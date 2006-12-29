|Account: 482438
|Name: André Gauthier
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 5, 17:33
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5540781
|2006.12.29 01:48
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9626
|1.9546
|1.9714
|2007.01.02 10:26
|1.9714
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.98
|352.00
|5540786
|2006.12.29 01:48
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9626
|1.9626
|1.9736
|2007.01.02 15:44
|1.9736
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.98
|440.00
|5540788
|2006.12.29 01:48
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9626
|1.9688
|1.9758
|2007.01.03 12:08
|1.9688
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.94
|248.00
|5644080
|2007.01.03 23:32
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9505
|1.9585
|1.9417
|2007.01.04 10:51
|1.9417
|0.00
|0.00
|0.84
|352.00
|5644089
|2007.01.03 23:32
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9505
|1.9505
|1.9395
|2007.01.05 04:52
|1.9395
|0.00
|0.00
|0.92
|440.00
|5644092
|2007.01.03 23:32
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9505
|1.9443
|1.9373
|2007.01.05 05:04
|1.9373
|0.00
|0.00
|0.92
|528.00
|5700139
|2007.01.05 10:30
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9406
|1.9486
|1.9318
|2007.01.05 15:31
|1.9318
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|352.00
|5700147
|2007.01.05 10:30
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9406
|1.9406
|1.9296
|2007.01.05 15:50
|1.9296
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|440.00
|5700152
|2007.01.05 10:30
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9406
|1.9344
|1.9274
|2007.01.05 16:28
|1.9303
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|412.00
|5239316
|2006.12.18 10:30
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2199
|1.2279
|1.2095
|2007.01.03 19:23
|1.2279
|0.00
|0.00
|-62.86
|-260.58
|5239317
|2006.12.18 10:30
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2199
|1.2279
|1.2069
|2007.01.03 19:23
|1.2279
|0.00
|0.00
|-62.86
|-260.58
|5239319
|2006.12.18 10:30
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2199
|1.2279
|1.2043
|2007.01.03 19:23
|1.2279
|0.00
|0.00
|-62.86
|-260.58
|5668262
|2007.01.04 15:00
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2309
|1.2229
|1.2413
|2007.01.05 16:28
|1.2380
|0.00
|0.00
|3.26
|229.40
|5668269
|2007.01.04 15:00
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2309
|1.2229
|1.2439
|2007.01.05 16:28
|1.2380
|0.00
|0.00
|3.26
|229.40
|5668273
|2007.01.04 15:00
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2309
|1.2229
|1.2465
|2007.01.05 16:28
|1.2380
|0.00
|0.00
|3.26
|229.40
|5505197
|2006.12.27 20:16
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|118.71
|119.55
|118.37
|2007.01.03 18:13
|119.55
|0.00
|0.00
|-39.70
|-281.05
|5505198
|2006.12.27 20:16
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|118.71
|119.55
|118.29
|2007.01.03 18:13
|119.55
|0.00
|0.00
|-39.70
|-281.05
|5505202
|2006.12.27 20:16
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|118.71
|119.55
|118.21
|2007.01.03 18:13
|119.55
|0.00
|0.00
|-39.70
|-281.05
|5644033
|2007.01.03 23:30
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|119.36
|118.52
|119.70
|2007.01.05 02:55
|118.52
|0.00
|0.00
|20.84
|-283.50
|5644036
|2007.01.03 23:30
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|119.36
|118.52
|119.78
|2007.01.05 02:55
|118.52
|0.00
|0.00
|20.84
|-283.50
|5644037
|2007.01.03 23:30
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|119.36
|118.52
|119.86
|2007.01.05 02:55
|118.52
|0.00
|0.00
|20.84
|-283.50
|0.00
|0.00
|-239.60
|1 776.81
|Closed P/L:
|1 537.21
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 537.21
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|29 242.07
|Equity:
|29 242.07
|Free Margin:
|29 242.07
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|4 257.76
|Gross Loss:
|2 720.55
|Total Net Profit:
|1 537.21
|Profit Factor:
|1.57
|Expected Payoff:
|73.20
|Absolute Drawdown:
|1 334.61
|Maximal Drawdown:
|2 367.71 (8.24%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|8.24% (2 367.71)
|Total Trades:
|21
|Short Positions (won %):
|12 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|9 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|12 (57.14%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|9 (42.86%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|528.92
|loss trade:
|-323.44
|Average
|profit trade:
|354.81
|loss trade:
|-302.28
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (2 871.82)
|consecutive losses ($):
|6 (-1 932.57)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2 871.82 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 932.57 (6)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|5