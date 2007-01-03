Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 265859Name: signal12007.01.04 05:20 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceCommisSwapTrade P/L
1949838410072006.12.27 07:12buy1.00eurusd1.31631.00000.00002007.01.03 01:011.32740.000.00111.00
2958311810072007.01.03 01:01buy stop1.00eurusd1.33761.32520.00002007.01.03 16:011.32090.000.000.00
3958312010072007.01.03 16:01sell1.00eurusd1.32051.32710.00002007.01.04 01:001.31710.000.0034.00
0.000.00145.00
 
Summary P/L:145.00
 
Winning trades:(2) 145.00
Losing trades:(0) 0.00
Max summary P/L:145.00
Largest winning trade:111.00
Largest losing trade:0.00
Max consecutive winners:2 (145.00)
Max consecutive losers:0 (0.00)
Max consecutive profit:145.00 (2)
Max consecutive loss:0.00 (0)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:0.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:*
Avg. profit factor:*
Risk factor:*
 
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