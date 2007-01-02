|A/C No: 265859
|Name: signal1
|2007.01.04 05:20 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commis
|Swap
|Trade P/L
|1
|9544957
|1007
|2006.12.29 01:03
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2305
|1.2256
|0.0000
|2007.01.02 08:48
|1.2131
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2
|9544960
|1007
|2007.01.02 08:48
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2126
|1.2177
|0.0000
|2007.01.03 10:31
|1.2177
|0.00
|0.00
|-51.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-51.00
|Summary P/L:
|-51.00
|Winning trades:
|(0) 0.00
|Losing trades:
|(1) -51.00
|Max summary P/L:
|0.00
|Largest winning trade:
|0.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-51.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|0 (0.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|1 (-51.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|0.00 (0)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-51.00 (1)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|51.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|0.00
|Avg. profit factor:
|*
|Risk factor:
|-1.00