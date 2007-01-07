Interbank FX, LLC
|Account: 1342872
|Name: Mikl
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 9, 19:52
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|19146710
|2007.01.07 22:22
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|19148227
|2007.01.07 23:03
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3010
|0.0000
|1.3025
|2007.01.08 01:35
|1.3008
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|19154085
|2007.01.08 00:38
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2994
|0.0000
|1.3009
|2007.01.08 01:35
|1.3009
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|19167906
|2007.01.08 07:00
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3013
|0.0000
|1.3028
|2007.01.08 08:55
|1.3028
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.50
|19177762
|2007.01.08 08:55
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3030
|0.0000
|1.3045
|2007.01.08 14:14
|1.2998
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.60
|19180299
|2007.01.08 09:51
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3014
|0.0000
|1.3029
|2007.01.08 14:13
|1.2997
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.20
|19190614
|2007.01.08 13:36
|buy
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.2998
|0.0000
|1.3013
|2007.01.08 14:13
|1.2998
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19194104
|2007.01.08 13:59
|buy
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.2983
|0.0000
|1.2998
|2007.01.08 14:13
|1.2998
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|19200168
|2007.01.08 14:42
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3005
|0.0000
|1.2990
|2007.01.08 16:22
|1.3006
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|19202661
|2007.01.08 15:03
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3020
|0.0000
|1.3005
|2007.01.08 16:22
|1.3005
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|19210997
|2007.01.08 17:00
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3025
|0.0000
|1.3040
|2007.01.08 19:52
|1.3025
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19221966
|2007.01.08 19:07
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3009
|0.0000
|1.3024
|2007.01.08 19:52
|1.3024
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|19224342
|2007.01.08 19:52
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3026
|0.0000
|1.3041
|2007.01.08 23:54
|1.3041
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|4.50
|19234521
|2007.01.08 23:54
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3042
|0.0000
|1.3057
|2007.01.09 13:28
|1.3028
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.20
|19260454
|2007.01.09 09:40
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3027
|0.0000
|1.3042
|2007.01.09 13:28
|1.3027
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19261549
|2007.01.09 10:15
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3027
|0.0000
|1.3012
|2007.01.09 12:37
|1.3012
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.50
|19268440
|2007.01.09 12:37
|buy
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.3012
|0.0000
|1.3027
|2007.01.09 13:28
|1.3027
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|19268464
|2007.01.09 12:37
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3010
|0.0000
|1.2995
|2007.01.09 14:04
|1.3010
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19271759
|2007.01.09 13:28
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3025
|0.0000
|1.3010
|2007.01.09 14:04
|1.3010
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|19276434
|2007.01.09 14:04
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3006
|0.0000
|1.2991
|2007.01.09 15:43
|1.2991
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.50
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|83.10
|Closed P/L:
|82.90
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|19291635
|2007.01.09 15:45
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2994
|0.0000
|1.2979
|
|1.3001
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.10
|19306664
|2007.01.09 17:54
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3010
|0.0000
|1.2995
|
|1.3001
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.40
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.30
|
|Floating P/L:
|3.30
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|82.90
|Floating P/L:
|3.30
|Margin:
|90.00
|Balance:
|3 082.90
|Equity:
|3 086.20
|Free Margin:
|2 996.20