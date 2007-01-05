|Account: 373724
|Name: newstrader_20
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 11, 13:19
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|9666035
|2007.01.05 13:18
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|9668250
|2007.01.05 14:25
|buy stop
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3107
|1.3057
|1.3157
|2007.01.05 14:30
|1.3024
|cancelled
|9668253
|2007.01.05 14:30
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3064
|1.3114
|1.3014
|2007.01.05 14:31
|1.3014
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|9668264
|2007.01.05 14:25
|buy stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9416
|1.9366
|1.9516
|2007.01.05 14:30
|1.9338
|cancelled
|9668265
|2007.01.05 14:30
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9372
|1.9319
|1.9272
|2007.01.05 15:45
|1.9319
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|74.20
|9668267
|2007.01.05 14:30
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.35
|118.73
|119.35
|2007.01.05 15:59
|118.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.01
|9668269
|2007.01.05 14:25
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.92
|118.42
|116.92
|2007.01.05 14:30
|118.25
|cancelled
|9668272
|2007.01.05 14:25
|buy stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9416
|1.9366
|1.9466
|2007.01.05 14:30
|1.9341
|cancelled
|9668277
|2007.01.05 14:30
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9372
|1.9422
|1.9322
|2007.01.05 14:31
|1.9322
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|9668278
|2007.01.05 14:25
|buy stop
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3106
|1.3056
|1.3206
|2007.01.05 14:30
|1.3056
|cancelled
|9668279
|2007.01.05 14:30
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3063
|1.3014
|1.2963
|2007.01.05 18:23
|1.3014
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|98.00
|9668282
|2007.01.05 14:30
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2323
|1.2273
|1.2373
|2007.01.05 14:32
|1.2373
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.81
|9668283
|2007.01.05 14:25
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2278
|1.2328
|1.2228
|2007.01.05 14:30
|1.2355
|cancelled
|9668284
|2007.01.05 14:30
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.35
|117.85
|118.85
|2007.01.05 15:11
|118.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.14
|9668285
|2007.01.05 14:25
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.92
|118.42
|117.42
|2007.01.05 14:30
|118.24
|cancelled
|9668313
|2007.01.05 14:30
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2325
|1.2364
|1.2425
|2007.01.05 17:22
|1.2364
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|63.09
|9668314
|2007.01.05 14:25
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2280
|1.2330
|1.2180
|2007.01.05 14:30
|1.2355
|cancelled
|9765806
|2007.01.10 01:25
|buy stop
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2994
|1.2944
|1.3044
|2007.01.10 01:40
|1.2972
|cancelled
|9765812
|2007.01.10 01:25
|sell stop
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2951
|1.3001
|1.2851
|2007.01.10 01:40
|1.2969
|cancelled
|9765815
|2007.01.10 01:25
|sell stop
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2951
|1.3001
|1.2901
|2007.01.10 01:40
|1.2970
|cancelled
|9765822
|2007.01.10 01:25
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2457
|1.2407
|1.2507
|2007.01.10 01:40
|1.2441
|cancelled
|9765823
|2007.01.10 01:25
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2458
|1.2408
|1.2558
|2007.01.10 01:40
|1.2441
|cancelled
|9765825
|2007.01.10 01:25
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2412
|1.2462
|1.2362
|2007.01.10 01:40
|1.2434
|cancelled
|9765826
|2007.01.10 01:25
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2413
|1.2463
|1.2313
|2007.01.10 01:40
|1.2434
|cancelled
|9765829
|2007.01.10 01:25
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.56
|119.06
|120.56
|2007.01.10 01:41
|119.42
|cancelled
|9765832
|2007.01.10 01:25
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.55
|119.05
|120.05
|2007.01.10 01:41
|119.41
|cancelled
|9765834
|2007.01.10 01:25
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.13
|119.63
|118.13
|2007.01.10 01:41
|119.39
|cancelled
|9765836
|2007.01.10 01:25
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.12
|119.62
|118.62
|2007.01.10 01:41
|119.38
|cancelled
|9765840
|2007.01.10 01:25
|buy stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9385
|1.9335
|1.9435
|2007.01.10 01:41
|1.9361
|cancelled
|9765846
|2007.01.10 01:25
|buy stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9384
|1.9334
|1.9484
|2007.01.10 01:40
|1.9362
|cancelled
|9765847
|2007.01.10 01:25
|sell stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9341
|1.9391
|1.9291
|2007.01.10 01:41
|1.9356
|cancelled
|9765848
|2007.01.10 01:25
|sell stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9340
|1.9390
|1.9240
|2007.01.10 01:40
|1.9358
|cancelled
|9786963
|2007.01.10 14:25
|buy stop
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3010
|1.2960
|1.3110
|2007.01.10 14:35
|1.2970
|cancelled
|9786966
|2007.01.10 14:35
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2967
|1.2963
|1.2867
|2007.01.10 23:00
|1.2940
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|54.00
|9786973
|2007.01.10 14:25
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.59
|119.09
|120.09
|2007.01.10 14:40
|119.45
|cancelled
|9786974
|2007.01.10 14:25
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.16
|119.66
|118.66
|2007.01.10 14:40
|119.43
|cancelled
|9786999
|2007.01.10 14:25
|buy stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9399
|1.9349
|1.9449
|2007.01.10 14:35
|1.9361
|cancelled
|9787002
|2007.01.10 14:35
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9355
|1.9405
|1.9305
|2007.01.10 23:00
|1.9323
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.80
|9787004
|2007.01.10 14:25
|buy stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9400
|1.9350
|1.9500
|2007.01.10 14:35
|1.9359
|cancelled
|9787006
|2007.01.10 14:35
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9356
|1.9353
|1.9256
|2007.01.10 16:59
|1.9353
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.20
|9787016
|2007.01.10 14:25
|buy stop
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3011
|1.2961
|1.3061
|2007.01.10 14:35
|1.2970
|cancelled
|9787018
|2007.01.10 14:35
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2968
|1.3018
|1.2918
|2007.01.10 23:00
|1.2940
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|56.00
|9787023
|2007.01.10 14:38
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2447
|1.2447
|1.2547
|2007.01.10 23:00
|1.2461
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.47
|9787025
|2007.01.10 14:25
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2402
|1.2452
|1.2302
|2007.01.10 14:39
|1.2443
|cancelled
|9787026
|2007.01.10 14:25
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.59
|119.09
|120.59
|2007.01.10 14:41
|119.48
|cancelled
|9787030
|2007.01.10 14:26
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.16
|119.66
|118.16
|2007.01.10 14:41
|119.43
|cancelled
|9787044
|2007.01.10 14:35
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2445
|1.2395
|1.2495
|2007.01.10 23:00
|1.2461
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.68
|9787045
|2007.01.10 14:26
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2400
|1.2450
|1.2350
|2007.01.10 14:35
|1.2441
|cancelled
|9828045
|2007.01.11 10:55
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|120.45
|119.95
|121.45
|2007.01.11 11:10
|120.27
|cancelled
|9828046
|2007.01.11 10:55
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|120.02
|120.52
|119.02
|2007.01.11 11:10
|120.24
|cancelled
|9828051
|2007.01.11 10:55
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|120.46
|119.96
|120.96
|2007.01.11 11:10
|120.28
|cancelled
|9828052
|2007.01.11 10:55
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|120.03
|120.53
|119.53
|2007.01.11 11:10
|120.25
|cancelled
|9828067
|2007.01.11 10:55
|buy stop
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2992
|1.2942
|1.3042
|2007.01.11 11:10
|1.2973
|cancelled
|9828071
|2007.01.11 10:55
|sell stop
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2949
|1.2999
|1.2899
|2007.01.11 11:10
|1.2969
|cancelled
|9828080
|2007.01.11 10:55
|buy stop
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2993
|1.2943
|1.3093
|2007.01.11 11:10
|1.2974
|cancelled
|9828083
|2007.01.11 10:55
|sell stop
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2950
|1.3000
|1.2850
|2007.01.11 11:10
|1.2969
|cancelled
|9828102
|2007.01.11 10:55
|buy stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9417
|1.9367
|1.9517
|2007.01.11 11:10
|1.9390
|cancelled
|9828109
|2007.01.11 10:55
|sell stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9373
|1.9423
|1.9273
|2007.01.11 11:10
|1.9387
|cancelled
|9828116
|2007.01.11 10:55
|buy stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9418
|1.9368
|1.9468
|2007.01.11 11:10
|1.9390
|cancelled
|9828118
|2007.01.11 10:55
|sell stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9374
|1.9424
|1.9324
|2007.01.11 11:10
|1.9387
|cancelled
|9828145
|2007.01.11 10:55
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2485
|1.2435
|1.2585
|2007.01.11 11:12
|1.2461
|cancelled
|9828147
|2007.01.11 10:55
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2440
|1.2490
|1.2340
|2007.01.11 11:47
|1.2454
|cancelled
|9828150
|2007.01.11 10:55
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2487
|1.2437
|1.2537
|2007.01.11 11:11
|1.2463
|cancelled
|9828153
|2007.01.11 10:55
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2442
|1.2492
|1.2392
|2007.01.11 11:12
|1.2455
|cancelled
|9834161
|2007.01.11 13:00
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9398
|1.9348
|1.9448
|2007.01.11 13:00
|1.9448
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|9834164
|2007.01.11 12:55
|sell stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9354
|1.9404
|1.9304
|2007.01.11 13:00
|1.9495
|cancelled
|9834171
|2007.01.11 13:00
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9399
|1.9428
|1.9499
|2007.01.11 13:00
|1.9499
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|140.00
|9834173
|2007.01.11 12:55
|sell stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9355
|1.9405
|1.9255
|2007.01.11 13:00
|1.9450
|cancelled
|9834184
|2007.01.11 12:55
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2489
|1.2439
|1.2589
|2007.01.11 13:06
|1.2446
|cancelled
|9834204
|2007.01.11 12:55
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|120.59
|120.09
|121.09
|2007.01.11 13:10
|120.23
|cancelled
|9834206
|2007.01.11 12:55
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|120.16
|120.66
|119.66
|2007.01.11 13:10
|120.19
|cancelled
|9834210
|2007.01.11 12:55
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2489
|1.2439
|1.2539
|2007.01.11 13:06
|1.2448
|cancelled
|9834221
|2007.01.11 12:55
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|120.61
|120.11
|121.61
|2007.01.11 13:06
|120.22
|cancelled
|9834244
|2007.01.11 12:56
|sell stop
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2942
|1.2992
|1.2892
|2007.01.11 13:00
|1.2983
|cancelled
|9834271
|2007.01.11 12:56
|sell stop
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2943
|1.2993
|1.2843
|2007.01.11 13:00
|1.2981
|cancelled
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 051.40
|Closed P/L:
|1 051.40
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|9834191
|2007.01.11 13:05
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2444
|1.2494
|1.2344
|1.2429
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.14
|9834217
|2007.01.11 13:05
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2444
|1.2494
|1.2394
|1.2429
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.14
|9834228
|2007.01.11 13:06
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|120.18
|120.68
|119.18
|120.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.99
|9834240
|2007.01.11 13:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2985
|1.2935
|1.3035
|1.3001
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|9834269
|2007.01.11 13:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2986
|1.2936
|1.3086
|1.3001
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.27
|Floating P/L:
|120.27
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 051.40
|Floating P/L:
|120.27
|Margin:
|1 119.42
|Balance:
|6 051.40
|Equity:
|6 171.67
|Free Margin:
|5 052.25
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 051.40
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|1 051.40
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|65.71
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|16
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|8 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|16 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|140.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|65.71
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|16 (1 051.40)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 051.40 (16)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|16
|consecutive losses:
|0