Gimex Group

Account: 48910 Name: J.Barry Riley Currency: USD 2007 January 4, 10:07
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
24387262007.01.03 16:00sell0.20eurusd1.32111.31751.30612007.01.04 02:411.31750.000.001.2072.00
 790815R4790815[sl]
24336742007.01.03 05:46sell0.20eurusd1.32741.34041.32162007.01.03 16:001.32160.000.000.00116.00
 790815R4790815[tp]
  0.00 0.00 1.20 188.00
Closed P/L: 189.20
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
24336102007.01.03 05:37buy0.01gbpjpy234.390.400.00 231.850.000.000.14-14.90
 5665O:0
24432672007.01.04 02:41buy0.20eurusd1.31751.30451.3233 1.31280.000.000.00-94.00
 790815R4790815
24445082007.01.04 09:07buy0.40eurusd1.31561.30441.3214 1.31280.000.000.00-112.00
 790815R4790815
24447642007.01.04 09:24buy0.80eurusd1.31381.30441.3196 1.31280.000.000.00-80.00
 790815R4790815
  0.00 0.00 0.14 -300.90
 Floating P/L: -300.76
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 189.20 Floating P/L: -300.76 Margin: 463.65
Balance: 4 524.91 Equity: 4 224.15 Free Margin: 3 760.50
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 189.20 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 189.20
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 94.60  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 2 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 116.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 94.60 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (189.20) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 189.20 (2) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 0