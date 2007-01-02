|A/C No: 267316
|Name: 8888_888888_888
|2007.01.04 05:22 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commis
|Swap
|Trade P/L
|1
|9544289
|1007
|2006.12.29 00:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2316
|1.2264
|0.0000
|2007.01.02 08:40
|1.2137
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2
|9544291
|1007
|2007.01.02 08:40
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2131
|1.2182
|0.0000
|2007.01.03 01:36
|1.2130
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|3
|9583277
|1007
|2007.01.03 01:36
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2055
|1.2106
|0.0000
|2007.01.03 16:08
|1.2230
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4
|9583275
|1007
|2007.01.03 16:08
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2230
|1.2178
|0.0000
|2007.01.04 01:00
|1.2250
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|Summary P/L:
|21.00
|Winning trades:
|(2) 21.00
|Losing trades:
|(0) 0.00
|Max summary P/L:
|21.00
|Largest winning trade:
|20.00
|Largest losing trade:
|0.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|2 (21.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|0 (0.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|21.00 (2)
|Max consecutive loss:
|0.00 (0)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|*
|Avg. profit factor:
|*
|Risk factor:
|*