|A/C No: 267316
|Name: 8888_888888_888
|2007.01.04 05:22 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commis
|Swap
|Trade P/L
|1
|9544898
|1007
|2006.12.29 01:01
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.29
|118.84
|0.00
|2007.01.03 01:04
|118.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2
|9544896
|1007
|2006.12.29 01:01
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.31
|118.76
|0.00
|2007.01.03 01:04
|118.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3
|9583137
|1007
|2007.01.03 01:04
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.08
|118.80
|0.00
|2007.01.03 11:15
|119.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4
|9583135
|1007
|2007.01.03 11:15
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|119.31
|118.60
|0.00
|2007.01.04 01:00
|119.35
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|Summary P/L:
|4.00
|Winning trades:
|(1) 4.00
|Losing trades:
|(0) 0.00
|Max summary P/L:
|4.00
|Largest winning trade:
|4.00
|Largest losing trade:
|0.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|1 (4.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|0 (0.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|4.00 (1)
|Max consecutive loss:
|0.00 (0)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|*
|Avg. profit factor:
|*
|Risk factor:
|*