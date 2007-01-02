North Finance Company Ltd
|A/C No: 119146
|Name: 21nf_21_21_21_21
|2007.01.13 05:57 (local time)
|
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commis
|Swap
|Trade P/L
|1
|6759387
|1
|2007.01.02 14:59
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1642
|1.1542
|1.1792
|2007.01.09 15:50
|1.1792
|0.00
|0.00
|150.00
|0.00
|0.00
|150.00
|
|Summary P/L:
|150.00
|
|Winning trades:
|(1) 150.00
|Losing trades:
|(0) 0.00
|Max summary P/L:
|150.00
|Largest winning trade:
|150.00
|Largest losing trade:
|0.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|1 (150.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|0 (0.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|150.00 (1)
|Max consecutive loss:
|0.00 (0)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|*
|Avg. profit factor:
|*
|Risk factor:
|*
|
* * *