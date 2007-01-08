|Account: 482448
|Name: André Gauthier
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 12, 23:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5729360
|2007.01.08 00:39
|sell
|3.30
|gbpusd
|1.9306
|1.9390
|1.9264
|2007.01.08 19:01
|1.9390
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2 772.00
|5807641
|2007.01.10 08:16
|sell
|3.10
|gbpusd
|1.9370
|1.9350
|1.9328
|2007.01.10 17:26
|1.9328
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 302.00
|5765822
|2007.01.09 00:38
|buy
|3.10
|usdchf
|1.2361
|1.2277
|1.2403
|2007.01.09 15:56
|1.2403
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 049.75
|5794840
|2007.01.09 20:00
|buy
|3.20
|usdchf
|1.2405
|1.2405
|1.2447
|2007.01.10 03:02
|1.2447
|0.00
|0.00
|24.54
|1 079.78
|5805475
|2007.01.10 06:17
|buy
|3.30
|usdchf
|1.2434
|1.2460
|1.2476
|2007.01.10 17:26
|1.2476
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 110.93
|5844349
|2007.01.11 12:31
|buy
|3.50
|usdchf
|1.2454
|1.2370
|1.2496
|2007.01.11 14:00
|1.2448
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-168.70
|5864344
|2007.01.11 16:46
|sell
|3.50
|usdchf
|1.2469
|1.2469
|1.2427
|2007.01.12 17:04
|1.2469
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.21
|0.00
|5909217
|2007.01.12 19:00
|sell
|3.50
|usdchf
|1.2484
|1.2503
|1.2442
|2007.01.12 21:28
|1.2484
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.67
|1 601.76
|Closed P/L:
|1 591.09
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 591.09
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|35 042.70
|Equity:
|35 042.70
|Free Margin:
|35 042.70
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|4 567.00
|Gross Loss:
|2 975.91
|Total Net Profit:
|1 591.09
|Profit Factor:
|1.53
|Expected Payoff:
|198.89
|Absolute Drawdown:
|2 772.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|2 772.00 (8.29%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|8.29% (2 772.00)
|Total Trades:
|8
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (75.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (62.50%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (37.50%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 302.00
|loss trade:
|-2 772.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|913.40
|loss trade:
|-991.97
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (4 567.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-203.91)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|4 567.00 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-2 772.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2