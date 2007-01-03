FXDD

Account: 482448 Name: André Gauthier Currency: USD 2007 January 5, 17:32
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
56441272007.01.03 23:34sell2.90gbpusd1.95031.95871.94612007.01.04 10:131.94610.000.006.111 218.00
56731952007.01.04 16:30sell2.80gbpusd1.94421.95261.94002007.01.05 04:441.94000.000.000.541 176.00
57002572007.01.05 10:30sell2.90gbpusd1.94041.94881.93622007.01.05 15:301.93620.000.000.001 218.00
55333072006.12.28 17:31sell2.60usdchf1.22251.23091.21832007.01.02 09:001.21830.000.00-73.56898.69
56260662007.01.03 15:30buy2.80usdchf1.21751.20911.22172007.01.03 17:061.22170.000.000.00962.59
56683662007.01.04 15:01buy3.00usdchf1.23101.22261.23522007.01.05 15:301.23520.000.0024.481 019.99
  0.00 0.00 -42.43 6 493.27
Closed P/L: 6 450.84
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 6 450.84 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 33 451.61 Equity: 33 451.61 Free Margin: 33 451.61
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 6 450.84 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 6 450.84
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 1075.14  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 6 Short Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 1 224.11 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 1 075.14 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (6 450.84) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 6 450.84 (6) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 0