|Account: 482448
|Name: André Gauthier
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 5, 17:32
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5644127
|2007.01.03 23:34
|sell
|2.90
|gbpusd
|1.9503
|1.9587
|1.9461
|2007.01.04 10:13
|1.9461
|0.00
|0.00
|6.11
|1 218.00
|5673195
|2007.01.04 16:30
|sell
|2.80
|gbpusd
|1.9442
|1.9526
|1.9400
|2007.01.05 04:44
|1.9400
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|1 176.00
|5700257
|2007.01.05 10:30
|sell
|2.90
|gbpusd
|1.9404
|1.9488
|1.9362
|2007.01.05 15:30
|1.9362
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 218.00
|5533307
|2006.12.28 17:31
|sell
|2.60
|usdchf
|1.2225
|1.2309
|1.2183
|2007.01.02 09:00
|1.2183
|0.00
|0.00
|-73.56
|898.69
|5626066
|2007.01.03 15:30
|buy
|2.80
|usdchf
|1.2175
|1.2091
|1.2217
|2007.01.03 17:06
|1.2217
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|962.59
|5668366
|2007.01.04 15:01
|buy
|3.00
|usdchf
|1.2310
|1.2226
|1.2352
|2007.01.05 15:30
|1.2352
|0.00
|0.00
|24.48
|1 019.99
|0.00
|0.00
|-42.43
|6 493.27
|Closed P/L:
|6 450.84
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|6 450.84
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|33 451.61
|Equity:
|33 451.61
|Free Margin:
|33 451.61
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|6 450.84
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|6 450.84
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|1075.14
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|6
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 224.11
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|1 075.14
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (6 450.84)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|6 450.84 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|0