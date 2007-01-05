|Account: 373724
|Name: newstrader_20
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 10, 18:48
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|9666035
|2007.01.05 13:18
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|9668250
|2007.01.05 14:25
|buy stop
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3107
|1.3057
|1.3157
|2007.01.05 14:30
|1.3024
|cancelled
|9668253
|2007.01.05 14:30
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3064
|1.3114
|1.3014
|2007.01.05 14:31
|1.3014
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|9668264
|2007.01.05 14:25
|buy stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9416
|1.9366
|1.9516
|2007.01.05 14:30
|1.9338
|cancelled
|9668265
|2007.01.05 14:30
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9372
|1.9319
|1.9272
|2007.01.05 15:45
|1.9319
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|74.20
|9668267
|2007.01.05 14:30
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.35
|118.73
|119.35
|2007.01.05 15:59
|118.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.01
|9668269
|2007.01.05 14:25
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.92
|118.42
|116.92
|2007.01.05 14:30
|118.25
|cancelled
|9668272
|2007.01.05 14:25
|buy stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9416
|1.9366
|1.9466
|2007.01.05 14:30
|1.9341
|cancelled
|9668277
|2007.01.05 14:30
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9372
|1.9422
|1.9322
|2007.01.05 14:31
|1.9322
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|9668278
|2007.01.05 14:25
|buy stop
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3106
|1.3056
|1.3206
|2007.01.05 14:30
|1.3056
|cancelled
|9668279
|2007.01.05 14:30
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3063
|1.3014
|1.2963
|2007.01.05 18:23
|1.3014
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|98.00
|9668282
|2007.01.05 14:30
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2323
|1.2273
|1.2373
|2007.01.05 14:32
|1.2373
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.81
|9668283
|2007.01.05 14:25
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2278
|1.2328
|1.2228
|2007.01.05 14:30
|1.2355
|cancelled
|9668284
|2007.01.05 14:30
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.35
|117.85
|118.85
|2007.01.05 15:11
|118.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.14
|9668285
|2007.01.05 14:25
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.92
|118.42
|117.42
|2007.01.05 14:30
|118.24
|cancelled
|9668313
|2007.01.05 14:30
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2325
|1.2364
|1.2425
|2007.01.05 17:22
|1.2364
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|63.09
|9668314
|2007.01.05 14:25
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2280
|1.2330
|1.2180
|2007.01.05 14:30
|1.2355
|cancelled
|9765806
|2007.01.10 01:25
|buy stop
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2994
|1.2944
|1.3044
|2007.01.10 01:40
|1.2972
|cancelled
|9765812
|2007.01.10 01:25
|sell stop
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2951
|1.3001
|1.2851
|2007.01.10 01:40
|1.2969
|cancelled
|9765815
|2007.01.10 01:25
|sell stop
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2951
|1.3001
|1.2901
|2007.01.10 01:40
|1.2970
|cancelled
|9765822
|2007.01.10 01:25
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2457
|1.2407
|1.2507
|2007.01.10 01:40
|1.2441
|cancelled
|9765823
|2007.01.10 01:25
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2458
|1.2408
|1.2558
|2007.01.10 01:40
|1.2441
|cancelled
|9765825
|2007.01.10 01:25
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2412
|1.2462
|1.2362
|2007.01.10 01:40
|1.2434
|cancelled
|9765826
|2007.01.10 01:25
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2413
|1.2463
|1.2313
|2007.01.10 01:40
|1.2434
|cancelled
|9765829
|2007.01.10 01:25
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.56
|119.06
|120.56
|2007.01.10 01:41
|119.42
|cancelled
|9765832
|2007.01.10 01:25
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.55
|119.05
|120.05
|2007.01.10 01:41
|119.41
|cancelled
|9765834
|2007.01.10 01:25
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.13
|119.63
|118.13
|2007.01.10 01:41
|119.39
|cancelled
|9765836
|2007.01.10 01:25
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.12
|119.62
|118.62
|2007.01.10 01:41
|119.38
|cancelled
|9765840
|2007.01.10 01:25
|buy stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9385
|1.9335
|1.9435
|2007.01.10 01:41
|1.9361
|cancelled
|9765846
|2007.01.10 01:25
|buy stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9384
|1.9334
|1.9484
|2007.01.10 01:40
|1.9362
|cancelled
|9765847
|2007.01.10 01:25
|sell stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9341
|1.9391
|1.9291
|2007.01.10 01:41
|1.9356
|cancelled
|9765848
|2007.01.10 01:25
|sell stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9340
|1.9390
|1.9240
|2007.01.10 01:40
|1.9358
|cancelled
|9786963
|2007.01.10 14:25
|buy stop
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3010
|1.2960
|1.3110
|2007.01.10 14:35
|1.2970
|cancelled
|9786973
|2007.01.10 14:25
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.59
|119.09
|120.09
|2007.01.10 14:40
|119.45
|cancelled
|9786974
|2007.01.10 14:25
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.16
|119.66
|118.66
|2007.01.10 14:40
|119.43
|cancelled
|9786999
|2007.01.10 14:25
|buy stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9399
|1.9349
|1.9449
|2007.01.10 14:35
|1.9361
|cancelled
|9787004
|2007.01.10 14:25
|buy stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9400
|1.9350
|1.9500
|2007.01.10 14:35
|1.9359
|cancelled
|9787006
|2007.01.10 14:35
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9356
|1.9353
|1.9256
|2007.01.10 16:59
|1.9353
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.20
|9787016
|2007.01.10 14:25
|buy stop
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3011
|1.2961
|1.3061
|2007.01.10 14:35
|1.2970
|cancelled
|9787025
|2007.01.10 14:25
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2402
|1.2452
|1.2302
|2007.01.10 14:39
|1.2443
|cancelled
|9787026
|2007.01.10 14:25
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.59
|119.09
|120.59
|2007.01.10 14:41
|119.48
|cancelled
|9787030
|2007.01.10 14:26
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.16
|119.66
|118.16
|2007.01.10 14:41
|119.43
|cancelled
|9787045
|2007.01.10 14:26
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2400
|1.2450
|1.2350
|2007.01.10 14:35
|1.2441
|cancelled
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|638.45
|Closed P/L:
|638.45
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|9786966
|2007.01.10 14:35
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2967
|1.2963
|1.2867
|1.2935
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.00
|9787002
|2007.01.10 14:35
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9355
|1.9405
|1.9305
|1.9332
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.20
|9787018
|2007.01.10 14:35
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2968
|1.3018
|1.2918
|1.2935
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|66.00
|9787023
|2007.01.10 14:38
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2447
|1.2447
|1.2547
|1.2467
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.08
|9787044
|2007.01.10 14:35
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2445
|1.2395
|1.2495
|1.2467
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|229.57
|Floating P/L:
|229.57
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|638.45
|Floating P/L:
|229.57
|Margin:
|1 189.67
|Balance:
|5 638.45
|Equity:
|5 868.02
|Free Margin:
|4 678.35
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|638.45
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|638.45
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|70.94
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|9
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|9 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|100.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|70.94
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (638.45)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|638.45 (9)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|9
|consecutive losses:
|0