.01.17 21:27buy2.20eurusd1.29291.28561.29572007.01.18 00:271.29400.000.00-24.42242.00
70194462007.01.17 16:23buy1.10eurusd1.29191.28281.29472007.01.17 17:321.29470.000.000.00308.00
70125012007.01.17 10:18buy1.10eurusd1.29271.28361.29652007.01.17 16:231.29180.000.000.00-99.00
70191832007.01.17 16:17buy2.20eurusd1.29071.28341.29352007.01.17 16:231.29170.000.000.00220.00
70102442007.01.17 08:21buy1.10eurusd1.29371.28461.29752007.01.17 10:181.29260.000.000.00-121.00
70121482007.01.17 10:02buy2.20eurusd1.29191.28461.29572007.01.17 10:181.29270.000.000.00176.00
69873612007.01.16 09:18buy3.10eurusd1.29541.28631.29922007.01.17 08:201.29340.000.00-11.47-620.00
69985712007.01.16 16:27buy2.20eurusd1.29361.28631.29742007.01.17 08:201.29350.000.00-8.14-22.00
70023452007.01.16 18:50buy4.40eurusd1.29171.28621.29552007.01.17 08:201.29340.000.00-16.28748.00
69768482007.01.15 17:25sell0.30eurusd1.29391.30301.29012007.01.16 09:171.29550.000.000.45-48.00
69869862007.01.16 09:06sell6.20eurusd1.29591.30321.29212007.01.16 09:171.29570.000.000.00124.00
69687082007.01.15 12:04buy0.30eurusd1.29481.28571.29862007.01.15 17:251.29390.000.000.00-27.00
69761052007.01.15 16:59buy0.60eurusd1.29301.28571.29682007.01.15 17:241.29380.000.000.0048.00
69640162007.01.15 09:54buy0.30eurusd1.29561.28651.29942007.01.15 12:031.29460.000.000.00-30.00
69651682007.01.15 10:24buy0.60eurusd1.29371.28641.29752007.01.15 12:031.29450.000.000.0048.00
69454882007.01.12 16:13buy0.30eurusd1.29161.28251.29542007.01.15 09:541.29540.000.00-1.11114.00
69241542007.01.11 17:05sell0.30eurusd1.29041.29951.28662007.01.12 16:131.29150.000.000.45-33.00
69451492007.01.12 16:06sell0.60eurusd1.29221.29951.28842007.01.12 16:131.29140.000.000.0048.00
69211602007.01.11 15:54sell0.30eurusd1.29441.30351.29062007.01.11 17:051.29060.000.000.00114.00
69180042007.01.11 14:39buy0.30eurusd1.29881.28971.30262007.01.11 15:541.29430.000.000.00-135.00
69197832007.01.11 15:36buy0.60eurusd1.29701.28971.30082007.01.11 15:541.29440.000.000.00-156.00
69202472007.01.11 15:41buy1.20eurusd1.29511.28961.29892007.01.11 15:541.29430.000.000.00-96.00
69208462007.01.11 15:51buy2.40eurusd1.29311.28941.29692007.01.11 15:541.29460.000.000.00360.00
69159642007.01.11 14:06buy0.30eurusd1.29941.29031.30322007.01.11 14:391.29850.000.000.00-27.00
69172342007.01.11 14:27buy0.60eurusd1.29761.29031.30142007.01.11 14:391.29850.000.000.0054.00
69096012007.01.11 10:20buy0.30eurusd1.29581.28671.29962007.01.11 14:061.29960.000.000.00114.00
68970072007.01.10 18:05sell0.30eurusd1.29491.30401.29112007.01.11 10:201.29590.000.001.35-30.00
69088452007.01.11 09:57sell0.60eurusd1.29671.30401.29292007.01.11 10:201.29590.000.000.0048.00
68833032007.01.10 08:36buy0.30eurusd1.29791.28881.30172007.01.10 18:051.29490.000.000.00-90.00
68942962007.01.10 16:46buy0.60eurusd1.29611.28881.29992007.01.10 18:051.29500.000.000.00-66.00
68953002007.01.10 17:16buy1.20eurusd1.29371.28821.29752007.01.10 18:051.29510.000.000.00168.00
68798312007.01.10 03:19sell0.30eurusd1.29691.30601.29112007.01.10 08:361.29800.000.000.00-33.00
68826442007.01.10 07:51sell0.60eurusd1.29871.30601.29492007.01.10 08:361.29790.000.000.0048.00
68447832007.01.08 16:14buy0.30eurusd1.29981.29071.30562007.01.10 03:191.29700.000.00-2.22-84.00
68786572007.01.10 02:15buy0.60eurusd1.29781.29051.30362007.01.10 03:191.29690.000.000.00-54.00
68795732007.01.10 03:02buy1.20eurusd1.29561.29011.30142007.01.10 03:181.29700.000.000.00168.00
68320292007.01.08 03:12buy0.30eurusd1.30040.00001.30622007.01.08 16:141.29950.000.000.00-27.00
68439742007.01.08 15:58buy0.60eurusd1.29861.29131.30442007.01.08 16:131.29960.000.000.0060.00
68305932007.01.08 01:00buy0.30eurusd1.30120.00001.30702007.01.08 03:121.30010.000.000.00-33.00
68316192007.01.08 02:39buy0.60eurusd1.29920.00001.30502007.01.08 03:121.30020.000.000.0060.00
68299752007.01.06 12:00balanceDeposit25 000.00
  0.00 0.00 -77.67 2 627.00
Closed P/L: 2 549.33
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
70559352007.01.19 04:06buy1.20eurusd1.29791.28881.3007 1.29930.000.000.00168.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 168.00
 Floating P/L: 168.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 25 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 549.33 Floating P/L: 168.00 Margin: 311.50
Balance: 27 549.33 Equity: 27 717.33 Free Margin: 27 405.83
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 5 908.12 Gross Loss: 3 358.79 Total Net Profit: 2 549.33
Profit Factor: 1.76 Expected Payoff: 49.99  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 1 199.00 (4.26%)  
 
Total Trades: 51 Short Positions (won %): 13 (53.85%) Long Positions (won %): 38 (47.37%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 25 (49.02%) Loss trades (% of total): 26 (50.98%)
Largest profit trade: 1 584.00 loss trade: -631.47
Average profit trade: 236.32 loss trade: -129.18
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (1 892.00) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-1 199.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 892.00 (2) consecutive loss (count): -1 199.00 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 1