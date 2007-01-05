|Account: 48910
|Name: J.Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 12, 07:23
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2457256
|2007.01.05 14:30
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3037
|1.3167
|1.2979
|2007.01.08 14:59
|1.2979
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|116.00
|2467629
|2007.01.08 14:59
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2974
|1.3104
|1.2916
|2007.01.10 03:15
|1.2955
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|38.00
|2479427
|2007.01.10 03:15
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2951
|1.3081
|1.2893
|2007.01.11 15:15
|1.2930
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|42.00
|2467882
|2007.01.08 15:13
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2994
|1.3106
|1.2936
|2007.01.10 03:15
|1.2955
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|156.00
|2479693
|2007.01.10 04:59
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2969
|1.3081
|1.2911
|2007.01.11 15:15
|1.2928
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|164.00
|2468220
|2007.01.08 15:56
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3013
|1.3107
|1.2955
|2007.01.10 03:14
|1.2955
|0.00
|0.00
|3.20
|464.00
|2480016
|2007.01.10 06:51
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2987
|1.3081
|1.2929
|2007.01.11 15:15
|1.2929
|0.00
|0.00
|4.80
|464.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.40
|1 444.00
|Closed P/L:
|1 458.40
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2492058
|2007.01.11 15:15
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2926
|1.3056
|1.2868
|1.2903
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|46.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|46.00
|Floating P/L:
|46.40
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 458.40
|Floating P/L:
|46.40
|Margin:
|64.63
|Balance:
|4 486.49
|Equity:
|4 532.89
|Free Margin:
|4 468.26
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 458.40
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|1 458.40
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|208.34
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|7
|Short Positions (won %):
|7 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|7 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|468.80
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|208.34
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (1 458.40)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 458.40 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|7
|consecutive losses:
|0