Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 288093Name: 1313_13132007.01.12 06:00 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceCommisSwapTrade P/L
1763301310072006.09.21 18:30buy1.20eurusd1.27811.27361.29012006.09.25 10:001.27840.000.003.00
2777292310072006.09.29 17:30buy1.40eurusd1.27031.26591.28342006.10.03 14:301.27250.000.0022.00
3781958810072006.10.03 14:30sell1.60eurusd1.27251.25891.24142006.10.19 15:431.25890.000.00136.00
4821837610072006.10.24 17:30buy1.70eurusd1.25641.26841.28592006.11.03 14:581.26840.000.00120.00
5839559210072006.11.03 15:00sell1.80eurusd1.26851.27501.26062006.11.07 05:151.27500.000.00-65.00
6846178210072006.11.08 10:44buy1.60eurusd1.28041.27391.28802006.11.08 14:301.27700.000.00-34.00
7846671710072006.11.08 14:30sell1.40eurusd1.27701.28351.26722006.11.09 16:311.28060.000.00-36.00
8849436510072006.11.09 16:31buy1.40eurusd1.28061.28341.29652006.11.13 12:081.28340.000.0028.00
9853616210072006.11.13 12:30buy1.30eurusd1.28391.27741.29372006.11.14 16:301.28100.000.00-29.00
10857116110072006.11.14 16:30sell1.30eurusd1.28101.28551.26852006.11.21 20:271.28550.000.00-45.00
11870030410072006.11.21 20:30buy1.20eurusd1.28461.29471.30742006.11.24 09:331.30740.000.00228.00
12886089610072006.11.29 15:30buy1.20eurusd1.31741.31091.32502006.11.29 17:301.31450.000.00-29.00
13886636510072006.11.29 17:30sell1.10eurusd1.31451.32101.30662006.11.30 06:301.31800.000.00-35.00
14887590510072006.11.30 06:30buy1.10eurusd1.31801.32811.34332006.12.04 09:281.32810.000.00101.00
15897869710072006.12.05 18:00buy1.30eurusd1.33271.32621.34142006.12.06 09:001.33060.000.00-21.00
16899090010072006.12.06 09:00sell1.30eurusd1.33061.33601.31852006.12.08 15:301.33480.000.00-42.00
17907470910072006.12.08 15:30buy1.30eurusd1.33481.32831.34222006.12.08 17:431.32830.000.00-65.00
18915822310072006.12.12 09:00sell1.40eurusd1.32321.32961.31212006.12.14 09:001.32370.000.00-5.00
19924635010072006.12.14 09:00buy1.50eurusd1.32371.31721.33172006.12.14 12:301.32030.000.00-34.00
20925657210072006.12.14 12:30sell1.40eurusd1.32031.31531.29782006.12.19 10:001.31530.000.0050.00
21938736010072006.12.19 10:30sell1.50eurusd1.31671.32321.30642006.12.20 02:441.32320.000.00-65.00
22959568410072007.01.03 14:30buy1.00eurusd1.32561.31911.33302007.01.03 16:001.32220.000.00-34.00
23970416810072007.01.08 15:00sell1.30eurusd1.29771.30421.28982007.01.09 00:541.30420.000.00-65.00
0.000.0084.00
 
Summary P/L:84.00
 
Winning trades:(8) 688.00
Losing trades:(15) -604.00
Max summary P/L:365.00
Largest winning trade:228.00
Largest losing trade:-65.00
Max consecutive winners:4 (281.00)
Max consecutive losers:5 (-167.00)
Max consecutive profit:281.00 (4)
Max consecutive loss:-167.00 (5)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:281.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:1.14
Avg. profit factor:2.14
Risk factor:0.30
 
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