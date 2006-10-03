|A/C No: 288093
|Name: 1313_1313
|2007.01.12 06:00 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commis
|Swap
|Trade P/L
|1
|7633013
|1007
|2006.09.21 18:30
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.2781
|1.2736
|1.2901
|2006.09.25 10:00
|1.2784
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|2
|7772923
|1007
|2006.09.29 17:30
|buy
|1.40
|eurusd
|1.2703
|1.2659
|1.2834
|2006.10.03 14:30
|1.2725
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|3
|7819588
|1007
|2006.10.03 14:30
|sell
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.2725
|1.2589
|1.2414
|2006.10.19 15:43
|1.2589
|0.00
|0.00
|136.00
|4
|8218376
|1007
|2006.10.24 17:30
|buy
|1.70
|eurusd
|1.2564
|1.2684
|1.2859
|2006.11.03 14:58
|1.2684
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|5
|8395592
|1007
|2006.11.03 15:00
|sell
|1.80
|eurusd
|1.2685
|1.2750
|1.2606
|2006.11.07 05:15
|1.2750
|0.00
|0.00
|-65.00
|6
|8461782
|1007
|2006.11.08 10:44
|buy
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.2804
|1.2739
|1.2880
|2006.11.08 14:30
|1.2770
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.00
|7
|8466717
|1007
|2006.11.08 14:30
|sell
|1.40
|eurusd
|1.2770
|1.2835
|1.2672
|2006.11.09 16:31
|1.2806
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.00
|8
|8494365
|1007
|2006.11.09 16:31
|buy
|1.40
|eurusd
|1.2806
|1.2834
|1.2965
|2006.11.13 12:08
|1.2834
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|9
|8536162
|1007
|2006.11.13 12:30
|buy
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.2839
|1.2774
|1.2937
|2006.11.14 16:30
|1.2810
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.00
|10
|8571161
|1007
|2006.11.14 16:30
|sell
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.2810
|1.2855
|1.2685
|2006.11.21 20:27
|1.2855
|0.00
|0.00
|-45.00
|11
|8700304
|1007
|2006.11.21 20:30
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.2846
|1.2947
|1.3074
|2006.11.24 09:33
|1.3074
|0.00
|0.00
|228.00
|12
|8860896
|1007
|2006.11.29 15:30
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.3174
|1.3109
|1.3250
|2006.11.29 17:30
|1.3145
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.00
|13
|8866365
|1007
|2006.11.29 17:30
|sell
|1.10
|eurusd
|1.3145
|1.3210
|1.3066
|2006.11.30 06:30
|1.3180
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|14
|8875905
|1007
|2006.11.30 06:30
|buy
|1.10
|eurusd
|1.3180
|1.3281
|1.3433
|2006.12.04 09:28
|1.3281
|0.00
|0.00
|101.00
|15
|8978697
|1007
|2006.12.05 18:00
|buy
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.3327
|1.3262
|1.3414
|2006.12.06 09:00
|1.3306
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.00
|16
|8990900
|1007
|2006.12.06 09:00
|sell
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.3306
|1.3360
|1.3185
|2006.12.08 15:30
|1.3348
|0.00
|0.00
|-42.00
|17
|9074709
|1007
|2006.12.08 15:30
|buy
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.3348
|1.3283
|1.3422
|2006.12.08 17:43
|1.3283
|0.00
|0.00
|-65.00
|18
|9158223
|1007
|2006.12.12 09:00
|sell
|1.40
|eurusd
|1.3232
|1.3296
|1.3121
|2006.12.14 09:00
|1.3237
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|19
|9246350
|1007
|2006.12.14 09:00
|buy
|1.50
|eurusd
|1.3237
|1.3172
|1.3317
|2006.12.14 12:30
|1.3203
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.00
|20
|9256572
|1007
|2006.12.14 12:30
|sell
|1.40
|eurusd
|1.3203
|1.3153
|1.2978
|2006.12.19 10:00
|1.3153
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|21
|9387360
|1007
|2006.12.19 10:30
|sell
|1.50
|eurusd
|1.3167
|1.3232
|1.3064
|2006.12.20 02:44
|1.3232
|0.00
|0.00
|-65.00
|22
|9595684
|1007
|2007.01.03 14:30
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3256
|1.3191
|1.3330
|2007.01.03 16:00
|1.3222
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.00
|23
|9704168
|1007
|2007.01.08 15:00
|sell
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.2977
|1.3042
|1.2898
|2007.01.09 00:54
|1.3042
|0.00
|0.00
|-65.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.00
|Summary P/L:
|84.00
|Winning trades:
|(8) 688.00
|Losing trades:
|(15) -604.00
|Max summary P/L:
|365.00
|Largest winning trade:
|228.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-65.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|4 (281.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|5 (-167.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|281.00 (4)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-167.00 (5)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|281.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|1.14
|Avg. profit factor:
|2.14
|Risk factor:
|0.30