|A/C No: 288093
|Name: 1313_1313
|2007.01.13 10:18 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commis
|Swap
|Trade P/L
|1
|9600417
|1007
|2007.01.03 16:30
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|157.42
|154.98
|153.03
|2007.01.08 12:30
|154.39
|0.00
|0.00
|303.00
|2
|9699357
|1007
|2007.01.08 12:30
|buy
|1.40
|eurjpy
|154.39
|154.47
|156.05
|2007.01.10 01:30
|154.67
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|3
|9765988
|1007
|2007.01.10 01:30
|sell
|1.40
|eurjpy
|154.67
|155.44
|153.84
|2007.01.11 04:30
|155.17
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|4
|9813163
|1007
|2007.01.11 04:30
|buy
|1.30
|eurjpy
|155.17
|154.92
|156.87
|2007.01.12 10:30
|155.30
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|0.00
|0.00
|294.00
|Summary P/L:
|294.00
|Winning trades:
|(3) 344.00
|Losing trades:
|(1) -50.00
|Max summary P/L:
|331.00
|Largest winning trade:
|303.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-50.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|2 (331.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|1 (-50.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|331.00 (2)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-50.00 (1)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|50.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|6.88
|Avg. profit factor:
|2.29
|Risk factor:
|5.88