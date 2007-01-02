Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 267316Name: 8888_888888_8882007.01.04 05:22 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceCommisSwapTrade P/L
1954488310072006.12.29 01:00sell stop0.10eurusd1.30701.31180.00002007.01.02 08:001.32320.000.000.00
2954487210072007.01.02 08:00buy0.10eurusd1.32351.31870.00002007.01.03 01:011.32740.000.0039.00
3958311710072007.01.03 01:01buy stop1.00eurusd1.33991.33310.00002007.01.03 16:301.31800.000.000.00
4958311910072007.01.03 16:30sell1.00eurusd1.31761.32440.00002007.01.04 01:001.31710.000.005.00
0.000.0044.00
 
Summary P/L:44.00
 
Winning trades:(2) 44.00
Losing trades:(0) 0.00
Max summary P/L:44.00
Largest winning trade:39.00
Largest losing trade:0.00
Max consecutive winners:2 (44.00)
Max consecutive losers:0 (0.00)
Max consecutive profit:44.00 (2)
Max consecutive loss:0.00 (0)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:0.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:*
Avg. profit factor:*
Risk factor:*
 
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