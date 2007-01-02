Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 267316Name: 8888_888888_8882007.01.04 05:22 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceCommisSwapTrade P/L
1954428910072006.12.29 00:00buy stop0.10usdchf1.23161.22640.00002007.01.02 08:401.21370.000.000.00
2954429110072007.01.02 08:40sell0.10usdchf1.21311.21820.00002007.01.03 01:361.21300.000.001.00
3958327710072007.01.03 01:36sell stop1.00usdchf1.20551.21060.00002007.01.03 16:081.22300.000.000.00
4958327510072007.01.03 16:08buy1.00usdchf1.22301.21780.00002007.01.04 01:001.22500.000.0020.00
0.000.0021.00
 
Summary P/L:21.00
 
Winning trades:(2) 21.00
Losing trades:(0) 0.00
Max summary P/L:21.00
Largest winning trade:20.00
Largest losing trade:0.00
Max consecutive winners:2 (21.00)
Max consecutive losers:0 (0.00)
Max consecutive profit:21.00 (2)
Max consecutive loss:0.00 (0)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:0.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:*
Avg. profit factor:*
Risk factor:*
 
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