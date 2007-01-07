Interbank FX, LLC
|Account: 1342872
|Name: Mikl
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 11, 16:19
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|19146710
|2007.01.07 22:22
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|19148227
|2007.01.07 23:03
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3010
|0.0000
|1.3025
|2007.01.08 01:35
|1.3008
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|19154085
|2007.01.08 00:38
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2994
|0.0000
|1.3009
|2007.01.08 01:35
|1.3009
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|19167906
|2007.01.08 07:00
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3013
|0.0000
|1.3028
|2007.01.08 08:55
|1.3028
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.50
|19177762
|2007.01.08 08:55
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3030
|0.0000
|1.3045
|2007.01.08 14:14
|1.2998
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.60
|19180299
|2007.01.08 09:51
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3014
|0.0000
|1.3029
|2007.01.08 14:13
|1.2997
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.20
|19190614
|2007.01.08 13:36
|buy
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.2998
|0.0000
|1.3013
|2007.01.08 14:13
|1.2998
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19194104
|2007.01.08 13:59
|buy
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.2983
|0.0000
|1.2998
|2007.01.08 14:13
|1.2998
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|19200168
|2007.01.08 14:42
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3005
|0.0000
|1.2990
|2007.01.08 16:22
|1.3006
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|19202661
|2007.01.08 15:03
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3020
|0.0000
|1.3005
|2007.01.08 16:22
|1.3005
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|19210997
|2007.01.08 17:00
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3025
|0.0000
|1.3040
|2007.01.08 19:52
|1.3025
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19221966
|2007.01.08 19:07
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3009
|0.0000
|1.3024
|2007.01.08 19:52
|1.3024
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|19224342
|2007.01.08 19:52
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3026
|0.0000
|1.3041
|2007.01.08 23:54
|1.3041
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|4.50
|19234521
|2007.01.08 23:54
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3042
|0.0000
|1.3057
|2007.01.09 13:28
|1.3028
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.20
|19260454
|2007.01.09 09:40
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3027
|0.0000
|1.3042
|2007.01.09 13:28
|1.3027
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19261549
|2007.01.09 10:15
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3027
|0.0000
|1.3012
|2007.01.09 12:37
|1.3012
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.50
|19268440
|2007.01.09 12:37
|buy
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.3012
|0.0000
|1.3027
|2007.01.09 13:28
|1.3027
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|19268464
|2007.01.09 12:37
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3010
|0.0000
|1.2995
|2007.01.09 14:04
|1.3010
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19271759
|2007.01.09 13:28
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3025
|0.0000
|1.3010
|2007.01.09 14:04
|1.3010
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|19276434
|2007.01.09 14:04
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3006
|0.0000
|1.2991
|2007.01.09 15:43
|1.2991
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.50
|19291635
|2007.01.09 15:45
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2994
|0.0000
|1.2979
|2007.01.09 22:39
|1.2995
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|-0.30
|19306664
|2007.01.09 17:54
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3010
|0.0000
|1.2995
|2007.01.09 22:39
|1.2995
|0.00
|0.00
|0.35
|9.00
|19326924
|2007.01.09 23:00
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2991
|0.0000
|1.2976
|2007.01.10 00:19
|1.2976
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.50
|19335399
|2007.01.10 00:19
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2975
|0.0000
|1.2960
|2007.01.10 01:02
|1.2960
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.50
|19346666
|2007.01.10 01:45
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2967
|0.0000
|1.2952
|2007.01.10 08:47
|1.2980
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.90
|19359623
|2007.01.10 05:50
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2982
|0.0000
|1.2967
|2007.01.10 08:47
|1.2981
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|19366517
|2007.01.10 07:47
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.2997
|0.0000
|1.2982
|2007.01.10 08:47
|1.2982
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|19367105
|2007.01.10 08:00
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2994
|0.0000
|1.3009
|2007.01.10 09:44
|1.2993
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|19370610
|2007.01.10 08:48
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2979
|0.0000
|1.2994
|2007.01.10 09:44
|1.2994
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|19374018
|2007.01.10 09:44
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2996
|0.0000
|1.3011
|2007.01.10 14:00
|1.2982
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.20
|19386861
|2007.01.10 13:30
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2980
|0.0000
|1.2995
|2007.01.10 14:00
|1.2979
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|19391032
|2007.01.10 13:40
|buy
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.2965
|0.0000
|1.2980
|2007.01.10 14:00
|1.2980
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|19398385
|2007.01.10 14:45
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2969
|0.0000
|1.2954
|2007.01.10 15:09
|1.2954
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.50
|19403195
|2007.01.10 15:10
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2950
|0.0000
|1.2935
|2007.01.10 15:15
|1.2935
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.50
|19407056
|2007.01.10 15:15
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2933
|0.0000
|1.2918
|2007.01.11 07:24
|1.2948
|0.00
|0.00
|0.53
|-4.50
|19413182
|2007.01.10 15:45
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2948
|0.0000
|1.2933
|2007.01.11 07:23
|1.2948
|0.00
|0.00
|1.06
|0.00
|19448151
|2007.01.11 02:31
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2956
|0.0000
|1.2971
|2007.01.11 07:38
|1.2957
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|19450804
|2007.01.11 04:07
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.2963
|0.0000
|1.2948
|2007.01.11 07:23
|1.2948
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|19457105
|2007.01.11 07:28
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2941
|0.0000
|1.2956
|2007.01.11 07:38
|1.2956
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|19458266
|2007.01.11 07:45
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2959
|0.0000
|1.2974
|2007.01.11 09:37
|1.2974
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.50
|19470083
|2007.01.11 09:45
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2975
|0.0000
|1.2990
|2007.01.11 12:06
|1.2990
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.50
|19484201
|2007.01.11 12:15
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3001
|0.0000
|1.3016
|2007.01.11 12:40
|1.2984
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.10
|19486508
|2007.01.11 12:23
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2985
|0.0000
|1.3000
|2007.01.11 12:40
|1.2984
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|19488331
|2007.01.11 12:28
|buy
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.2970
|0.0000
|1.2985
|2007.01.11 12:40
|1.2985
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|1.92
|190.50
|Closed P/L:
|192.42
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|19494255
|2007.01.11 13:00
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2984
|0.0000
|1.2999
|
|1.2897
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.10
|19498435
|2007.01.11 13:38
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2968
|0.0000
|1.2983
|
|1.2897
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-42.60
|19500186
|2007.01.11 13:41
|buy
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.2953
|0.0000
|1.2968
|
|1.2897
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-67.20
|19503031
|2007.01.11 13:51
|buy
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.2937
|0.0000
|1.2952
|
|1.2897
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-96.00
|19509242
|2007.01.11 14:20
|buy
|0.48
|eurusd
|1.2922
|0.0000
|1.2937
|
|1.2897
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-120.00
|19519163
|2007.01.11 15:15
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2899
|0.0000
|1.2884
|
|1.2899
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-351.90
|
|Floating P/L:
|-351.90
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|192.42
|Floating P/L:
|-351.90
|Margin:
|930.00
|Balance:
|3 192.42
|Equity:
|2 840.52
|Free Margin:
|1 910.52