Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 288093Name: 1313_13132007.01.13 10:20 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceCommisSwapTrade P/L
1960041710072007.01.03 16:30sell1.00eurjpy157.42154.98153.032007.01.08 12:30154.390.00-69.702553.94
2969935710072007.01.08 12:30buy1.40eurjpy154.39154.47156.052007.01.10 01:30154.670.0026.56328.55
3976598810072007.01.10 01:30sell1.40eurjpy154.67155.44153.842007.01.11 04:30155.170.00-56.88-584.55
4981316310072007.01.11 04:30buy1.30eurjpy155.17154.92156.872007.01.12 10:30155.300.0011.87140.48
0.00-88.152438.42
 
Summary P/L:2350.27
 
Winning trades:(3) 2991.70
Losing trades:(1) -641.43
Max summary P/L:2839.35
Largest winning trade:2484.24
Largest losing trade:-641.43
Max consecutive winners:2 (2839.35)
Max consecutive losers:1 (-641.43)
Max consecutive profit:2839.35 (2)
Max consecutive loss:-641.43 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:641.43 (2.30%)
Profit factor:4.66
Avg. profit factor:1.55
Risk factor:3.66
 
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