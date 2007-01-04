Crown Forex SA

Account: Name: Currency: USD 2007 January 22, 16:34
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
19622072007.01.04 09:32balanceDeposit Master#/td>1 000.00
19633862007.01.04 09:54sell0.40gbpusd1.94331.95301.93782007.01.05 03:021.93780.000.000.00220.00
19627642007.01.04 09:41sell0.20gbpusd1.94181.95301.93602007.01.05 03:031.93770.000.000.0082.00
19623132007.01.04 09:34sell0.10gbpusd1.94001.95331.93452007.01.05 03:041.93760.000.000.0024.00
19924922007.01.05 07:58sell0.40gbpusd1.94261.95201.93682007.01.05 13:301.93680.000.000.00232.00
19916992007.01.05 07:40sell0.20gbpusd1.94061.95181.93482007.01.05 13:301.93480.000.000.00116.00
19868722007.01.05 03:25sell0.10gbpusd1.93811.95111.93232007.01.05 13:331.93230.000.000.0058.00
20069162007.01.05 13:35sell0.10gbpusd1.93131.94431.92552007.01.09 07:411.94430.000.000.00-130.00
21683892007.01.11 16:09buy0.10gbpusd1.94221.92921.94802007.01.12 06:471.94800.000.000.0058.00
21966342007.01.12 13:30buy0.40gbpusd1.94631.93691.95212007.01.12 13:571.95210.000.000.00232.00
21959142007.01.12 13:13buy0.20gbpusd1.94811.93691.95392007.01.12 13:571.95220.000.000.0082.00
21923872007.01.12 11:11buy0.10gbpusd1.94991.93691.95572007.01.12 13:581.95250.000.000.0026.00
21979832007.01.12 13:58buy0.10gbpusd1.95291.93991.95872007.01.12 15:271.95870.000.000.0058.00
22057772007.01.12 16:42buy0.20gbpusd1.95701.94581.96282007.01.15 08:191.96280.000.000.00116.00
22020932007.01.12 15:28buy0.10gbpusd1.95881.94581.96462007.01.15 08:201.96290.000.000.0041.00
22185072007.01.15 08:20buy0.10gbpusd1.96311.95011.96892007.01.16 09:311.96890.000.000.0058.00
22425762007.01.16 09:42buy0.40gbpusd1.96501.95561.97082007.01.17 15:311.97080.000.000.00232.00
22421942007.01.16 09:33buy0.20gbpusd1.96711.95591.97292007.01.17 15:321.97060.000.000.0070.00
22421152007.01.16 09:31buy0.10gbpusd1.96911.95611.97492007.01.17 15:321.97080.000.000.0017.00
22759222007.01.17 19:26buy0.80gbpusd1.96741.95801.97322007.01.18 03:131.97320.000.000.00464.00
22728242007.01.17 15:41buy0.40gbpusd1.96921.95801.97502007.01.18 03:131.97330.000.000.00164.00
22725962007.01.17 15:32buy0.20gbpusd1.97101.95801.97682007.01.18 03:131.97300.000.000.0040.00
22927092007.01.18 12:08buy0.80gbpusd1.96931.95991.97512007.01.19 02:051.97510.000.000.00464.00
22901102007.01.18 10:12buy0.40gbpusd1.97111.95991.97692007.01.19 02:051.97490.000.000.00152.00
22803302007.01.18 03:16buy0.20gbpusd1.97291.95991.97872007.01.19 02:051.97510.000.000.0044.00
23192782007.01.19 09:48buy0.80gbpusd1.97161.96221.97742007.01.22 16:031.97740.000.000.00464.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 3 384.00
Closed P/L: 3 384.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
23108812007.01.19 02:05buy0.20gbpusd1.97531.96231.9811 1.97660.000.000.0026.00
23181072007.01.19 09:13buy0.40gbpusd1.97351.96231.9793 1.97660.000.000.00124.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 150.00
 Floating P/L: 150.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 3 384.00 Floating P/L: 150.00 Margin: 300.00
Balance: 4 384.00 Equity: 4 534.00 Free Margin: 4 234.00
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 514.00 Gross Loss: 130.00 Total Net Profit: 3 384.00
Profit Factor: 27.03 Expected Payoff: 135.36  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 130.00 (7.51%) Relative Drawdown: 7.51% (130.00)
 
Total Trades: 25 Short Positions (won %): 7 (85.71%) Long Positions (won %): 18 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 24 (96.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (4.00%)
Largest profit trade: 464.00 loss trade: -130.00
Average profit trade: 146.42 loss trade: -130.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 18 (2 782.00) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-130.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 782.00 (18) consecutive loss (count): -130.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 12 consecutive losses: 1