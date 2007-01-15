Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1350026 Name: IBFX_XO3 Currency: USD 2007 January 18, 16:38
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
197119952007.01.15 17:58balanceDeposit500.00
197120832007.01.15 18:01buy0.01gbpusdm1.96420.00000.00002007.01.16 15:251.96020.000.000.00-0.40
197806732007.01.16 15:25sell0.02gbpusdm1.96020.00000.00002007.01.17 07:291.96420.000.000.00-0.80
198230662007.01.17 07:29buy0.01gbpusdm1.96430.00000.00002007.01.17 15:371.96990.000.000.000.56
198588742007.01.17 15:37buy0.01gbpusdm1.97020.00000.00002007.01.18 08:371.97630.000.000.000.61
199197742007.01.18 08:37sell0.01gbpusdm1.97630.00000.00002007.01.18 13:441.96650.000.000.000.98
199515312007.01.18 13:44buy0.01gbpusdm1.96650.00000.00002007.01.18 14:381.97220.000.000.000.57
197120842007.01.15 18:01buy0.01usdchfm1.24920.00000.00002007.01.16 07:391.24510.000.000.01-0.33
197401792007.01.16 07:39buy0.02usdchfm1.24560.00000.00002007.01.16 10:301.24160.000.000.00-0.64
197574702007.01.16 10:30buy0.04usdchfm1.24200.00000.00002007.01.16 15:461.24730.000.000.001.70
197832272007.01.16 15:46sell0.01usdchfm1.24730.00000.00002007.01.17 13:301.25180.000.00-0.01-0.36
198439862007.01.17 13:30sell0.02usdchfm1.25090.00000.00002007.01.18 04:101.24490.000.00-0.060.96
198962002007.01.18 04:11buy0.01usdchfm1.24490.00000.00002007.01.18 11:031.25040.000.000.000.44
199342322007.01.18 11:03sell0.01usdchfm1.25040.00000.00002007.01.18 13:351.25440.000.000.00-0.32
199491912007.01.18 13:35sell0.02usdchfm1.25400.00000.00002007.01.18 14:381.24850.000.000.000.88
197121052007.01.15 18:02buy0.01usdjpym120.440.000.002007.01.18 09:25121.220.000.000.060.64
  0.00 0.00 0.00 4.49
Closed P/L: 4.49
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
197120882007.01.15 18:01buy0.01eurusdm1.29340.00000.0000 1.29490.000.00-0.040.15
199257492007.01.18 09:25sell0.01usdjpym121.220.000.00 121.290.000.000.00-0.06
199621772007.01.18 14:38sell0.01gbpusdm1.97220.00000.0000 1.97280.000.000.00-0.06
199622142007.01.18 14:38sell0.01usdchfm1.24810.00000.0000 1.24870.000.000.00-0.05
  0.00 0.00 -0.04 -0.02
 Floating P/L: -0.06
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 4.49 Floating P/L: -0.06 Margin: 2.00
Balance: 504.49 Equity: 504.43 Free Margin: 502.43
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 7.34 Gross Loss: 2.85 Total Net Profit: 4.49
Profit Factor: 2.58 Expected Payoff: 0.30  
Absolute Drawdown: 1.36 Maximal Drawdown: 1.36 (0.27%) Relative Drawdown: 0.27% (1.36)
 
Total Trades: 15 Short Positions (won %): 6 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 9 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 9 (60.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (40.00%)
Largest profit trade: 1.70 loss trade: -0.80
Average profit trade: 0.82 loss trade: -0.48
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (3.21) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-1.36)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 3.21 (5) consecutive loss (count): -1.36 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2