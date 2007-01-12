North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 347089 Name: CoolSter Currency: USD 2007 January 12, 21:11
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
69416712007.01.12 14:30buy0.10eurjpy155.27154.43155.692007.01.12 17:01155.690.000.000.0034.91
68404752007.01.08 13:51buy1.00eurusd1.30131.29200.00002007.01.09 12:281.30260.000.00-3.70130.00
68745022007.01.09 19:46buy0.10gbpjpy231.29230.45231.712007.01.10 09:48231.420.000.000.9910.90
68847912007.01.10 09:45sell0.10gbpjpy231.37232.21230.952007.01.10 11:30230.950.000.000.0035.23
68855232007.01.10 10:15sell0.10gbpjpy231.55232.39231.132007.01.10 11:30231.130.000.000.0035.25
68938142007.01.10 16:31sell0.10gbpjpy231.50232.34231.082007.01.10 18:53231.080.000.000.0035.12
68943352007.01.10 16:46sell0.10gbpjpy231.66232.50231.242007.01.10 18:40231.240.000.000.0035.11
69024182007.01.11 01:32buy0.10gbpjpy231.10230.26231.522007.01.11 03:56231.160.000.000.005.02
69025322007.01.11 01:49buy0.10gbpjpy231.03230.19231.452007.01.11 05:16231.450.000.000.0035.09
69039842007.01.11 04:16sell0.10gbpjpy231.20232.04230.782007.01.11 09:45232.040.000.000.00-70.03
69043942007.01.11 05:01sell0.10gbpjpy231.30232.14230.882007.01.11 09:57232.140.000.000.00-70.02
69046382007.01.11 05:17sell0.10gbpjpy231.46232.30231.042007.01.11 10:14232.300.000.000.00-70.01
69314582007.01.12 01:30buy0.10gbpjpy234.02233.38234.442007.01.12 03:02234.440.000.000.0034.81
69329372007.01.12 04:02sell0.10gbpjpy234.56235.20234.142007.01.12 11:08234.140.000.000.0034.89
68601282007.01.09 09:30buy0.10gbpusd1.94251.93451.95352007.01.10 03:021.93450.000.00-0.27-80.00
68601302007.01.09 09:30buy0.10gbpusd1.94251.93451.95352007.01.10 03:021.93450.000.00-0.27-80.00
68601312007.01.09 09:30buy0.10gbpusd1.94251.93451.96122007.01.10 03:021.93450.000.00-0.27-80.00
68832122007.01.10 08:30sell0.10gbpusd1.93711.94511.93162007.01.11 14:001.94510.000.000.12-80.00
68832132007.01.10 08:30sell0.10gbpusd1.93711.94511.92612007.01.11 14:001.94510.000.000.12-80.00
68832182007.01.10 08:31sell0.10gbpusd1.93711.94511.92062007.01.11 14:001.94510.000.000.12-80.00
69318032007.01.12 02:16buy0.10gbpusd1.94391.93591.94942007.01.12 12:461.94940.000.000.0055.00
69318052007.01.12 02:16buy0.10gbpusd1.94391.94391.95492007.01.12 15:591.95490.000.000.00110.00
69318062007.01.12 02:16buy0.10gbpusd1.94391.93591.96042007.01.12 17:531.96040.000.000.00165.00
68362292007.01.08 10:00sell0.10usdchf1.23641.24441.22342007.01.10 02:191.24440.000.00-1.24-64.29
68778722007.01.10 00:47sell0.10usdjpy119.36120.20118.942007.01.10 07:38119.210.000.000.0012.58
68821612007.01.10 07:17buy0.10usdjpy119.20118.36119.622007.01.10 15:46119.410.000.000.0017.59
68825452007.01.10 07:47buy0.10usdjpy119.24118.40119.662007.01.10 15:46119.410.000.000.0014.24
68828872007.01.10 08:05buy0.10usdjpy119.22118.38119.642007.01.10 16:23119.470.000.000.0020.93
68871962007.01.10 11:30buy0.10usdjpy119.22118.38119.642007.01.10 15:02119.320.000.000.008.38
68925102007.01.10 15:45sell0.10usdjpy119.41120.25118.992007.01.11 10:24120.250.000.00-3.29-69.85
68935502007.01.10 16:19sell0.10usdjpy119.47120.31119.052007.01.11 10:36120.310.000.00-3.29-69.82
69020292007.01.11 00:46sell0.10usdjpy119.61120.45119.192007.01.11 15:51120.450.000.000.00-69.74
69023372007.01.11 01:24sell0.10usdjpy119.62120.46119.202007.01.11 03:55119.620.000.000.000.00
69037832007.01.11 03:46buy0.10usdjpy119.61118.77120.032007.01.11 06:41119.680.000.000.005.85
69053052007.01.11 06:31sell0.10usdjpy119.68120.52119.262007.01.11 17:38120.520.000.000.00-69.69
69243642007.01.11 17:10sell0.10usdjpy120.44126.88120.022007.01.12 10:05120.420.000.00-1.091.66
69248592007.01.11 17:25sell0.10usdjpy120.42126.86120.002007.01.12 10:05120.390.000.00-1.092.49
69262662007.01.11 18:16sell0.10usdjpy120.46126.90120.042007.01.12 12:08120.430.000.00-1.092.49
69266082007.01.11 18:33sell0.10usdjpy120.54126.98120.122007.01.12 05:28120.630.000.00-1.09-7.46
69303892007.01.11 23:16buy0.10usdjpy120.43113.99120.852007.01.12 08:33120.580.000.000.5212.44
69353492007.01.12 08:31sell0.10usdjpy120.62127.06120.202007.01.12 10:17120.440.000.000.0014.95
69386162007.01.12 11:18buy0.10usdjpy120.35113.91120.772007.01.12 16:39120.360.000.000.000.83
69439422007.01.12 15:45sell0.10usdjpy120.61127.05120.192007.01.12 18:15120.190.000.000.0034.94
  0.00 0.00 -14.82 -135.21
Closed P/L: -150.03
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
68817502007.01.10 06:16buy0.10usdchf1.24341.23541.2538 1.24890.000.000.8744.04
68817512007.01.10 06:16buy0.10usdchf1.24341.23541.2564 1.24890.000.000.8744.04
68817522007.01.10 06:16buy0.10usdchf1.24341.23541.2590 1.24890.000.000.8744.04
69368052007.01.12 10:01buy0.10usdjpy120.47114.03120.89 120.340.000.000.00-10.80
69371902007.01.12 10:16buy0.10usdjpy120.43113.99120.85 120.340.000.000.00-7.48
69382852007.01.12 11:01buy0.10usdjpy120.43113.99120.85 120.340.000.000.00-7.48
69496012007.01.12 18:15buy0.10usdjpy120.22113.78120.64 120.340.000.000.009.97
  0.00 0.00 2.61 116.33
 Floating P/L: 118.94
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -150.03 Floating P/L: 118.94 Margin: 140.00
Balance: 51 236.11 Equity: 51 355.05 Free Margin: 51 215.05
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 900.24 Gross Loss: 1 050.27 Total Net Profit: -150.03
Profit Factor: 0.86 Expected Payoff: -3.49  
Absolute Drawdown: 643.14 Maximal Drawdown (%): 769.44 (1.49%)  
 
Total Trades: 43 Short Positions (won %): 24 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 19 (84.21%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 28 (65.12%) Loss trades (% of total): 15 (34.88%)
Largest profit trade: 165.00 loss trade: -80.27
Average profit trade: 32.15 loss trade: -70.02
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 14 (272.28) consecutive losses ($): 10 (-735.38)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 466.85 (12) consecutive loss (count): -735.38 (10)
Average consecutive wins: 7 consecutive losses: 5