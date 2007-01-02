Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 265859Name: signal12007.01.04 05:20 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceCommisSwapTrade P/L
1954426510072006.12.29 00:00sell stop1.00gbpusd1.94381.96480.00002007.01.02 08:291.96880.000.000.00
2954426310072007.01.02 08:29buy1.00gbpusd1.96921.95620.00002007.01.03 01:001.97300.000.0038.00
3958310410072007.01.03 01:00buy stop1.00gbpusd1.98411.96090.00002007.01.03 11:221.96420.000.000.00
4958310710072007.01.03 11:21sell1.00gbpusd1.96351.96270.00002007.01.04 01:001.95220.000.00113.00
0.000.00151.00
 
Summary P/L:151.00
 
Winning trades:(2) 151.00
Losing trades:(0) 0.00
Max summary P/L:151.00
Largest winning trade:113.00
Largest losing trade:0.00
Max consecutive winners:2 (151.00)
Max consecutive losers:0 (0.00)
Max consecutive profit:151.00 (2)
Max consecutive loss:0.00 (0)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:0.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:*
Avg. profit factor:*
Risk factor:*
 
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