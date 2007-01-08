|Account: 482438
|Name: André Gauthier
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 12, 23:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5728995
|2007.01.08 00:16
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9305
|1.9389
|1.9263
|2007.01.08 19:01
|1.9389
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-420.00
|5728996
|2007.01.08 00:16
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9305
|1.9389
|1.9263
|2007.01.08 19:01
|1.9389
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-420.00
|5728997
|2007.01.08 00:16
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9305
|1.9389
|1.9234
|2007.01.08 19:01
|1.9389
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-420.00
|5807581
|2007.01.10 08:15
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9370
|1.9350
|1.9328
|2007.01.10 17:26
|1.9328
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|5807587
|2007.01.10 08:15
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9370
|1.9350
|1.9328
|2007.01.10 17:26
|1.9328
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|5807589
|2007.01.10 08:15
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9370
|1.9338
|1.9299
|2007.01.10 17:35
|1.9338
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|5765762
|2007.01.09 00:35
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2361
|1.2277
|1.2403
|2007.01.09 15:56
|1.2403
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|169.31
|5765770
|2007.01.09 00:35
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2361
|1.2277
|1.2403
|2007.01.09 15:56
|1.2403
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|169.31
|5765774
|2007.01.09 00:35
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2361
|1.2403
|1.2432
|2007.01.09 19:53
|1.2403
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|169.31
|5794824
|2007.01.09 20:00
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2406
|1.2435
|1.2448
|2007.01.10 03:18
|1.2435
|0.00
|0.00
|3.84
|116.61
|5794826
|2007.01.09 20:00
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2406
|1.2435
|1.2448
|2007.01.10 03:18
|1.2435
|0.00
|0.00
|3.84
|116.61
|5794828
|2007.01.09 20:00
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2406
|1.2435
|1.2477
|2007.01.10 03:18
|1.2435
|0.00
|0.00
|3.84
|116.61
|5805433
|2007.01.10 06:16
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2434
|1.2451
|1.2476
|2007.01.10 17:26
|1.2476
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|168.32
|5805436
|2007.01.10 06:16
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2434
|1.2452
|1.2476
|2007.01.10 17:26
|1.2476
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|168.32
|5805437
|2007.01.10 06:16
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2434
|1.2465
|1.2505
|2007.01.10 17:35
|1.2465
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|124.35
|5844321
|2007.01.11 12:31
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2455
|1.2371
|1.2497
|2007.01.11 14:02
|1.2455
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5844322
|2007.01.11 12:31
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2455
|1.2371
|1.2497
|2007.01.11 14:02
|1.2455
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5844324
|2007.01.11 12:31
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2455
|1.2371
|1.2526
|2007.01.11 14:02
|1.2455
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5864310
|2007.01.11 16:45
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2469
|1.2488
|1.2427
|2007.01.12 18:39
|1.2488
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.03
|-76.07
|5864312
|2007.01.11 16:45
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2469
|1.2469
|1.2427
|2007.01.12 17:30
|1.2469
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.03
|0.00
|5864313
|2007.01.11 16:45
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2469
|1.2469
|1.2398
|2007.01.12 17:04
|1.2469
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.03
|0.00
|5909171
|2007.01.12 19:00
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2486
|1.2503
|1.2444
|2007.01.12 21:29
|1.2484
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.01
|5909173
|2007.01.12 19:00
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2486
|1.2503
|1.2444
|2007.01.12 21:29
|1.2484
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.01
|5909176
|2007.01.12 19:00
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2486
|1.2503
|1.2415
|2007.01.12 21:28
|1.2484
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.01
|5729026
|2007.01.08 00:19
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|118.69
|117.85
|119.11
|2007.01.09 10:35
|119.11
|0.00
|0.00
|6.40
|176.31
|5729036
|2007.01.08 00:19
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|118.69
|117.85
|119.11
|2007.01.09 10:35
|119.11
|0.00
|0.00
|6.40
|176.31
|5729041
|2007.01.08 00:19
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|118.69
|119.01
|119.40
|2007.01.09 16:18
|119.40
|0.00
|0.00
|6.40
|297.32
|5797772
|2007.01.10 00:45
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|119.37
|119.47
|118.95
|2007.01.10 02:05
|119.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.76
|5797775
|2007.01.10 00:45
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|119.37
|119.47
|118.95
|2007.01.10 02:05
|119.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.76
|5797783
|2007.01.10 00:45
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|119.37
|119.47
|118.66
|2007.01.10 02:05
|119.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.76
|5806025
|2007.01.10 07:15
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|119.21
|119.21
|119.63
|2007.01.10 16:40
|119.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|175.54
|5806027
|2007.01.10 07:15
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|119.21
|119.21
|119.63
|2007.01.10 16:40
|119.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|175.54
|5806028
|2007.01.10 07:15
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|119.21
|119.57
|119.92
|2007.01.10 17:04
|119.57
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|150.54
|5828466
|2007.01.10 22:00
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|119.63
|119.05
|120.05
|2007.01.11 10:14
|120.05
|0.00
|0.00
|19.83
|174.93
|5828469
|2007.01.10 22:00
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|119.63
|119.05
|120.05
|2007.01.11 10:14
|120.05
|0.00
|0.00
|19.83
|174.93
|5828472
|2007.01.10 22:00
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|119.63
|119.95
|120.34
|2007.01.11 10:39
|120.34
|0.00
|0.00
|19.83
|295.00
|5863758
|2007.01.11 16:30
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|120.37
|120.45
|119.95
|2007.01.12 16:42
|120.45
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.41
|-33.21
|5863768
|2007.01.11 16:30
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|120.37
|120.45
|119.95
|2007.01.12 16:42
|120.45
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.41
|-33.21
|5863777
|2007.01.11 16:30
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|120.37
|120.45
|119.66
|2007.01.12 16:42
|120.45
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.41
|-33.21
|0.00
|0.00
|52.89
|2 333.78
|Closed P/L:
|2 386.67
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 386.67
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|31 628.74
|Equity:
|31 628.74
|Free Margin:
|31 628.74
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3 859.69
|Gross Loss:
|1 473.02
|Total Net Profit:
|2 386.67
|Profit Factor:
|2.62
|Expected Payoff:
|61.20
|Absolute Drawdown:
|1 260.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 260.00 (4.31%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|4.31% (1 260.00)
|Total Trades:
|39
|Short Positions (won %):
|18 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|21 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|30 (76.92%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|9 (23.08%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|314.83
|loss trade:
|-420.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|128.66
|loss trade:
|-163.67
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|27 (3 835.66)
|consecutive losses ($):
|6 (-213.02)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|3 835.66 (27)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 260.00 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|15
|consecutive losses:
|5