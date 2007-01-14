|Account: 381129
|Name: newstrader_21
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 15, 10:55
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|9907703
|2007.01.14 11:17
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|9925077
|2007.01.15 10:25
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|120.72
|120.22
|121.22
|2007.01.15 10:40
|120.56
|cancelled
|9925079
|2007.01.15 10:25
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|120.28
|120.78
|119.78
|2007.01.15 10:40
|120.54
|cancelled
|9925087
|2007.01.15 10:25
|buy stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9669
|1.9619
|1.9769
|2007.01.15 10:40
|1.9651
|cancelled
|9925093
|2007.01.15 10:25
|sell stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9626
|1.9676
|1.9526
|2007.01.15 10:40
|1.9648
|cancelled
|9925096
|2007.01.15 10:25
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|120.72
|120.22
|121.72
|2007.01.15 10:40
|120.57
|cancelled
|9925100
|2007.01.15 10:25
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|120.27
|120.77
|119.27
|2007.01.15 10:40
|120.53
|cancelled
|9925103
|2007.01.15 10:25
|buy stop
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2962
|1.2912
|1.3012
|2007.01.15 10:40
|1.2945
|cancelled
|9925105
|2007.01.15 10:25
|sell stop
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2920
|1.2970
|1.2870
|2007.01.15 10:41
|1.2941
|cancelled
|9925110
|2007.01.15 10:25
|buy stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9669
|1.9619
|1.9719
|2007.01.15 10:40
|1.9651
|cancelled
|9925111
|2007.01.15 10:25
|sell stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9626
|1.9676
|1.9576
|2007.01.15 10:40
|1.9647
|cancelled
|9925119
|2007.01.15 10:25
|buy stop
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2962
|1.2912
|1.3062
|2007.01.15 10:41
|1.2944
|cancelled
|9925121
|2007.01.15 10:25
|sell stop
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2920
|1.2970
|1.2820
|2007.01.15 10:41
|1.2942
|cancelled
|9925167
|2007.01.15 10:26
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2481
|1.2431
|1.2531
|2007.01.15 10:54
|1.2461
|cancelled
|9925171
|2007.01.15 10:26
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2436
|1.2486
|1.2386
|2007.01.15 10:54
|1.2456
|cancelled
|9925174
|2007.01.15 10:26
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2481
|1.2431
|1.2581
|2007.01.15 10:54
|1.2461
|cancelled
|9925175
|2007.01.15 10:26
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2436
|1.2486
|1.2336
|2007.01.15 10:54
|1.2456
|cancelled
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Closed P/L:
|0.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 000.00
|Equity:
|5 000.00
|Free Margin:
|5 000.00
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|0.00
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|0.00
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|0.00
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|0
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|0 (0.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|0.00 (0)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|0
|consecutive losses:
|0