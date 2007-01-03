Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 288093Name: 1313_13132007.01.13 10:18 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceCommisSwapTrade P/L
1960041710072007.01.03 16:30sell1.00eurjpy157.42154.98153.032007.01.08 12:30154.390.000.00303.00
2969935710072007.01.08 12:30buy1.40eurjpy154.39154.47156.052007.01.10 01:30154.670.000.0028.00
3976598810072007.01.10 01:30sell1.40eurjpy154.67155.44153.842007.01.11 04:30155.170.000.00-50.00
4981316310072007.01.11 04:30buy1.30eurjpy155.17154.92156.872007.01.12 10:30155.300.000.0013.00
0.000.00294.00
 
Summary P/L:294.00
 
Winning trades:(3) 344.00
Losing trades:(1) -50.00
Max summary P/L:331.00
Largest winning trade:303.00
Largest losing trade:-50.00
Max consecutive winners:2 (331.00)
Max consecutive losers:1 (-50.00)
Max consecutive profit:331.00 (2)
Max consecutive loss:-50.00 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:50.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:6.88
Avg. profit factor:2.29
Risk factor:5.88
 
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