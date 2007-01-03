Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 267316Name: 8888_888888_8882007.01.04 05:22 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceCommisSwapTrade P/L
1954489810072006.12.29 01:01sell stop0.10usdjpy118.29118.840.002007.01.03 01:04118.830.000.000.00
2954489610072006.12.29 01:01buy stop0.10usdjpy119.31118.760.002007.01.03 01:04118.860.000.000.00
3958313710072007.01.03 01:04sell stop1.00usdjpy118.08118.800.002007.01.03 11:15119.270.000.000.00
4958313510072007.01.03 11:15buy1.00usdjpy119.31118.600.002007.01.04 01:00119.350.000.004.00
0.000.004.00
 
Summary P/L:4.00
 
Winning trades:(1) 4.00
Losing trades:(0) 0.00
Max summary P/L:4.00
Largest winning trade:4.00
Largest losing trade:0.00
Max consecutive winners:1 (4.00)
Max consecutive losers:0 (0.00)
Max consecutive profit:4.00 (1)
Max consecutive loss:0.00 (0)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:0.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:*
Avg. profit factor:*
Risk factor:*
 
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