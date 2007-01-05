North Finance Company Ltd
A/C No: 119146Name: 21nf_21_21_21_212007.01.13 05:57 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceCommisSwapTrade P/L
1682105212007.01.05 15:59buy0.10gbpusd1.93021.92021.94522007.01.09 09:481.94520.000.00150.00
2690085212007.01.10 22:59buy0.10gbpusd1.93311.92311.94812007.01.11 14:011.94810.000.00150.00
0.000.00300.00
 
Summary P/L:300.00
 
Winning trades:(2) 300.00
Losing trades:(0) 0.00
Max summary P/L:300.00
Largest winning trade:150.00
Largest losing trade:0.00
Max consecutive winners:2 (300.00)
Max consecutive losers:0 (0.00)
Max consecutive profit:300.00 (2)
Max consecutive loss:0.00 (0)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:0.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:*
Avg. profit factor:*
Risk factor:*
 
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