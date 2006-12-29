FXDD

Account: 482438 Name: André Gauthier Currency: USD 2007 January 5, 17:33
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
55407812006.12.29 01:48buy0.40gbpusd1.96261.95461.97142007.01.02 10:261.97140.000.00-1.98352.00
55407862006.12.29 01:48buy0.40gbpusd1.96261.96261.97362007.01.02 15:441.97360.000.00-1.98440.00
55407882006.12.29 01:48buy0.40gbpusd1.96261.96881.97582007.01.03 12:081.96880.000.00-2.94248.00
56440802007.01.03 23:32sell0.40gbpusd1.95051.95851.94172007.01.04 10:511.94170.000.000.84352.00
56440892007.01.03 23:32sell0.40gbpusd1.95051.95051.93952007.01.05 04:521.93950.000.000.92440.00
56440922007.01.03 23:32sell0.40gbpusd1.95051.94431.93732007.01.05 05:041.93730.000.000.92528.00
57001392007.01.05 10:30sell0.40gbpusd1.94061.94861.93182007.01.05 15:311.93180.000.000.00352.00
57001472007.01.05 10:30sell0.40gbpusd1.94061.94061.92962007.01.05 15:501.92960.000.000.00440.00
57001522007.01.05 10:30sell0.40gbpusd1.94061.93441.92742007.01.05 16:281.93030.000.000.00412.00
52393162006.12.18 10:30sell0.40usdchf1.21991.22791.20952007.01.03 19:231.22790.000.00-62.86-260.58
52393172006.12.18 10:30sell0.40usdchf1.21991.22791.20692007.01.03 19:231.22790.000.00-62.86-260.58
52393192006.12.18 10:30sell0.40usdchf1.21991.22791.20432007.01.03 19:231.22790.000.00-62.86-260.58
56682622007.01.04 15:00buy0.40usdchf1.23091.22291.24132007.01.05 16:281.23800.000.003.26229.40
56682692007.01.04 15:00buy0.40usdchf1.23091.22291.24392007.01.05 16:281.23800.000.003.26229.40
56682732007.01.04 15:00buy0.40usdchf1.23091.22291.24652007.01.05 16:281.23800.000.003.26229.40
55051972006.12.27 20:16sell0.40usdjpy118.71119.55118.372007.01.03 18:13119.550.000.00-39.70-281.05
55051982006.12.27 20:16sell0.40usdjpy118.71119.55118.292007.01.03 18:13119.550.000.00-39.70-281.05
55052022006.12.27 20:16sell0.40usdjpy118.71119.55118.212007.01.03 18:13119.550.000.00-39.70-281.05
56440332007.01.03 23:30buy0.40usdjpy119.36118.52119.702007.01.05 02:55118.520.000.0020.84-283.50
56440362007.01.03 23:30buy0.40usdjpy119.36118.52119.782007.01.05 02:55118.520.000.0020.84-283.50
56440372007.01.03 23:30buy0.40usdjpy119.36118.52119.862007.01.05 02:55118.520.000.0020.84-283.50
  0.00 0.00 -239.60 1 776.81
Closed P/L: 1 537.21
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 537.21 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 29 242.07 Equity: 29 242.07 Free Margin: 29 242.07
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 4 257.76 Gross Loss: 2 720.55 Total Net Profit: 1 537.21
Profit Factor: 1.57 Expected Payoff: 73.20  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 334.61 Maximal Drawdown: 2 367.71 (8.24%) Relative Drawdown: 8.24% (2 367.71)
 
Total Trades: 21 Short Positions (won %): 12 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 9 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 12 (57.14%) Loss trades (% of total): 9 (42.86%)
Largest profit trade: 528.92 loss trade: -323.44
Average profit trade: 354.81 loss trade: -302.28
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (2 871.82) consecutive losses ($): 6 (-1 932.57)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 871.82 (8) consecutive loss (count): -1 932.57 (6)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 5