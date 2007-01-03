Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 288093Name: 1313_13132007.01.13 10:18 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceCommisSwapTrade P/L
1959568910072007.01.03 14:30sell0.90gbpjpy233.73229.88226.702007.01.08 19:31229.880.000.00385.00
2981747810072007.01.11 08:00buy1.30gbpjpy231.95232.00234.742007.01.11 13:00234.740.000.00279.00
0.000.00664.00
 
Summary P/L:664.00
 
Winning trades:(2) 664.00
Losing trades:(0) 0.00
Max summary P/L:664.00
Largest winning trade:385.00
Largest losing trade:0.00
Max consecutive winners:2 (664.00)
Max consecutive losers:0 (0.00)
Max consecutive profit:664.00 (2)
Max consecutive loss:0.00 (0)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:0.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:*
Avg. profit factor:*
Risk factor:*
 
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