|A/C No: 245487
|Name: 666_555_666
|2007.01.13 07:19 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commis
|Swap
|Trade P/L
|1
|9699360
|4000
|2007.01.08 12:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|154.39
|155.07
|155.39
|2007.01.09 15:22
|155.39
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|2
|9777759
|4000
|2007.01.10 09:25
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|154.98
|155.67
|155.98
|2007.01.11 10:00
|155.98
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|3
|9784869
|4000
|2007.01.10 13:10
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|154.96
|155.63
|155.96
|2007.01.11 10:00
|155.96
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|4
|9799272
|4000
|2007.01.10 17:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|154.77
|155.77
|153.77
|2007.01.11 09:20
|155.77
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|Summary P/L:
|200.00
|Winning trades:
|(3) 300.00
|Losing trades:
|(1) -100.00
|Max summary P/L:
|300.00
|Largest winning trade:
|100.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-100.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|3 (300.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|1 (-100.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|300.00 (3)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-100.00 (1)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|100.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|3.00
|Avg. profit factor:
|1.00
|Risk factor:
|2.00