Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1342872 Name: Mikl Currency: USD 2007 January 9, 19:52
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
191467102007.01.07 22:22balanceDeposit3 000.00
191482272007.01.07 23:03buy0.03eurusd1.30100.00001.30252007.01.08 01:351.30080.000.000.00-0.60
191540852007.01.08 00:38buy0.06eurusd1.29940.00001.30092007.01.08 01:351.30090.000.000.009.00
191679062007.01.08 07:00buy0.03eurusd1.30130.00001.30282007.01.08 08:551.30280.000.000.004.50
191777622007.01.08 08:55buy0.03eurusd1.30300.00001.30452007.01.08 14:141.29980.000.000.00-9.60
191802992007.01.08 09:51buy0.06eurusd1.30140.00001.30292007.01.08 14:131.29970.000.000.00-10.20
191906142007.01.08 13:36buy0.12eurusd1.29980.00001.30132007.01.08 14:131.29980.000.000.000.00
191941042007.01.08 13:59buy0.24eurusd1.29830.00001.29982007.01.08 14:131.29980.000.000.0036.00
192001682007.01.08 14:42sell0.03eurusd1.30050.00001.29902007.01.08 16:221.30060.000.000.00-0.30
192026612007.01.08 15:03sell0.06eurusd1.30200.00001.30052007.01.08 16:221.30050.000.000.009.00
192109972007.01.08 17:00buy0.03eurusd1.30250.00001.30402007.01.08 19:521.30250.000.000.000.00
192219662007.01.08 19:07buy0.06eurusd1.30090.00001.30242007.01.08 19:521.30240.000.000.009.00
192243422007.01.08 19:52buy0.03eurusd1.30260.00001.30412007.01.08 23:541.30410.000.00-0.204.50
192345212007.01.08 23:54buy0.03eurusd1.30420.00001.30572007.01.09 13:281.30280.000.000.00-4.20
192604542007.01.09 09:40buy0.06eurusd1.30270.00001.30422007.01.09 13:281.30270.000.000.000.00
192615492007.01.09 10:15sell0.03eurusd1.30270.00001.30122007.01.09 12:371.30120.000.000.004.50
192684402007.01.09 12:37buy0.12eurusd1.30120.00001.30272007.01.09 13:281.30270.000.000.0018.00
192684642007.01.09 12:37sell0.03eurusd1.30100.00001.29952007.01.09 14:041.30100.000.000.000.00
192717592007.01.09 13:28sell0.06eurusd1.30250.00001.30102007.01.09 14:041.30100.000.000.009.00
192764342007.01.09 14:04sell0.03eurusd1.30060.00001.29912007.01.09 15:431.29910.000.000.004.50
  0.00 0.00 -0.20 83.10
Closed P/L: 82.90
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
192916352007.01.09 15:45sell0.03eurusd1.29940.00001.2979 1.30010.000.000.00-2.10
193066642007.01.09 17:54sell0.06eurusd1.30100.00001.2995 1.30010.000.000.005.40
  0.00 0.00 0.00 3.30
 Floating P/L: 3.30
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 82.90 Floating P/L: 3.30 Margin: 90.00
Balance: 3 082.90 Equity: 3 086.20 Free Margin: 2 996.20