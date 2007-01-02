|A/C No: 265859
|Name: signal1
|2007.01.04 05:20 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commis
|Swap
|Trade P/L
|1
|9544265
|1007
|2006.12.29 00:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9438
|1.9648
|0.0000
|2007.01.02 08:29
|1.9688
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2
|9544263
|1007
|2007.01.02 08:29
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9692
|1.9562
|0.0000
|2007.01.03 01:00
|1.9730
|0.00
|0.00
|38.00
|3
|9583104
|1007
|2007.01.03 01:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9841
|1.9609
|0.0000
|2007.01.03 11:22
|1.9642
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4
|9583107
|1007
|2007.01.03 11:21
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9635
|1.9627
|0.0000
|2007.01.04 01:00
|1.9522
|0.00
|0.00
|113.00
|0.00
|0.00
|151.00
|Summary P/L:
|151.00
|Winning trades:
|(2) 151.00
|Losing trades:
|(0) 0.00
|Max summary P/L:
|151.00
|Largest winning trade:
|113.00
|Largest losing trade:
|0.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|2 (151.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|0 (0.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|151.00 (2)
|Max consecutive loss:
|0.00 (0)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|*
|Avg. profit factor:
|*
|Risk factor:
|*