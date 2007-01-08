FXDD

Account: 482438 Name: André Gauthier Currency: USD 2007 January 12, 23:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
57289952007.01.08 00:16sell0.50gbpusd1.93051.93891.92632007.01.08 19:011.93890.000.000.00-420.00
57289962007.01.08 00:16sell0.50gbpusd1.93051.93891.92632007.01.08 19:011.93890.000.000.00-420.00
57289972007.01.08 00:16sell0.50gbpusd1.93051.93891.92342007.01.08 19:011.93890.000.000.00-420.00
58075812007.01.10 08:15sell0.50gbpusd1.93701.93501.93282007.01.10 17:261.93280.000.000.00210.00
58075872007.01.10 08:15sell0.50gbpusd1.93701.93501.93282007.01.10 17:261.93280.000.000.00210.00
58075892007.01.10 08:15sell0.50gbpusd1.93701.93381.92992007.01.10 17:351.93380.000.000.00160.00
57657622007.01.09 00:35buy0.50usdchf1.23611.22771.24032007.01.09 15:561.24030.000.000.00169.31
57657702007.01.09 00:35buy0.50usdchf1.23611.22771.24032007.01.09 15:561.24030.000.000.00169.31
57657742007.01.09 00:35buy0.50usdchf1.23611.24031.24322007.01.09 19:531.24030.000.000.00169.31
57948242007.01.09 20:00buy0.50usdchf1.24061.24351.24482007.01.10 03:181.24350.000.003.84116.61
57948262007.01.09 20:00buy0.50usdchf1.24061.24351.24482007.01.10 03:181.24350.000.003.84116.61
57948282007.01.09 20:00buy0.50usdchf1.24061.24351.24772007.01.10 03:181.24350.000.003.84116.61
58054332007.01.10 06:16buy0.50usdchf1.24341.24511.24762007.01.10 17:261.24760.000.000.00168.32
58054362007.01.10 06:16buy0.50usdchf1.24341.24521.24762007.01.10 17:261.24760.000.000.00168.32
58054372007.01.10 06:16buy0.50usdchf1.24341.24651.25052007.01.10 17:351.24650.000.000.00124.35
58443212007.01.11 12:31buy0.50usdchf1.24551.23711.24972007.01.11 14:021.24550.000.000.000.00
58443222007.01.11 12:31buy0.50usdchf1.24551.23711.24972007.01.11 14:021.24550.000.000.000.00
58443242007.01.11 12:31buy0.50usdchf1.24551.23711.25262007.01.11 14:021.24550.000.000.000.00
58643102007.01.11 16:45sell0.50usdchf1.24691.24881.24272007.01.12 18:391.24880.000.00-5.03-76.07
58643122007.01.11 16:45sell0.50usdchf1.24691.24691.24272007.01.12 17:301.24690.000.00-5.030.00
58643132007.01.11 16:45sell0.50usdchf1.24691.24691.23982007.01.12 17:041.24690.000.00-5.030.00
59091712007.01.12 19:00sell0.50usdchf1.24861.25031.24442007.01.12 21:291.24840.000.000.008.01
59091732007.01.12 19:00sell0.50usdchf1.24861.25031.24442007.01.12 21:291.24840.000.000.008.01
59091762007.01.12 19:00sell0.50usdchf1.24861.25031.24152007.01.12 21:281.24840.000.000.008.01
57290262007.01.08 00:19buy0.50usdjpy118.69117.85119.112007.01.09 10:35119.110.000.006.40176.31
57290362007.01.08 00:19buy0.50usdjpy118.69117.85119.112007.01.09 10:35119.110.000.006.40176.31
57290412007.01.08 00:19buy0.50usdjpy118.69119.01119.402007.01.09 16:18119.400.000.006.40297.32
57977722007.01.10 00:45sell0.50usdjpy119.37119.47118.952007.01.10 02:05119.330.000.000.0016.76
57977752007.01.10 00:45sell0.50usdjpy119.37119.47118.952007.01.10 02:05119.330.000.000.0016.76
57977832007.01.10 00:45sell0.50usdjpy119.37119.47118.662007.01.10 02:05119.330.000.000.0016.76
58060252007.01.10 07:15buy0.50usdjpy119.21119.21119.632007.01.10 16:40119.630.000.000.00175.54
58060272007.01.10 07:15buy0.50usdjpy119.21119.21119.632007.01.10 16:40119.630.000.000.00175.54
58060282007.01.10 07:15buy0.50usdjpy119.21119.57119.922007.01.10 17:04119.570.000.000.00150.54
58284662007.01.10 22:00buy0.50usdjpy119.63119.05120.052007.01.11 10:14120.050.000.0019.83174.93
58284692007.01.10 22:00buy0.50usdjpy119.63119.05120.052007.01.11 10:14120.050.000.0019.83174.93
58284722007.01.10 22:00buy0.50usdjpy119.63119.95120.342007.01.11 10:39120.340.000.0019.83295.00
58637582007.01.11 16:30sell0.50usdjpy120.37120.45119.952007.01.12 16:42120.450.000.00-7.41-33.21
58637682007.01.11 16:30sell0.50usdjpy120.37120.45119.952007.01.12 16:42120.450.000.00-7.41-33.21
58637772007.01.11 16:30sell0.50usdjpy120.37120.45119.662007.01.12 16:42120.450.000.00-7.41-33.21
  0.00 0.00 52.89 2 333.78
Closed P/L: 2 386.67
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 386.67 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 31 628.74 Equity: 31 628.74 Free Margin: 31 628.74
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 859.69 Gross Loss: 1 473.02 Total Net Profit: 2 386.67
Profit Factor: 2.62 Expected Payoff: 61.20  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 260.00 Maximal Drawdown: 1 260.00 (4.31%) Relative Drawdown: 4.31% (1 260.00)
 
Total Trades: 39 Short Positions (won %): 18 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 21 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 30 (76.92%) Loss trades (% of total): 9 (23.08%)
Largest profit trade: 314.83 loss trade: -420.00
Average profit trade: 128.66 loss trade: -163.67
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 27 (3 835.66) consecutive losses ($): 6 (-213.02)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 3 835.66 (27) consecutive loss (count): -1 260.00 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 15 consecutive losses: 5