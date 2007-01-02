|A/C No: 267316
|Name: 8888_888888_888
|2007.01.04 05:22 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commis
|Swap
|Trade P/L
|1
|9544883
|1007
|2006.12.29 01:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3070
|1.3118
|0.0000
|2007.01.02 08:00
|1.3232
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2
|9544872
|1007
|2007.01.02 08:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3235
|1.3187
|0.0000
|2007.01.03 01:01
|1.3274
|0.00
|0.00
|39.00
|3
|9583117
|1007
|2007.01.03 01:01
|buy stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3399
|1.3331
|0.0000
|2007.01.03 16:30
|1.3180
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4
|9583119
|1007
|2007.01.03 16:30
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3176
|1.3244
|0.0000
|2007.01.04 01:00
|1.3171
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.00
|Summary P/L:
|44.00
|Winning trades:
|(2) 44.00
|Losing trades:
|(0) 0.00
|Max summary P/L:
|44.00
|Largest winning trade:
|39.00
|Largest losing trade:
|0.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|2 (44.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|0 (0.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|44.00 (2)
|Max consecutive loss:
|0.00 (0)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|*
|Avg. profit factor:
|*
|Risk factor:
|*