|Account: 363455
|Name: J.Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 18, 00:48
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6829959
|2007.01.06 11:11
|balance
|Deposit
|25 000.00
|6830597
|2007.01.08 01:00
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3012
|1.2921
|1.3070
|2007.01.09 21:33
|1.3003
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.96
|-72.00
|6831617
|2007.01.08 02:39
|buy
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.2992
|1.3013
|1.3147
|2007.01.09 14:28
|1.3013
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.92
|336.00
|6953965
|2007.01.15 01:00
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2927
|1.2836
|1.2965
|2007.01.16 09:07
|1.2965
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.96
|304.00
|6987075
|2007.01.16 09:08
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2964
|1.2873
|1.3002
|2007.01.17 17:33
|1.2947
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.96
|-136.00
|6996383
|2007.01.16 15:21
|buy
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.2946
|1.2873
|1.2984
|2007.01.17 17:33
|1.2946
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.92
|0.00
|7000438
|2007.01.16 17:36
|buy
|3.20
|eurusd
|1.2928
|1.2873
|1.2966
|2007.01.17 17:32
|1.2946
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.84
|576.00
|7002834
|2007.01.16 19:04
|buy
|6.40
|eurusd
|1.2910
|1.2873
|1.2948
|2007.01.17 17:32
|1.2948
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.68
|2 432.00
|7018599
|2007.01.17 15:55
|buy
|12.80
|eurusd
|1.2913
|1.2894
|1.2951
|2007.01.17 17:32
|1.2948
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4 480.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-56.24
|7 920.00
|Closed P/L:
|7 863.76
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7022584
|2007.01.17 17:33
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2947
|1.2856
|1.2985
|1.2940
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.10
|-70.00
|7026906
|2007.01.17 21:27
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.2929
|1.2856
|1.2967
|1.2940
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.20
|220.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.30
|150.00
|Floating P/L:
|116.70
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|25 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|7 863.76
|Floating P/L:
|116.70
|Margin:
|776.10
|Balance:
|32 863.76
|Equity:
|32 980.46
|Free Margin:
|32 204.36
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|8 083.60
|Gross Loss:
|219.84
|Total Net Profit:
|7 863.76
|Profit Factor:
|36.77
|Expected Payoff:
|982.97
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|144.88 (0.44%)
|Total Trades:
|8
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|8 (62.50%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (62.50%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (37.50%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|4 480.00
|loss trade:
|-138.96
|Average
|profit trade:
|1 616.72
|loss trade:
|-73.28
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (7 753.52)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-144.88)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|7 753.52 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-144.88 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2