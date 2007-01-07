Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1342872 Name: Mikl Currency: USD 2007 January 11, 16:19
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
191467102007.01.07 22:22balanceDeposit3 000.00
191482272007.01.07 23:03buy0.03eurusd1.30100.00001.30252007.01.08 01:351.30080.000.000.00-0.60
191540852007.01.08 00:38buy0.06eurusd1.29940.00001.30092007.01.08 01:351.30090.000.000.009.00
191679062007.01.08 07:00buy0.03eurusd1.30130.00001.30282007.01.08 08:551.30280.000.000.004.50
191777622007.01.08 08:55buy0.03eurusd1.30300.00001.30452007.01.08 14:141.29980.000.000.00-9.60
191802992007.01.08 09:51buy0.06eurusd1.30140.00001.30292007.01.08 14:131.29970.000.000.00-10.20
191906142007.01.08 13:36buy0.12eurusd1.29980.00001.30132007.01.08 14:131.29980.000.000.000.00
191941042007.01.08 13:59buy0.24eurusd1.29830.00001.29982007.01.08 14:131.29980.000.000.0036.00
192001682007.01.08 14:42sell0.03eurusd1.30050.00001.29902007.01.08 16:221.30060.000.000.00-0.30
192026612007.01.08 15:03sell0.06eurusd1.30200.00001.30052007.01.08 16:221.30050.000.000.009.00
192109972007.01.08 17:00buy0.03eurusd1.30250.00001.30402007.01.08 19:521.30250.000.000.000.00
192219662007.01.08 19:07buy0.06eurusd1.30090.00001.30242007.01.08 19:521.30240.000.000.009.00
192243422007.01.08 19:52buy0.03eurusd1.30260.00001.30412007.01.08 23:541.30410.000.00-0.204.50
192345212007.01.08 23:54buy0.03eurusd1.30420.00001.30572007.01.09 13:281.30280.000.000.00-4.20
192604542007.01.09 09:40buy0.06eurusd1.30270.00001.30422007.01.09 13:281.30270.000.000.000.00
192615492007.01.09 10:15sell0.03eurusd1.30270.00001.30122007.01.09 12:371.30120.000.000.004.50
192684402007.01.09 12:37buy0.12eurusd1.30120.00001.30272007.01.09 13:281.30270.000.000.0018.00
192684642007.01.09 12:37sell0.03eurusd1.30100.00001.29952007.01.09 14:041.30100.000.000.000.00
192717592007.01.09 13:28sell0.06eurusd1.30250.00001.30102007.01.09 14:041.30100.000.000.009.00
192764342007.01.09 14:04sell0.03eurusd1.30060.00001.29912007.01.09 15:431.29910.000.000.004.50
192916352007.01.09 15:45sell0.03eurusd1.29940.00001.29792007.01.09 22:391.29950.000.000.18-0.30
193066642007.01.09 17:54sell0.06eurusd1.30100.00001.29952007.01.09 22:391.29950.000.000.359.00
193269242007.01.09 23:00sell0.03eurusd1.29910.00001.29762007.01.10 00:191.29760.000.000.004.50
193353992007.01.10 00:19sell0.03eurusd1.29750.00001.29602007.01.10 01:021.29600.000.000.004.50
193466662007.01.10 01:45sell0.03eurusd1.29670.00001.29522007.01.10 08:471.29800.000.000.00-3.90
193596232007.01.10 05:50sell0.06eurusd1.29820.00001.29672007.01.10 08:471.29810.000.000.000.60
193665172007.01.10 07:47sell0.12eurusd1.29970.00001.29822007.01.10 08:471.29820.000.000.0018.00
193671052007.01.10 08:00buy0.03eurusd1.29940.00001.30092007.01.10 09:441.29930.000.000.00-0.30
193706102007.01.10 08:48buy0.06eurusd1.29790.00001.29942007.01.10 09:441.29940.000.000.009.00
193740182007.01.10 09:44buy0.03eurusd1.29960.00001.30112007.01.10 14:001.29820.000.000.00-4.20
193868612007.01.10 13:30buy0.06eurusd1.29800.00001.29952007.01.10 14:001.29790.000.000.00-0.60
193910322007.01.10 13:40buy0.12eurusd1.29650.00001.29802007.01.10 14:001.29800.000.000.0018.00
193983852007.01.10 14:45sell0.03eurusd1.29690.00001.29542007.01.10 15:091.29540.000.000.004.50
194031952007.01.10 15:10sell0.03eurusd1.29500.00001.29352007.01.10 15:151.29350.000.000.004.50
194070562007.01.10 15:15sell0.03eurusd1.29330.00001.29182007.01.11 07:241.29480.000.000.53-4.50
194131822007.01.10 15:45sell0.06eurusd1.29480.00001.29332007.01.11 07:231.29480.000.001.060.00
194481512007.01.11 02:31buy0.03eurusd1.29560.00001.29712007.01.11 07:381.29570.000.000.000.30
194508042007.01.11 04:07sell0.12eurusd1.29630.00001.29482007.01.11 07:231.29480.000.000.0018.00
194571052007.01.11 07:28buy0.06eurusd1.29410.00001.29562007.01.11 07:381.29560.000.000.009.00
194582662007.01.11 07:45buy0.03eurusd1.29590.00001.29742007.01.11 09:371.29740.000.000.004.50
194700832007.01.11 09:45buy0.03eurusd1.29750.00001.29902007.01.11 12:061.29900.000.000.004.50
194842012007.01.11 12:15buy0.03eurusd1.30010.00001.30162007.01.11 12:401.29840.000.000.00-5.10
194865082007.01.11 12:23buy0.06eurusd1.29850.00001.30002007.01.11 12:401.29840.000.000.00-0.60
194883312007.01.11 12:28buy0.12eurusd1.29700.00001.29852007.01.11 12:401.29850.000.000.0018.00
  0.00 0.00 1.92 190.50
Closed P/L: 192.42
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
194942552007.01.11 13:00buy0.03eurusd1.29840.00001.2999 1.28970.000.000.00-26.10
194984352007.01.11 13:38buy0.06eurusd1.29680.00001.2983 1.28970.000.000.00-42.60
195001862007.01.11 13:41buy0.12eurusd1.29530.00001.2968 1.28970.000.000.00-67.20
195030312007.01.11 13:51buy0.24eurusd1.29370.00001.2952 1.28970.000.000.00-96.00
195092422007.01.11 14:20buy0.48eurusd1.29220.00001.2937 1.28970.000.000.00-120.00
195191632007.01.11 15:15sell0.03eurusd1.28990.00001.2884 1.28990.000.000.000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -351.90
 Floating P/L: -351.90
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 192.42 Floating P/L: -351.90 Margin: 930.00
Balance: 3 192.42 Equity: 2 840.52 Free Margin: 1 910.52