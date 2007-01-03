|A/C No: 288093
|Name: 1313_1313
|2007.01.13 10:20 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commis
|Swap
|Trade P/L
|1
|9600417
|1007
|2007.01.03 16:30
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|157.42
|154.98
|153.03
|2007.01.08 12:30
|154.39
|0.00
|-69.70
|2553.94
|2
|9699357
|1007
|2007.01.08 12:30
|buy
|1.40
|eurjpy
|154.39
|154.47
|156.05
|2007.01.10 01:30
|154.67
|0.00
|26.56
|328.55
|3
|9765988
|1007
|2007.01.10 01:30
|sell
|1.40
|eurjpy
|154.67
|155.44
|153.84
|2007.01.11 04:30
|155.17
|0.00
|-56.88
|-584.55
|4
|9813163
|1007
|2007.01.11 04:30
|buy
|1.30
|eurjpy
|155.17
|154.92
|156.87
|2007.01.12 10:30
|155.30
|0.00
|11.87
|140.48
|0.00
|-88.15
|2438.42
|Summary P/L:
|2350.27
|Winning trades:
|(3) 2991.70
|Losing trades:
|(1) -641.43
|Max summary P/L:
|2839.35
|Largest winning trade:
|2484.24
|Largest losing trade:
|-641.43
|Max consecutive winners:
|2 (2839.35)
|Max consecutive losers:
|1 (-641.43)
|Max consecutive profit:
|2839.35 (2)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-641.43 (1)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|641.43 (2.30%)
|Profit factor:
|4.66
|Avg. profit factor:
|1.55
|Risk factor:
|3.66