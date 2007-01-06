North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 363455 Name: J.Barry Riley Currency: USD 2007 January 18, 17:09
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
68299592007.01.06 11:11balanceDeposit25 000.00
68305972007.01.08 01:00buy0.80eurusd1.30121.29211.30702007.01.09 21:331.30030.000.00-2.96-72.00
68316172007.01.08 02:39buy1.60eurusd1.29921.30131.31472007.01.09 14:281.30130.000.00-5.92336.00
69539652007.01.15 01:00buy0.80eurusd1.29271.28361.29652007.01.16 09:071.29650.000.00-2.96304.00
69870752007.01.16 09:08buy0.80eurusd1.29641.28731.30022007.01.17 17:331.29470.000.00-2.96-136.00
69963832007.01.16 15:21buy1.60eurusd1.29461.28731.29842007.01.17 17:331.29460.000.00-5.920.00
70004382007.01.16 17:36buy3.20eurusd1.29281.28731.29662007.01.17 17:321.29460.000.00-11.84576.00
70028342007.01.16 19:04buy6.40eurusd1.29101.28731.29482007.01.17 17:321.29480.000.00-23.682 432.00
70185992007.01.17 15:55buy12.80eurusd1.29131.28941.29512007.01.17 17:321.29480.000.000.004 480.00
70225842007.01.17 17:33buy1.00eurusd1.29471.28561.29852007.01.18 05:281.29680.000.00-11.10210.00
70269062007.01.17 21:27buy2.00eurusd1.29291.28561.29672007.01.18 05:281.29670.000.00-22.20760.00
70308132007.01.18 05:28buy1.10eurusd1.29721.28811.30102007.01.18 16:271.29450.000.000.00-297.00
70367912007.01.18 11:01buy2.20eurusd1.29531.28801.29912007.01.18 16:271.29440.000.000.00-198.00
70406502007.01.18 14:04buy4.40eurusd1.29321.28771.29702007.01.18 16:271.29460.000.000.00616.00
70428332007.01.18 15:30buy8.80eurusd1.29081.28711.29462007.01.18 16:271.29460.000.000.003 344.00
  0.00 0.00 -89.54 12 355.00
Closed P/L: 12 265.46
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
70452582007.01.18 16:27buy1.20eurusd1.29461.28551.2984 1.29410.000.000.00-60.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -60.00
 Floating P/L: -60.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 25 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 12 265.46 Floating P/L: -60.00 Margin: 310.70
Balance: 37 265.46 Equity: 37 205.46 Free Margin: 36 894.76
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 12 980.30 Gross Loss: 714.84 Total Net Profit: 12 265.46
Profit Factor: 18.16 Expected Payoff: 876.10  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 495.00 (1.31%)  
 
Total Trades: 14 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 14 (64.29%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 9 (64.29%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (35.71%)
Largest profit trade: 4 480.00 loss trade: -297.00
Average profit trade: 1 442.26 loss trade: -142.97
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (7 753.52) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-495.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 7 753.52 (4) consecutive loss (count): -495.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2