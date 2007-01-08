FXDD

Account: 482448 Name: André Gauthier Currency: USD 2007 January 12, 23:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
57293602007.01.08 00:39sell3.30gbpusd1.93061.93901.92642007.01.08 19:011.93900.000.000.00-2 772.00
58076412007.01.10 08:16sell3.10gbpusd1.93701.93501.93282007.01.10 17:261.93280.000.000.001 302.00
57658222007.01.09 00:38buy3.10usdchf1.23611.22771.24032007.01.09 15:561.24030.000.000.001 049.75
57948402007.01.09 20:00buy3.20usdchf1.24051.24051.24472007.01.10 03:021.24470.000.0024.541 079.78
58054752007.01.10 06:17buy3.30usdchf1.24341.24601.24762007.01.10 17:261.24760.000.000.001 110.93
58443492007.01.11 12:31buy3.50usdchf1.24541.23701.24962007.01.11 14:001.24480.000.000.00-168.70
58643442007.01.11 16:46sell3.50usdchf1.24691.24691.24272007.01.12 17:041.24690.000.00-35.210.00
59092172007.01.12 19:00sell3.50usdchf1.24841.25031.24422007.01.12 21:281.24840.000.000.000.00
  0.00 0.00 -10.67 1 601.76
Closed P/L: 1 591.09
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 591.09 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 35 042.70 Equity: 35 042.70 Free Margin: 35 042.70
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 4 567.00 Gross Loss: 2 975.91 Total Net Profit: 1 591.09
Profit Factor: 1.53 Expected Payoff: 198.89  
Absolute Drawdown: 2 772.00 Maximal Drawdown: 2 772.00 (8.29%) Relative Drawdown: 8.29% (2 772.00)
 
Total Trades: 8 Short Positions (won %): 4 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (75.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (62.50%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (37.50%)
Largest profit trade: 1 302.00 loss trade: -2 772.00
Average profit trade: 913.40 loss trade: -991.97
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (4 567.00) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-203.91)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 4 567.00 (4) consecutive loss (count): -2 772.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2