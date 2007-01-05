Gimex Group

Account: 48910 Name: J.Barry Riley Currency: USD 2007 January 12, 07:23
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
24572562007.01.05 14:30sell0.20eurusd1.30371.31671.29792007.01.08 14:591.29790.000.000.40116.00
24676292007.01.08 14:59sell0.20eurusd1.29741.31041.29162007.01.10 03:151.29550.000.000.8038.00
24794272007.01.10 03:15sell0.20eurusd1.29511.30811.28932007.01.11 15:151.29300.000.001.2042.00
24678822007.01.08 15:13sell0.40eurusd1.29941.31061.29362007.01.10 03:151.29550.000.001.60156.00
24796932007.01.10 04:59sell0.40eurusd1.29691.30811.29112007.01.11 15:151.29280.000.002.40164.00
24682202007.01.08 15:56sell0.80eurusd1.30131.31071.29552007.01.10 03:141.29550.000.003.20464.00
24800162007.01.10 06:51sell0.80eurusd1.29871.30811.29292007.01.11 15:151.29290.000.004.80464.00
  0.00 0.00 14.40 1 444.00
Closed P/L: 1 458.40
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
24920582007.01.11 15:15sell0.20eurusd1.29261.30561.2868 1.29030.000.000.4046.00
  0.00 0.00 0.40 46.00
 Floating P/L: 46.40
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 458.40 Floating P/L: 46.40 Margin: 64.63
Balance: 4 486.49 Equity: 4 532.89 Free Margin: 4 468.26
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 458.40 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 1 458.40
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 208.34  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 7 Short Positions (won %): 7 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 7 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 468.80 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 208.34 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (1 458.40) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 458.40 (7) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 7 consecutive losses: 0