North Finance Company Ltd
|A/C No: 119146
|Name: 21nf_21_21_21_21
|2007.01.13 05:57 (local time)
|
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commis
|Swap
|Trade P/L
|1
|6821052
|1
|2007.01.05 15:59
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9302
|1.9202
|1.9452
|2007.01.09 09:48
|1.9452
|0.00
|0.00
|150.00
|2
|6900852
|1
|2007.01.10 22:59
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9331
|1.9231
|1.9481
|2007.01.11 14:01
|1.9481
|0.00
|0.00
|150.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|
|Summary P/L:
|300.00
|
|Winning trades:
|(2) 300.00
|Losing trades:
|(0) 0.00
|Max summary P/L:
|300.00
|Largest winning trade:
|150.00
|Largest losing trade:
|0.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|2 (300.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|0 (0.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|300.00 (2)
|Max consecutive loss:
|0.00 (0)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|*
|Avg. profit factor:
|*
|Risk factor:
|*
|
* * *