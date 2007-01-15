|Account: 1350026
|Name: IBFX_XO3
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 17, 16:16
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|19711995
|2007.01.15 17:58
|balance
|Deposit
|500.00
|19712083
|2007.01.15 18:01
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9642
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.16 15:25
|1.9602
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|19780673
|2007.01.16 15:25
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9602
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.17 07:29
|1.9642
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|19823066
|2007.01.17 07:29
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9643
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.17 15:37
|1.9699
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.56
|19712084
|2007.01.15 18:01
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2492
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.16 07:39
|1.2451
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.33
|19740179
|2007.01.16 07:39
|buy
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2456
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.16 10:30
|1.2416
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.64
|19757470
|2007.01.16 10:30
|buy
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2420
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.16 15:46
|1.2473
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.70
|19783227
|2007.01.16 15:46
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2473
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.17 13:30
|1.2518
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.27
|Closed P/L:
|-0.27
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|19712088
|2007.01.15 18:01
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2934
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.2942
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.08
|19712105
|2007.01.15 18:02
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|120.44
|0.00
|0.00
|120.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|0.10
|19843986
|2007.01.17 13:30
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2509
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.2462
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.75
|19858874
|2007.01.17 15:37
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9702
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9703
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.94
|Floating P/L:
|0.94
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-0.27
|Floating P/L:
|0.94
|Margin:
|2.50
|Balance:
|499.73
|Equity:
|500.67
|Free Margin:
|498.17
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2.26
|Gross Loss:
|2.53
|Total Net Profit:
|-0.27
|Profit Factor:
|0.89
|Expected Payoff:
|-0.04
|Absolute Drawdown:
|1.36
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1.36 (0.27%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.27% (1.36)
|Total Trades:
|7
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (40.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (28.57%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|5 (71.43%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1.70
|loss trade:
|-0.80
|Average
|profit trade:
|1.13
|loss trade:
|-0.51
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (1.70)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-1.36)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1.70 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1.36 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|3