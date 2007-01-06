North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 363455 Name: J.Barry Riley Currency: USD 2007 January 18, 00:48
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
68299592007.01.06 11:11balanceDeposit25 000.00
68305972007.01.08 01:00buy0.80eurusd1.30121.29211.30702007.01.09 21:331.30030.000.00-2.96-72.00
68316172007.01.08 02:39buy1.60eurusd1.29921.30131.31472007.01.09 14:281.30130.000.00-5.92336.00
69539652007.01.15 01:00buy0.80eurusd1.29271.28361.29652007.01.16 09:071.29650.000.00-2.96304.00
69870752007.01.16 09:08buy0.80eurusd1.29641.28731.30022007.01.17 17:331.29470.000.00-2.96-136.00
69963832007.01.16 15:21buy1.60eurusd1.29461.28731.29842007.01.17 17:331.29460.000.00-5.920.00
70004382007.01.16 17:36buy3.20eurusd1.29281.28731.29662007.01.17 17:321.29460.000.00-11.84576.00
70028342007.01.16 19:04buy6.40eurusd1.29101.28731.29482007.01.17 17:321.29480.000.00-23.682 432.00
70185992007.01.17 15:55buy12.80eurusd1.29131.28941.29512007.01.17 17:321.29480.000.000.004 480.00
  0.00 0.00 -56.24 7 920.00
Closed P/L: 7 863.76
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
70225842007.01.17 17:33buy1.00eurusd1.29471.28561.2985 1.29400.000.00-11.10-70.00
70269062007.01.17 21:27buy2.00eurusd1.29291.28561.2967 1.29400.000.00-22.20220.00
  0.00 0.00 -33.30 150.00
 Floating P/L: 116.70
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 25 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 7 863.76 Floating P/L: 116.70 Margin: 776.10
Balance: 32 863.76 Equity: 32 980.46 Free Margin: 32 204.36
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 8 083.60 Gross Loss: 219.84 Total Net Profit: 7 863.76
Profit Factor: 36.77 Expected Payoff: 982.97  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 144.88 (0.44%)  
 
Total Trades: 8 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 8 (62.50%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (62.50%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (37.50%)
Largest profit trade: 4 480.00 loss trade: -138.96
Average profit trade: 1 616.72 loss trade: -73.28
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (7 753.52) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-144.88)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 7 753.52 (4) consecutive loss (count): -144.88 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2