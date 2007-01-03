|Account: 48910
|Name: J.Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 4, 10:07
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2438726
|2007.01.03 16:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3211
|1.3175
|1.3061
|2007.01.04 02:41
|1.3175
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|72.00
|790815
|R4790815[sl]
|2433674
|2007.01.03 05:46
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3274
|1.3404
|1.3216
|2007.01.03 16:00
|1.3216
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|116.00
|790815
|R4790815[tp]
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|188.00
|Closed P/L:
|189.20
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2433610
|2007.01.03 05:37
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|234.39
|0.40
|0.00
|231.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|-14.90
|5665
|O:0
|2443267
|2007.01.04 02:41
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3175
|1.3045
|1.3233
|1.3128
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-94.00
|790815
|R4790815
|2444508
|2007.01.04 09:07
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3156
|1.3044
|1.3214
|1.3128
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-112.00
|790815
|R4790815
|2444764
|2007.01.04 09:24
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3138
|1.3044
|1.3196
|1.3128
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.00
|790815
|R4790815
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|-300.90
|Floating P/L:
|-300.76
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|189.20
|Floating P/L:
|-300.76
|Margin:
|463.65
|Balance:
|4 524.91
|Equity:
|4 224.15
|Free Margin:
|3 760.50
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|189.20
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|189.20
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|94.60
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|2
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|116.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|94.60
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (189.20)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|189.20 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|0