Alpari Ltd

Account: 373724 Name: newstrader_20 Currency: USD 2007 January 10, 18:48
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
96660352007.01.05 13:18balanceDeposit5 000.00
96682502007.01.05 14:25buy stop0.20eurusd1.31071.30571.31572007.01.05 14:301.3024cancelled
96682532007.01.05 14:30sell0.20eurusd1.30641.31141.30142007.01.05 14:311.30140.000.000.00100.00
96682642007.01.05 14:25buy stop0.20gbpusd1.94161.93661.95162007.01.05 14:301.9338cancelled
96682652007.01.05 14:30sell0.20gbpusd1.93721.93191.92722007.01.05 15:451.93190.000.000.0074.20
96682672007.01.05 14:30buy0.20usdjpy118.35118.73119.352007.01.05 15:59118.730.000.000.0064.01
96682692007.01.05 14:25sell stop0.20usdjpy117.92118.42116.922007.01.05 14:30118.25cancelled
96682722007.01.05 14:25buy stop0.20gbpusd1.94161.93661.94662007.01.05 14:301.9341cancelled
96682772007.01.05 14:30sell0.20gbpusd1.93721.94221.93222007.01.05 14:311.93220.000.000.0070.00
96682782007.01.05 14:25buy stop0.20eurusd1.31061.30561.32062007.01.05 14:301.3056cancelled
96682792007.01.05 14:30sell0.20eurusd1.30631.30141.29632007.01.05 18:231.30140.000.000.0098.00
96682822007.01.05 14:30buy0.20usdchf1.23231.22731.23732007.01.05 14:321.23730.000.000.0080.81
96682832007.01.05 14:25sell stop0.20usdchf1.22781.23281.22282007.01.05 14:301.2355cancelled
96682842007.01.05 14:30buy0.20usdjpy118.35117.85118.852007.01.05 15:11118.850.000.000.0084.14
96682852007.01.05 14:25sell stop0.20usdjpy117.92118.42117.422007.01.05 14:30118.24cancelled
96683132007.01.05 14:30buy0.20usdchf1.23251.23641.24252007.01.05 17:221.23640.000.000.0063.09
96683142007.01.05 14:25sell stop0.20usdchf1.22801.23301.21802007.01.05 14:301.2355cancelled
97658062007.01.10 01:25buy stop0.20eurusd1.29941.29441.30442007.01.10 01:401.2972cancelled
97658122007.01.10 01:25sell stop0.20eurusd1.29511.30011.28512007.01.10 01:401.2969cancelled
97658152007.01.10 01:25sell stop0.20eurusd1.29511.30011.29012007.01.10 01:401.2970cancelled
97658222007.01.10 01:25buy stop0.20usdchf1.24571.24071.25072007.01.10 01:401.2441cancelled
97658232007.01.10 01:25buy stop0.20usdchf1.24581.24081.25582007.01.10 01:401.2441cancelled
97658252007.01.10 01:25sell stop0.20usdchf1.24121.24621.23622007.01.10 01:401.2434cancelled
97658262007.01.10 01:25sell stop0.20usdchf1.24131.24631.23132007.01.10 01:401.2434cancelled
97658292007.01.10 01:25buy stop0.20usdjpy119.56119.06120.562007.01.10 01:41119.42cancelled
97658322007.01.10 01:25buy stop0.20usdjpy119.55119.05120.052007.01.10 01:41119.41cancelled
97658342007.01.10 01:25sell stop0.20usdjpy119.13119.63118.132007.01.10 01:41119.39cancelled
97658362007.01.10 01:25sell stop0.20usdjpy119.12119.62118.622007.01.10 01:41119.38cancelled
97658402007.01.10 01:25buy stop0.20gbpusd1.93851.93351.94352007.01.10 01:411.9361cancelled
97658462007.01.10 01:25buy stop0.20gbpusd1.93841.93341.94842007.01.10 01:401.9362cancelled
97658472007.01.10 01:25sell stop0.20gbpusd1.93411.93911.92912007.01.10 01:411.9356cancelled
97658482007.01.10 01:25sell stop0.20gbpusd1.93401.93901.92402007.01.10 01:401.9358cancelled
97869632007.01.10 14:25buy stop0.20eurusd1.30101.29601.31102007.01.10 14:351.2970cancelled
97869732007.01.10 14:25buy stop0.20usdjpy119.59119.09120.092007.01.10 14:40119.45cancelled
97869742007.01.10 14:25sell stop0.20usdjpy119.16119.66118.662007.01.10 14:40119.43cancelled
97869992007.01.10 14:25buy stop0.20gbpusd1.93991.93491.94492007.01.10 14:351.9361cancelled
97870042007.01.10 14:25buy stop0.20gbpusd1.94001.93501.95002007.01.10 14:351.9359cancelled
97870062007.01.10 14:35sell0.20gbpusd1.93561.93531.92562007.01.10 16:591.93530.000.000.004.20
97870162007.01.10 14:25buy stop0.20eurusd1.30111.29611.30612007.01.10 14:351.2970cancelled
97870252007.01.10 14:25sell stop0.20usdchf1.24021.24521.23022007.01.10 14:391.2443cancelled
97870262007.01.10 14:25buy stop0.20usdjpy119.59119.09120.592007.01.10 14:41119.48cancelled
97870302007.01.10 14:26sell stop0.20usdjpy119.16119.66118.162007.01.10 14:41119.43cancelled
97870452007.01.10 14:26sell stop0.20usdchf1.24001.24501.23502007.01.10 14:351.2441cancelled
  0.00 0.00 0.00 638.45
Closed P/L: 638.45
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
97869662007.01.10 14:35sell0.20eurusd1.29671.29631.2867 1.29350.000.000.0064.00
97870022007.01.10 14:35sell0.20gbpusd1.93551.94051.9305 1.93320.000.000.0032.20
97870182007.01.10 14:35sell0.20eurusd1.29681.30181.2918 1.29350.000.000.0066.00
97870232007.01.10 14:38buy0.20usdchf1.24471.24471.2547 1.24670.000.000.0032.08
97870442007.01.10 14:35buy0.20usdchf1.24451.23951.2495 1.24670.000.000.0035.29
  0.00 0.00 0.00 229.57
 Floating P/L: 229.57
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 638.45 Floating P/L: 229.57 Margin: 1 189.67
Balance: 5 638.45 Equity: 5 868.02 Free Margin: 4 678.35
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 638.45 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 638.45
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 70.94  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 9 Short Positions (won %): 5 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 9 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 100.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 70.94 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (638.45) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 638.45 (9) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 9 consecutive losses: 0