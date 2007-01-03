Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 267316Name: 8888_888888_8882007.01.04 05:22 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceCommisSwapTrade P/L
1951505410072006.12.28 14:26buy0.10gbpusd1.96431.95500.00002007.01.03 01:001.97300.000.0087.00
2958310810072007.01.03 01:00buy stop1.00gbpusd1.98581.96990.00002007.01.03 15:591.95750.000.000.00
3958310910072007.01.03 15:59sell1.00gbpusd1.95671.97260.00002007.01.04 01:001.95220.000.0045.00
0.000.00132.00
 
Summary P/L:132.00
 
Winning trades:(2) 132.00
Losing trades:(0) 0.00
Max summary P/L:132.00
Largest winning trade:87.00
Largest losing trade:0.00
Max consecutive winners:2 (132.00)
Max consecutive losers:0 (0.00)
Max consecutive profit:132.00 (2)
Max consecutive loss:0.00 (0)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:0.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:*
Avg. profit factor:*
Risk factor:*
 
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