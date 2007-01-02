Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 265859Name: signal12007.01.04 05:20 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceCommisSwapTrade P/L
1954495710072006.12.29 01:03buy stop1.00usdchf1.23051.22560.00002007.01.02 08:481.21310.000.000.00
2954496010072007.01.02 08:48sell1.00usdchf1.21261.21770.00002007.01.03 10:311.21770.000.00-51.00
0.000.00-51.00
 
Summary P/L:-51.00
 
Winning trades:(0) 0.00
Losing trades:(1) -51.00
Max summary P/L:0.00
Largest winning trade:0.00
Largest losing trade:-51.00
Max consecutive winners:0 (0.00)
Max consecutive losers:1 (-51.00)
Max consecutive profit:0.00 (0)
Max consecutive loss:-51.00 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:51.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:0.00
Avg. profit factor:*
Risk factor:-1.00
 
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