|Account: 347089
|Name: CoolSter
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 12, 21:11
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6941671
|2007.01.12 14:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|155.27
|154.43
|155.69
|2007.01.12 17:01
|155.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.91
|6840475
|2007.01.08 13:51
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3013
|1.2920
|0.0000
|2007.01.09 12:28
|1.3026
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.70
|130.00
|6874502
|2007.01.09 19:46
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|231.29
|230.45
|231.71
|2007.01.10 09:48
|231.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.99
|10.90
|6884791
|2007.01.10 09:45
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|231.37
|232.21
|230.95
|2007.01.10 11:30
|230.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.23
|6885523
|2007.01.10 10:15
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|231.55
|232.39
|231.13
|2007.01.10 11:30
|231.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.25
|6893814
|2007.01.10 16:31
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|231.50
|232.34
|231.08
|2007.01.10 18:53
|231.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.12
|6894335
|2007.01.10 16:46
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|231.66
|232.50
|231.24
|2007.01.10 18:40
|231.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.11
|6902418
|2007.01.11 01:32
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|231.10
|230.26
|231.52
|2007.01.11 03:56
|231.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.02
|6902532
|2007.01.11 01:49
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|231.03
|230.19
|231.45
|2007.01.11 05:16
|231.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.09
|6903984
|2007.01.11 04:16
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|231.20
|232.04
|230.78
|2007.01.11 09:45
|232.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.03
|6904394
|2007.01.11 05:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|231.30
|232.14
|230.88
|2007.01.11 09:57
|232.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.02
|6904638
|2007.01.11 05:17
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|231.46
|232.30
|231.04
|2007.01.11 10:14
|232.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.01
|6931458
|2007.01.12 01:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|234.02
|233.38
|234.44
|2007.01.12 03:02
|234.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.81
|6932937
|2007.01.12 04:02
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|234.56
|235.20
|234.14
|2007.01.12 11:08
|234.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.89
|6860128
|2007.01.09 09:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9425
|1.9345
|1.9535
|2007.01.10 03:02
|1.9345
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.27
|-80.00
|6860130
|2007.01.09 09:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9425
|1.9345
|1.9535
|2007.01.10 03:02
|1.9345
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.27
|-80.00
|6860131
|2007.01.09 09:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9425
|1.9345
|1.9612
|2007.01.10 03:02
|1.9345
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.27
|-80.00
|6883212
|2007.01.10 08:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9371
|1.9451
|1.9316
|2007.01.11 14:00
|1.9451
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|-80.00
|6883213
|2007.01.10 08:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9371
|1.9451
|1.9261
|2007.01.11 14:00
|1.9451
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|-80.00
|6883218
|2007.01.10 08:31
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9371
|1.9451
|1.9206
|2007.01.11 14:00
|1.9451
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|-80.00
|6931803
|2007.01.12 02:16
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9439
|1.9359
|1.9494
|2007.01.12 12:46
|1.9494
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|55.00
|6931805
|2007.01.12 02:16
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9439
|1.9439
|1.9549
|2007.01.12 15:59
|1.9549
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|110.00
|6931806
|2007.01.12 02:16
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9439
|1.9359
|1.9604
|2007.01.12 17:53
|1.9604
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|165.00
|6836229
|2007.01.08 10:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2364
|1.2444
|1.2234
|2007.01.10 02:19
|1.2444
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.24
|-64.29
|6877872
|2007.01.10 00:47
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.36
|120.20
|118.94
|2007.01.10 07:38
|119.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.58
|6882161
|2007.01.10 07:17
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.20
|118.36
|119.62
|2007.01.10 15:46
|119.41
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.59
|6882545
|2007.01.10 07:47
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.24
|118.40
|119.66
|2007.01.10 15:46
|119.41
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.24
|6882887
|2007.01.10 08:05
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.22
|118.38
|119.64
|2007.01.10 16:23
|119.47
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.93
|6887196
|2007.01.10 11:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.22
|118.38
|119.64
|2007.01.10 15:02
|119.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.38
|6892510
|2007.01.10 15:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.41
|120.25
|118.99
|2007.01.11 10:24
|120.25
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.29
|-69.85
|6893550
|2007.01.10 16:19
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.47
|120.31
|119.05
|2007.01.11 10:36
|120.31
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.29
|-69.82
|6902029
|2007.01.11 00:46
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.61
|120.45
|119.19
|2007.01.11 15:51
|120.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-69.74
|6902337
|2007.01.11 01:24
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.62
|120.46
|119.20
|2007.01.11 03:55
|119.62
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6903783
|2007.01.11 03:46
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.61
|118.77
|120.03
|2007.01.11 06:41
|119.68
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.85
|6905305
|2007.01.11 06:31
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.68
|120.52
|119.26
|2007.01.11 17:38
|120.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-69.69
|6924364
|2007.01.11 17:10
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.44
|126.88
|120.02
|2007.01.12 10:05
|120.42
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.09
|1.66
|6924859
|2007.01.11 17:25
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.42
|126.86
|120.00
|2007.01.12 10:05
|120.39
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.09
|2.49
|6926266
|2007.01.11 18:16
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.46
|126.90
|120.04
|2007.01.12 12:08
|120.43
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.09
|2.49
|6926608
|2007.01.11 18:33
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.54
|126.98
|120.12
|2007.01.12 05:28
|120.63
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.09
|-7.46
|6930389
|2007.01.11 23:16
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.43
|113.99
|120.85
|2007.01.12 08:33
|120.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.52
|12.44
|6935349
|2007.01.12 08:31
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.62
|127.06
|120.20
|2007.01.12 10:17
|120.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.95
|6938616
|2007.01.12 11:18
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.35
|113.91
|120.77
|2007.01.12 16:39
|120.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.83
|6943942
|2007.01.12 15:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.61
|127.05
|120.19
|2007.01.12 18:15
|120.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.94
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.82
|-135.21
|Closed P/L:
|-150.03
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6881750
|2007.01.10 06:16
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2434
|1.2354
|1.2538
|1.2489
|0.00
|0.00
|0.87
|44.04
|6881751
|2007.01.10 06:16
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2434
|1.2354
|1.2564
|1.2489
|0.00
|0.00
|0.87
|44.04
|6881752
|2007.01.10 06:16
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2434
|1.2354
|1.2590
|1.2489
|0.00
|0.00
|0.87
|44.04
|6936805
|2007.01.12 10:01
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.47
|114.03
|120.89
|120.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.80
|6937190
|2007.01.12 10:16
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.43
|113.99
|120.85
|120.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.48
|6938285
|2007.01.12 11:01
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.43
|113.99
|120.85
|120.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.48
|6949601
|2007.01.12 18:15
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.22
|113.78
|120.64
|120.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.97
|0.00
|0.00
|2.61
|116.33
|Floating P/L:
|118.94
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-150.03
|Floating P/L:
|118.94
|Margin:
|140.00
|Balance:
|51 236.11
|Equity:
|51 355.05
|Free Margin:
|51 215.05
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|900.24
|Gross Loss:
|1 050.27
|Total Net Profit:
|-150.03
|Profit Factor:
|0.86
|Expected Payoff:
|-3.49
|Absolute Drawdown:
|643.14
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|769.44 (1.49%)
|Total Trades:
|43
|Short Positions (won %):
|24 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|19 (84.21%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|28 (65.12%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|15 (34.88%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|165.00
|loss trade:
|-80.27
|Average
|profit trade:
|32.15
|loss trade:
|-70.02
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|14 (272.28)
|consecutive losses ($):
|10 (-735.38)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|466.85 (12)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-735.38 (10)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|7
|consecutive losses:
|5