Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 245487Name: 666_555_6662007.01.13 07:19 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceCommisSwapTrade P/L
1969936040002007.01.08 12:30buy0.10eurjpy154.39155.07155.392007.01.09 15:22155.390.000.00100.00
2977775940002007.01.10 09:25buy0.10eurjpy154.98155.67155.982007.01.11 10:00155.980.000.00100.00
3978486940002007.01.10 13:10buy0.10eurjpy154.96155.63155.962007.01.11 10:00155.960.000.00100.00
4979927240002007.01.10 17:45sell0.10eurjpy154.77155.77153.772007.01.11 09:20155.770.000.00-100.00
0.000.00200.00
 
Summary P/L:200.00
 
Winning trades:(3) 300.00
Losing trades:(1) -100.00
Max summary P/L:300.00
Largest winning trade:100.00
Largest losing trade:-100.00
Max consecutive winners:3 (300.00)
Max consecutive losers:1 (-100.00)
Max consecutive profit:300.00 (3)
Max consecutive loss:-100.00 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:100.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:3.00
Avg. profit factor:1.00
Risk factor:2.00
 
* * *