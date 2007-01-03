|A/C No: 288093
|Name: 1313_1313
|2007.01.13 10:20 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commis
|Swap
|Trade P/L
|1
|9595689
|1007
|2007.01.03 14:30
|sell
|0.90
|gbpjpy
|233.73
|229.88
|226.70
|2007.01.08 19:31
|229.88
|0.00
|-88.02
|2045.11
|2
|9817478
|1007
|2007.01.11 08:00
|buy
|1.30
|gbpjpy
|231.95
|232.00
|234.74
|2007.01.11 13:00
|234.74
|0.00
|0.00
|2109.07
|0.00
|-88.02
|4154.18
|Summary P/L:
|4066.16
|Winning trades:
|(2) 4066.16
|Losing trades:
|(0) 0.00
|Max summary P/L:
|4066.16
|Largest winning trade:
|2109.07
|Largest losing trade:
|0.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|2 (4066.16)
|Max consecutive losers:
|0 (0.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|4066.16 (2)
|Max consecutive loss:
|0.00 (0)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|*
|Avg. profit factor:
|*
|Risk factor:
|*