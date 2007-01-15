Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1350026 Name: IBFX_XO3 Currency: USD 2007 January 17, 16:16
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
197119952007.01.15 17:58balanceDeposit500.00
197120832007.01.15 18:01buy0.01gbpusdm1.96420.00000.00002007.01.16 15:251.96020.000.000.00-0.40
197806732007.01.16 15:25sell0.02gbpusdm1.96020.00000.00002007.01.17 07:291.96420.000.000.00-0.80
198230662007.01.17 07:29buy0.01gbpusdm1.96430.00000.00002007.01.17 15:371.96990.000.000.000.56
197120842007.01.15 18:01buy0.01usdchfm1.24920.00000.00002007.01.16 07:391.24510.000.000.01-0.33
197401792007.01.16 07:39buy0.02usdchfm1.24560.00000.00002007.01.16 10:301.24160.000.000.00-0.64
197574702007.01.16 10:30buy0.04usdchfm1.24200.00000.00002007.01.16 15:461.24730.000.000.001.70
197832272007.01.16 15:46sell0.01usdchfm1.24730.00000.00002007.01.17 13:301.25180.000.00-0.01-0.36
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.27
Closed P/L: -0.27
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
197120882007.01.15 18:01buy0.01eurusdm1.29340.00000.0000 1.29420.000.00-0.020.08
197121052007.01.15 18:02buy0.01usdjpym120.440.000.00 120.560.000.000.020.10
198439862007.01.17 13:30sell0.02usdchfm1.25090.00000.0000 1.24620.000.000.000.75
198588742007.01.17 15:37buy0.01gbpusdm1.97020.00000.0000 1.97030.000.000.000.01
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.94
 Floating P/L: 0.94
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -0.27 Floating P/L: 0.94 Margin: 2.50
Balance: 499.73 Equity: 500.67 Free Margin: 498.17
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2.26 Gross Loss: 2.53 Total Net Profit: -0.27
Profit Factor: 0.89 Expected Payoff: -0.04  
Absolute Drawdown: 1.36 Maximal Drawdown: 1.36 (0.27%) Relative Drawdown: 0.27% (1.36)
 
Total Trades: 7 Short Positions (won %): 2 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (40.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (28.57%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (71.43%)
Largest profit trade: 1.70 loss trade: -0.80
Average profit trade: 1.13 loss trade: -0.51
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (1.70) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-1.36)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1.70 (1) consecutive loss (count): -1.36 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 3