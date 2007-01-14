Alpari Ltd

Account: 381129 Name: newstrader_21 Currency: USD 2007 January 15, 10:55
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
99077032007.01.14 11:17balanceDeposit5 000.00
99250772007.01.15 10:25buy stop0.20usdjpy120.72120.22121.222007.01.15 10:40120.56cancelled
99250792007.01.15 10:25sell stop0.20usdjpy120.28120.78119.782007.01.15 10:40120.54cancelled
99250872007.01.15 10:25buy stop0.20gbpusd1.96691.96191.97692007.01.15 10:401.9651cancelled
99250932007.01.15 10:25sell stop0.20gbpusd1.96261.96761.95262007.01.15 10:401.9648cancelled
99250962007.01.15 10:25buy stop0.20usdjpy120.72120.22121.722007.01.15 10:40120.57cancelled
99251002007.01.15 10:25sell stop0.20usdjpy120.27120.77119.272007.01.15 10:40120.53cancelled
99251032007.01.15 10:25buy stop0.20eurusd1.29621.29121.30122007.01.15 10:401.2945cancelled
99251052007.01.15 10:25sell stop0.20eurusd1.29201.29701.28702007.01.15 10:411.2941cancelled
99251102007.01.15 10:25buy stop0.20gbpusd1.96691.96191.97192007.01.15 10:401.9651cancelled
99251112007.01.15 10:25sell stop0.20gbpusd1.96261.96761.95762007.01.15 10:401.9647cancelled
99251192007.01.15 10:25buy stop0.20eurusd1.29621.29121.30622007.01.15 10:411.2944cancelled
99251212007.01.15 10:25sell stop0.20eurusd1.29201.29701.28202007.01.15 10:411.2942cancelled
99251672007.01.15 10:26buy stop0.20usdchf1.24811.24311.25312007.01.15 10:541.2461cancelled
99251712007.01.15 10:26sell stop0.20usdchf1.24361.24861.23862007.01.15 10:541.2456cancelled
99251742007.01.15 10:26buy stop0.20usdchf1.24811.24311.25812007.01.15 10:541.2461cancelled
99251752007.01.15 10:26sell stop0.20usdchf1.24361.24861.23362007.01.15 10:541.2456cancelled
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Closed P/L: 0.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 0.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 000.00 Equity: 5 000.00 Free Margin: 5 000.00
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 0.00 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 0.00
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 0.00  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 0 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 0 (0.00) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 0.00 (0) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 0 consecutive losses: 0